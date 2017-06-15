Alliance One International's (AOI) CEO Pieter Sikkel on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Alliance One International, Inc. (NYSE:AOI)

Q4 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

June 15, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Pieter Sikkel - President and CEO

Joel Thomas - CFO

Analysts

Dave Kuck - Wells Fargo

Geoffrey McKinney - Deutsche Bank

Karru Martinson - Jefferies

Mary Gilbert - Imperial Capital

Hale Holden - Barclays

Stan Manoukian - Independent Credit Research

Brendan Whittington - BulwarkBay

Bryan Jacoboski - Abingdon Capital

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen and welcome to today’s Alliance One Fiscal Year 2017 Financial Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded.

I would now like to introduce your host for today’s conference call, Joel Thomas, Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Thomas, you may begin your conference.

Joel Thomas

Thank you, Windy. With me this morning is Pieter Sikkel, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Michael Shannon, our Vice President and Group Treasurer.

Before we begin discussing our financial results, I need to cover a few points. First, you may hear statements during the course of this call that express the belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not historical fact. These statements are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are referenced in the Safe Harbor statement included in our press release and are described in more detail along with other risks and uncertainties in our filings with the SEC including our most recent Form 10-K.

We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made on this conference call to reflect any change in management’s expectations or any change in assumptions or circumstances on which these statements are based. Included in our call today may be discussion of non-U.S. GAAP financial measurements, including earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, commonly referred to as EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA that are not measures of results of operations under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States and should not be considered as an alternative to U.S. GAAP measurements.

A table including a reconciliation of and other disclosures regarding these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is included with our earnings release issued yesterday which is available on our website at www.aointl.com. Any replay, rebroadcast, transcript or other reproduction of this conference call, other than the replay that’s provided by Alliance One, has not been authorized and is strictly prohibited. Investors should be aware that any unauthorized reproduction of this conference call may not be an accurate reflection of its contents.

Now, results. For the fiscal year ended March 30, 2017, net loss was $62.9 million or $7.05 per basic share compared to net income of $65.5 million or $7.38 per basic share for the prior year period. Included in net loss this year was $7.2 million of legal and professional cost associated with the Kenya matter, $1.4 million of restructuring and asset impairment charges and $8 million of loss related to Kenya green leaf operations.

Included in net income last year was $8.6 million of legal and professional cost for the Kenya matter, $106.2 million related to the Zimbabwe reconsolidation, $16.7 million of loss related to Kenya green leaf operations, and $5.9 million of restructuring and asset impairment charges.

Fiscal year 2017 was significantly impacted by unusual and uncontrollable events, which overshadowed substantial operational gains in certain origins and targeted improvements for the balance sheet.

We have a heavy weighting in Brazil, United States and Tanzania where crops were hit hardest by El Niño. This resulted in reductions in crop size and yields and consequently increases in conversion costs. The cumulative impact of these factors was very challenging. Adverse weather combined with strong U.S. dollar and product mix that more heavily favored byproducts unfortunately impacted our results this year and outweighed operations with improvements that included Argentina and Malawi.

Full-service volumes this year were consistent with last year at just over 381 million kilos that included planned increase prior crop inventory sales and expanded cut rag services in the Africa region. These effects when combined with Turkish and other region sales that have been pushed to next year based on the timing of crops and shipments, resulted in sales and other operating revenues decreasing by 10% when compared to the prior year at just over $1.7 billion and adjusted EBITDA decreasing 28% to $136.6 million.

As a result of lower average sales prices and cost per kilo, gross profit decreased 3.9% to $217 million, while gross profit as a percentage of sales improved to 12.7% from 11.9% last year. SG&A increased 10.1% this year to a $136 million, mainly due to increased legal and professional fees, incentive compensation costs and the inclusion of costs from our reconsolidated Zimbabwe subsidiary, partially offset by the non-recurrence of reserves for customer receivables in the prior year that are now being collected. Increases in SG&A were partially offset by the net insurance recovery related to tobacco lost by fire in Zimbabwe last year, the non-recurrence of onetime expenses in Africa and the sale of trade tax credits in South America.

