Pop Goes The Housing Boom...In Canada

We're headed for another housing bust. This time in Canada. And the key is China.

It's no secret that Chinese investors, seeking asylum from the slow-motion credit bust underway there, have been dumping tons of cash into Canadian real estate.

But, it looks like a number of events are coming together at the same time to blow up that market before the end of 2017.

First, China is instituting new capital controls beginning July 1st. (In Chinese, use Google to translate here). These new controls have been discussed since the beginning of the year, but a missive sent out by the Ministry of Finance dated May 21st has surfaced which outlines when they go into effect.

Individuals are limited to exporting $50,000 per year.

Transactions are capped at $10,000 each, once per day

Individuals must register the sale with the MoF

Individuals are prohibited from exporting capital for buying bonds, insurance products and real estate [emphasis mine].

Individual quotas cannot be lent to other people to send money abroad Individuals will be strictly investigated for money laundering if the rules are broken

For the purposes of this discussion, the foreign exchange flows into the Canadian dollar (NYSEARCA:FXC) to buy real estate in Vancouver and Toronto are the main issue. As I reported in my last article on this subject, the Bank of Canada was wary of GDP growth as it saw the housing sector as having a disproportionate effect on the numbers. This was clear in its last policy statement.

This is why the BoC did not raise rates last month. And the Canadian dollar fell back against the U.S. dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) in response. The Loonie stumbled around between $1.34 and $1.35 for a couple of weeks before sharply appreciating because of weak data coming out of the U.S. and a statement by BoC governors Wilkins and Poloz that they might have to raise rates later this year.

This and Wednesday's terrible U.S. retail sales data saw traders push the Canadian dollar to $1.316 before immediately reversing course in the wake of the FOMC's statement and rate hike.

Second, right on schedule, this morning's Canadian Existing Home Sales data crashes 6.2% month-over-month, the worst change in over fiver years. Zerohedge has the details this morning, highlighting that household debt as a percentage of disposable income is approaching 170%, well above the height of the U.S. housing bubble in 2007 and home prices have skyrocketed.

Without Chinese hot money flows this sector should collapse quickly and stories like Home Capital Group (OTC:HMCBF) will become more commonplace. Canada's GDP numbers will be under increasing pressure if these new rules are successful at curbing capital flight out of China.

Third, when I think about yesterday's market action, it felt like the market didn't believe the Fed was going to raise rates, even though bond futures were signaling a greater than 90% chance of a rate hike.

The discussion wasn't about whether the Fed would hike but whether it would strike a dovish tone while doing so.

And, apparently it didn't as markets like the euro (NYSEARCA:FXE), Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) and the Canadian dollar gave up not only yesterday morning's gains but have continued selling off today. Inventory builds in Oil (NYSEARCA:USO) are weighing on the global reflation trade thesis.

If this selling continues through the end of this week it should signal a spike bottom on the trade-weighted U.S. Dollar Index (USDX) and begin reversing what has been, in my opinion, a very over-done correction in the dollar.

The Big Picture

Taking a look at the long-term picture for the Canadian Dollar we see a massive bear market versus the U.S dollar. And this failing rally looks like nothing more than testing of long-term support before devaluing further.

The important level for the Canadian Dollar this month is $1.3002, the Q4 2016 low. This is what bulls are looking for to negate the uptrend. And with the USDX making a spike low, the Chinese curbing capital outflows and my read that the Bank of Canadais truly trapped at the zero-bound for interest rates, it's hard for me to see this happening over the next eleven trading days.

This week's move has already been out-sized on a weekly basis. The difference between closes for the USD/CAD pair is just $0.012. A close this week below $1.335 would be out-sized.

The probability of that happening next week and the week after as the dollar market is firming is low. And therefore, the longer-term picture should remain bearish with further weakening on the horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.