During the third quarter of fiscal 2017, we refinanced our existing senior secured revolving credit facility with the issuance of $275 million of senior secured first lien notes due April 2021 and a $60 million ABL credit facility that matures in January of 2021. As a result, one time debt retirement costs of $2.3 million were recorded for the accelerated amortization of debt issuance costs.

Interest costs increased 13.2% to a $132.7 million from the prior year, primarily due to higher average borrowings and higher average rates on our seasonal lines of credit as well as increased amortization of debt issuance costs and the inclusion of interest costs from our reconsolidated Zimbabwe subsidiary this year.

Income tax expense decreased 27% to $23.5 million, while our effective tax rate was a negative 59.2% this year compared to 35.1% last year. Accounts receivable and inventory reductions from prior year-end levels generated $253.6 million of cash this year, consistent with our internal plan to end the fiscal year with an uncommitted inventory level, well within our stated target range of $50 million to $150 million. As indicated previously, we utilize surplus cash to reduce long-term debt, and during March and April 2017, we purchased and cancelled $57.1 million of our senior secured second lien notes, leaving $662.9 million after purchases in April. We plan to continue to purchase $25 million to $50 million per year of our more expensive debt with surplus cash. After completing the initial $28.4 million purchased in March, our year-end cash position was $473.1 million with $475.9 million in notes payable to banks. Our liquidity position is strong and in line with internal expectations at $852.9 million as of March 31, 2017, comprised of cash and $379.8 million of available credit lines.

As we look to fiscal year 2018, global market conditions are positive with good early weather patterns to support better global growing conditions. These conditions have significantly increased crop sizes in Brazil and Argentina. We have almost completed buying in Zimbabwe and are approximately 65% complete in Brazil. The 2016 Brazilian Virginia flue crop was small at approximately 410 million kilos and is approximately 50% larger this year at approximately 600 million kilos with good quality. The Malawi crop is smaller this year and the U.S. crop is now in the ground. Based on current conditions, our internal forecast anticipates significantly increased full-service and processing volumes, improved sales and pricing, all resulting in improved adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2018 when compared to last year.

Sales are anticipated to be in a range of approximately $1.9 billion to $2 billion with Adjusted EBITDA in the range of approximately $165 million to $185 million. Also during fiscal year 2018, we are targeting approximately $23.7 million of maintenance capital expenditures and $6 million to $7 million to complete rebuilding a Zimbabwe warehouse damaged by fire and covered by insurance.

Looking ahead, our Company is well-positioned to address complex industry dynamics. The impact of our strategic initiatives should become more apparent as crop sizes return to normalized levels in key markets where we are now buying and will sell during fiscal year 2018.

Our innovative employee base continues to develop cost-effective solutions to meet evolving customer requirements. Our customers remain focused on optimizing their supply chains and reducing complexity. They are planning for improvement in global sustainability and driving positive change in nicotine consumption habits with reduced risk products. We are well-positioned to assist them with all of these requirements, investing where appropriate returns should be achievable. Growth opportunities exist and we continue to take the necessary steps to further strengthen our preferred supplier position. Continued focus on strategic plan execution to meet our customer’s growth initiatives is anticipated to improve shareholder value.

Operator, we’d like to take questions at this time.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And we will take our first question from Bryan Hunt with Wells Fargo. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Dave Kuck

Good morning. It’s Dave Kuck on for Bryan. First, I wanted to ask, could you bridge the gap from your $135 million of EBITDA at the end of the year to the guided 165 to 185 in fiscal 2018?

Joel Thomas

Yes. The big drivers there are improvements in crop sizes in certain parts of the world and weather patterns that are more favorable. And if you look at last year and the areas that were the hardest hit including Brazil and the U.S., these are both regions where we have significant operations. And so, having those return to more of a normalized levels, really helps to bring results back. Also, the U.S. dollar, we’ve been seeing some better stability related to the U.S. dollar recently, when you look at some of the currencies that were most impacted by. And so, the sum total of those is what helps to see improvement for 2018 based off of everything we’re seeing right now.

Pieter Sikkel

This is Pieter, as well just to add to that I think, as you saw during the year, we dramatically reduced uncommitted inventory. And as we’re moving forward, we’re seeing significant growth both in full-service and third party sales in almost all regions. And when we’re selling current crop versus older inventory, margins will improve based on that as well. So, all the adjustments that we made during the year really combined create significantly improve operating and margin environment.

Dave Kuck

Okay. And could we expect a further reduction in working capital in fiscal 2018? And can you guys provide any sort of year-end leverage targets that you think you’ll be in the neighborhood of?

Joel Thomas

We have not provided any year-end leverage targets at this point but we believe that there are good opportunities to further bring in our uncommitted inventory. And at the same time, we will continue to remain focused on more expensive debt reduction. And those combined along with some improvements in profitability should help leverage.

Dave Kuck

Okay. And what’s the latest you all are seeing on demand from Asia?

Pieter Sikkel

We’re seeing relatively strong demand actually all around this year. I think actually the Chinese cigarettes sales -- just come back from there a few weeks ago but we see those as flat this year. So that’s actually a positive after the declines over the last few years. And in general, we are certainly seeing stronger demand around the globe.

Dave Kuck

Okay. And then, I think you cited your expectation for improved pricing in fiscal 2018. Am I wrong in thinking about that with bigger crop size -- the bigger crop sizes, bigger surprise, wouldn’t that pressure pricing to some extent?

Pieter Sikkel

I think on -- we’ve talked about this many times on these calls over the year. Generally, tobacco just does not work in the same way as many other crops. The key that situation we got here, we’ve obviously got improved crop size in Brazil, that allows us to purchase the tobacco from the farmers at the correct pricing or not inflated pricing. Obviously the dollars or the real strengthen a bit over the year, we’ve been able to convert that in customer pricing and all of that combined, creates both opportunities and volumes; we get bigger throughputs through our facilities and that we should improve margins as well.

Now, not every crop around the globe is going up. We’ve seen reductions in India; the Chinese crop has come down by at least 100,000 tons and various others. So, what’s really happening is the crop volumes are moving into the larger areas in which we’re involved with, and with that happening, we get improved efficiencies as well and that improves profitability.

Operator

And we will take our next question from Geoffrey McKinney with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Geoffrey McKinney

Hi. Thank you. Good morning. I guess to follow-up on a couple of the questions from Dave. With the working capital opportunities, how should we think about potential inventory balances relative to last year, given where we are today and the significant progress you’ve had on reducing that? How much of build relative to historical periods, should we expect kind of in the first and second quarter this year?

Pieter Sikkel

Uncommitted inventories at year-end were at a seven-year low. And we expect those to actually reduce further and at least quarter one and hopefully throughout the whole year. Now, obviously, we are dealing with larger crop sizes in certain countries. So, we’ve got a heavy buying program in Brazil; Argentina, we’re a bit bigger than last year. But at the same time, as far as we are seeing at the moment what we’re purchasing is generally -- is committed. And the key for us is now to pack it and ship it and get those volumes out during the year. And if we do all of that as we’re pushing hard to do, then we should be in a good position by the end of the year.

Geoffrey McKinney

Okay. So, maybe heavier inventory build just given larger volumes but fully committed at this point?

Pieter Sikkel

Correct.

Geoffrey McKinney

Okay. From a pricing perspective, when you talk to higher prices, how are you thinking of that relative to fiscal 2016 or 2014 or 2015? I mean, those were substantially higher prices, I think what was realized this last year. How much of that gap can you potentially close in the upcoming quarters?

Pieter Sikkel

I don’t exactly have the number, but our average pricing I think was down by about $0.48 year-on-year as opposed to that number anyway, and almost $1 off from three years ago. So, with currency improving, with bigger proportion of lamina to byproducts, we certainly see increased average pricing as we’re moving through the year. The lamina to byproduct ratio should improve the way we’re seeing it right now and all of that should lead to a pretty significant average price increase. It’s a little bit -- you’ve got to look at the balance of the markets that we’re shipping from. Obviously certain markets are generally flavor markets, generally higher priced and filler markets. And if the proportion of our total global business is more weighted to Brazil, Argentina and United States versus China or India, we’ll see improved average pricing as well. And that’s a kind of thing that we’re looking at this year.

Geoffrey McKinney

Thanks. So, potentially not fully closing the gap but some improvement year-over-year?

Pieter Sikkel

I don’t have an exact estimate to give you but certainly up, and we will update you as we go through the quarters on how we think.

Geoffrey McKinney

Okay. And I guess on the comment on lamina, what gives you the confidence that byproducts will be less of an impact this year versus fiscal 2017 from 2016?

Pieter Sikkel

We are well through the Argentine and Brazil selling season, although we haven’t completed all the purchases yet. So, we’re speaking of the data that we already have in hand. And in Africa, we are well progressed in Zimbabwe in terms of purchasing. So, we know where we sit there. And in general, we’re also not carrying significant amounts of byproducts into the next year as well. So, if you look at last year, part of the reason that we saw an increase in byproducts shipping through with actually all the crop inventories that we ship through during the year, so the ratio of that to lamina. And of course lamina was stressed by the fact that the crops were so small in certain areas; that’s what created -- you can almost call it imbalance.

Geoffrey McKinney

Okay. And one last one. Given the commitment to reducing higher cost debt, you’ve already done roughly $25 million it looks like this year, this fiscal year. Do you think you will have leverage below that 5.5 times threshold at some point in fiscal 2018 to potentially repurchase another $25 million?

Pieter Sikkel

We’re going to do everything we can to target that.

Operator

And we’ll take our next question from Karru Martinson with Jefferies. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Karru Martinson

There are number of negative headlines out of Brazil in terms of the various investigations. I was wondering, is that having an impact on your operations down there, is that impacting credit lines, and how should we think about that?

Joel Thomas

Yes. Karru, Brazil has had a rough kind of political atmosphere the last few years. And it really has not impacted us in any way really. So, the capital for that market is readily available and is a strong. And again, the crop size there has come up significantly with the flue-cured crop moving up by 50% versus the prior year. So, it’s a very good year in that market as we look at fiscal 2018. So, no issues.

Karru Martinson

And you guys ended the year with a very healthy cash balance. How much of that cash is here in the U.S. and where do you feel is the appropriate level of cash to keep on the balance sheet?

Joel Thomas

Yes. So, the vast majority of that cash is available at the center. And the big cash position was really more timing than anything and just had to do with when we were bringing cash in. And as we get into those last couple of days before year-end, we typically don’t move cash around. And certainly that’s why the number was a little bit bigger at year-end.

Karru Martinson

Okay.

Joel Thomas

So, cash should come down, as we move through the year should come down some.

Karru Martinson

Okay. And then just on the e-cigarettes, a lot of launches. How do you feel that that market is growing and what’s the regulatory environment on that product?

Pieter Sikkel

Well, in the U.S., I think in the next year, we’re going to start to see the effect of the FDA regulation and a lot of people in order to keep product in the market, again have got through the P&CA process. So, you’re going to start, to your point, at which many of the several thousands of brands would eventually have to come off market, because they don’t have the cash to go through the P&CA process. But at the same time, the whole sector, we still see as a growing sector on a global basis, and clearly we’re evolved through our investments in -- particularly in the flavor, bottling and manufacture of many of the top brands in the United States. And since that is produced through fully compliant toxicologically tested standards, we do see the potential for growth in that area.

Operator

And our next question comes from Mary Gilbert with Imperial Capital. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Mary Gilbert

Thank you. So, one of the questions that I had is, when we look at EBITDA and EBITDA miss in the quarter, what was the key factor around the miss?

Pieter Sikkel

It was a combination of factors, partly shipments that missed, going out, some of them by three hours in fact, one out of the United States in particular, the change in the Turkish crop cycle and actually most of the European Oriental, there was buying started late anyway and there was a very cold spell, if you remember in Europe in January, February that prevented the farmers from being able to bail and sell it back. So, really we had no new crop Turkish tobacco in the financial year at all. And that is all being shifted in the next financial year. So that was a big change in the numbers as well. And we kind of think that cycle has permanently changed. So, we’ll have one Turkish crop in this financial year and then repeating again in the following year as well. On the positive side, Oriental tobacco itself, we see in short supply at the moment, sales are going well, and uncommitted of that as well are at very, very low levels. So, generally, on the Oriental side, it’s actually positive; we’re seeing a nice pickup in demand as well.

Mary Gilbert

Okay. So, when we look at the 165 to 185, how much of the EBITDA is associated with that deferral of sales into this year? Is it like $10 million?

Joel Thomas

Yes. We haven’t given a breakout of that, but there is a small portion that’s associated with that. So, the year is very early right now and there are a lot of positive signs. And so, we wanted to try to provide a range that gave us flexibility and the ability hopefully to move up as we move through the year.

Mary Gilbert

Okay. Is that the difference when you say move up between the low end and the high end of the range?

Joel Thomas

No. There are other factors as well.

Mary Gilbert

So, in other words, you could potentially exceed the top end of the range?

Joel Thomas

We’ve given a range at this point, but we’ll look at where we are as we move through the year.

Mary Gilbert

Okay. That’s very helpful. Thank you. And then, also with regard to the pricing in Brazil, how much of prices moved up compared to last year? And given the mix, now that you’re able to have normal pricing matrix, does the pricing matrix return to normal levels, like can you give us an example like at least similar to maybe fiscal 2015 or something like that or is it better? How should we consider pricing?

Pieter Sikkel

I think the formal pricing matrix has moved to normal levels because of the cost side. In terms of price increases, few customers, I really don’t want to handout that information, it’s quite a competitive market. But certainly, they are up.

Mary Gilbert

Okay. All right. That’s helpful. And then, also with regard to working capital, and I know this question has been asked, but I just wanted to make sure I completely understand it. I get that you’re continuing to reduce uncommitted inventory. So, when we look at net working capital, will it continue to be a source this year?

Joel Thomas

It’s really going to come down to the timing of the shipments as we get to the end of the year. As Pieter discussed earlier, we will have a bit of build in the middle of the year related to some larger crops, primarily in South America, the way you kind of see where the North American market comes in and then the timing of the shipments is very important related to where inventory ends at year-end. Remember though, related to inventory that we’ve got upwards of 70 banks that we deal with around the world. So, if we borrow a little bit more or little bit less in a given year to support working capital, that’s what we typically do. And so, we’re in a good position related to those requirements.

Mary Gilbert

Okay. And then also with regard to the question about cash, is most of our cash held in U.S. dollars and is this -- I forgot. Is it in Luxemburg? Where is that cash being held? And then how much of it is timing?

Joel Thomas

Yes. We have various banking relationships throughout the world. It’s primarily in dollars, and again is available -- the vast majority of it is available to the center in the U.S.

Mary Gilbert

Okay. And then, how much of it is timing?

Joel Thomas

You mean as to the balance at year-end?

Mary Gilbert

Yes.

Joel Thomas

A big chunk of it.

Mary Gilbert

When you say a big chunk, is it like 60 million?

Joel Thomas

Probably bigger than that, probably in the 125 to $150 million range something like that?

Operator

And our next question comes from Hale Holden with Barclays. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Hale Holden

Good morning. Thank you for taking my call. I just had a couple quick clarifications. So, 125 to 150 million in timing Joel, that corresponds to the comments from the 10-K around timing of collections and receivables and less cash flow which is sort of dependent on how your shipments go at the end of the fiscal year and then kind of reverses in April then?

Joel Thomas

There are few things. So, it’s the timing of shipments, it’s also -- and those timing of shipments feed into -- we have securitization vehicles that we sell receivables into. And so, you have to have certain documentation in order to sell into those programs. So, that’s one component of what drove higher level of cash. And then, you also have the portion of receivables that is not sold into programs and the timing of the collection of those receivables. So kind of all of that sort of combined is what put us in the cash position that we are in at year-end.

Hale Holden

Thank you. And then, I was curious with the uncommitted inventory near seven-year lows, how does that change your dynamics a bit and how you deal with your customers because you had used that inventory historically to kind of bridge changes in supply and be able to fill kind of more profitable at times.

Joel Thomas

Yes. We’re still in a good position related to our uncommitted inventories. When you think about our position as a full-service dealer and having sort of the various grades in various places throughout the world, we’re in a very good position. If you recall, during the global oversupply, kind of going back 24 months ago, 36 months ago, those uncommitted inventory levels had moved up. And so, we’re getting back down into the range that we’ve identified historically as being an appropriate range that again places us with the inventories that we need to be able to hit those incremental orders.

Hale Holden

Got it. And just two more quick ones. Is there any change in the amount of inventory that your customers are holding? Is it still kind of roughly six months or so supply?

Pieter Sikkel

There is a big difference between different customers, and they don’t exactly tell us where they’re sitting at any one point in time. But what I do think has happened is that many customers were reducing the durations over the past several years. And I think some of them have reached the end of that program and are buying to usage rather than to minimizing duration again.

Hale Holden

Perfect. And then, my last question is, I know how difficult this is to quantify given the variances in crop sizes. But, can you give us a sense of what you think the difference from peak to trough working capital needs this year versus prior years might be, given the greater efficiencies that you’ve put through the system?

Joel Thomas

It’s probably going to be greater this year, just based off of the purchase plan that we have. And again, it’s going to be our ability to ship by the time we get to the end of the year is critical in having a bigger delta between the peak and the trough.

Operator

And our next question comes from Stan Manoukian with Independent Credit Research. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Stan Manoukian

Good morning, gentlemen. Thanks for taking my questions. Well, first, I see that you have been able to generate higher margins on a year-to-year basis, gross margins, both in the fourth quarter and for the year, and this is actually the best gross margin that I have seen since 2012 or even 2011. And I was wondering, do you read it for yourself as sort of indicator of the changing industry mark-to-market cycle?

Pieter Sikkel

Look, I’m glad you’ve pointed it out because despite the difficult margin conditions, we did -- and significant volumes of older crops back as moving out, we did manage to do that and despite lower throughputs. But, I think we’ve spent a lot of the last few years restructuring our businesses. China gained greater efficiencies all around the globe. And a lot of those improvements have been masked by various factors that have happened over the last year. So, as far as we go, and I think you’ll see it in much better detail this year, as we go through a normalized -- more normalized crop cycle in various origins, we do expect gross margin improvement to be permanent, and we’re going to continue to work to build on those as well.

Stan Manoukian

And then, the timing of your old inventory reduction. What, can you comment on this timing specifically? What was the predication of why did you get rid of this old inventory at this moment? And I think you’ve mentioned that if you have been selling newer inventory, your gross margins would have been even higher or maybe I’m incorrect. Can you comment, please on this?

Pieter Sikkel

Definitely or normally margins on older crop inventory are lower than margins on fresh crop. And clearly, we don’t want to be carrying older tobacco for a long period of time. But we do have these various supply and demand dynamics and we’ve been going through an oversupply situation for the last few years that we believe in most areas we’re out of now. So, the inventory that we are carrying in general is very recent tobacco, which is good. And a lot of the business that we’re fulfilling will be more handled out of new crops, and that will obviously help to improve profitability so long as we’re purchasing from the farmers at the right level and at this point in time that’s exactly what we believe we’re doing.

Stan Manoukian

And if I read you correctly and if all expectations about the cycle are accurate, do you think that you would be accumulating comparable amount of volumes of inventory in your warehouses or the amount of inventory would be slightly different from those cycles?

Pieter Sikkel

We’re going to do everything we can not to accumulate additional inventories. So, our purpose will always be to continue to move out older tobaccos. And we expect to continue to do that during this year. And we’re going to do the best we can to match our purchases to the demand that we have in the current crops around the globe, so that we’re not building that inventory back up again.

Stan Manoukian

So, we should be expecting kind of improvements in your days inventories numbers compared to previous couple of years, right?

Joel Thomas

Yes. So, the days count, we are focused on that and we are looking to try to improve that.

Operator

And our next question comes from Brendan Whittington with BulwarkBay. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Brendan Whittington

Given your guidance, it sounds like it’s pretty healthy market, and volume levels. I’m actually little surprised, it would seem like you’re guidance is rather conserved, don’t want to be putting any words in your mouth. Is there a conservatism to your guidance, given the more challenging years in the past or are there some puts and takes worth noting, given your current outlook? Thanks.

Joel Thomas

There are definitely some puts and takes, but I think the early feedback that we’re seeing from around the world from our various teams is very positive. And we’re excited about this year and see a lot of opportunity. And so, you’re probably hearing the excitement in our voices related to this year. And we look forward to getting further into the year, and we’ll see to where things go.

Brendan Whittington

Great. And then, also not to split hairs around the bond repurchases. The bonds that were purchased in April, would that be considered part of your fiscal 2017, but it slipped because of various timing issues and therefore for fiscal 2018, there is still the full $25 million to $50 million to be repurchased or are you guys thinking of more of a calendar year basis? Just trying to understand what may still be achievable this year in terms of share -- debt repurchase? Thanks.

Joel Thomas

Yes. The second round of purchases that we made in April are related to our fiscal 2018 baskets, and so that leaves us with another 25 that is available for fiscal 2018. And we’ll need to work on getting the leverage below that 5.5 turns and it is definitely something that we’re very focused on to try and achieve as early as possible in the year. So, we’ll see how that plays out, but we’re definitely looking at trying to putting down more of that -- bringing more of that -- more expensive long-term debt.

Operator

Our next question comes from Bryan Jacoboski with Abingdon Capital. Please go ahead. Your line is open.

Bryan Jacoboski

Joel, with the debt reduction that’s occurred in -- with what you envisioned doing in this fiscal year, what do you think interest expense will be for 2018?

Joel Thomas

We’re going to do everything we can, Bryan, to pull it in. And we think there is some good opportunities to see further reduction in interest expense. And they are crept up a little bit this last year and there were number of factors that led to that. But we’ve got a good opportunity to bring it in a good chunk this year. Now, one of the counterbalances to trying to bring it in is we are going to have bigger crops that we’re buying in certain parts of the world and that’s going to require some additional working capital related debt. But, I think we’ve had some good moves this year related to underlying rates and or spreads on top of indices. And we’re going to try to manage that working capital as best we can. And we’re carrying lower inventory. And the balance sheet is very well positioned going into the year that we’re going into right now.

Bryan Jacoboski

When all is said and done, you think you’ll be at less than a $133 million?

Joel Thomas

Definitely.

Bryan Jacoboski

Okay. And then cash taxes?

Joel Thomas

Cash taxes, the range that we’ve been in the last few years has been pretty static. So, there shouldn’t be big changes. I mean, we’re typically kind of in that 15 to $20 million a year.

Bryan Jacoboski

Right, okay. Then, you only have two weeks to go in the first quarter. How is it tracking?

Joel Thomas

Well, we’re pushing as hard as we can, and we believe the year is off to a very good start.

Pieter Sikkel

Yes. I think we’ll see the bigger pickups in later quarters, just based on the timing of the crops. But right now, we are too planning quarter one.

Joel Thomas

Our first quarter is typically a slower quarter for us than we build throughout the year.

Operator

And we have no further questions at this time. I’d like to turn the conference back over to you, Mr. Thomas.

Joel Thomas

Thank you for joining our call this morning. The call will remain available for playback for any interested persons through 11 am on June 20th. Our financial results, our Form 10-K as well as other information can be accessed on our website, www.aointl.com. Additionally, I am available by phone, should anyone have further questions. Again, thank you for participating in our conference call this morning.

Operator

This concludes today’s program. Thank you for your participation. You may disconnect at any time.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.