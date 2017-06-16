The Short Case For Party City

Management expects to return to positive comps in 2017, expand internationally, and expand margins - research suggests this is highly unlikely due to significant competitive encroachment and poor business strategy.

Target Price and Rationale

Management expects to return to positive comps in 2017, expand internationally, and expand margins. My research suggests that this is highly unlikely due to significant competitive encroachment and poor business strategy. Specifically, online pricing is uncompetitive, and growth "initiatives" are simply not working. Target price represents the midpoint of structurally impaired specialty retailers based on P/E.

Relevant Comps

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK), Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS), GameStop (NYSE:GME), Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI), GNC (NYSE:GNC)

Catalyst

Q1 2017 earnings in late May/June will be another catalyst confirming the thesis. Management continues to suggest comps can reaccelerate, and each successive disappointment will lead to additional devaluation. The most pivotal catalyst will be Q3 2017 earnings during which management discusses Halloween trends (25% of revs). A significant earnings warning on the Q3 call would likely push shares close to the PT or possibly lower to extreme bear case ($5.50).

Company Overview: Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the US and internationally. The company operates in two segments – Retail and Wholesale. The company offered its products through its ~900 stores (~150 franchise stores in the US and Canada under the Party City and Halloween City names) and an e-commerce website (PartyCity.com).

Ticker: PRTY | Stock Price (4/6/2017): $14.50 | Market Cap: $1.8bn | Short Interest: 4.7%

First, the Bull Case:

Dominant Market Share 16% of estimated $10 billion US party supply industry 910 stores, including franchises

New Market Opportunities International growth: Mexico presence to increase from five stores in 2016 to 80 stores in 2024 Alternative markets: Opportunity to grow wholesale revenues by selling party goods to theaters, theme parks, etc.

Vertical Integration Penetration of Retail + Wholesale + Manufacturing value chain expected to increase from 75% to 80% and drive 200bps of Gross Margin Improvement

Attractive Valuation 12x 2016 Earnings 8.8% 2016 FCF Yield 8x 2016 EV/EBITDA



On the surface, these factors suggest PRTY is a good investment. This is reflected in a relatively low short interest for a brick and mortar retailer in the current environment and makes PRTY an out of consensus short. However, a detailed analysis suggests that there is significant risk.

Bear Case: PRTY is on the cusp of losing significant market share

E-Commerce: PRTY derives just 7% of sales online. Management believes that this is because it “offers a fun and unique destination shopping experience creating a strong and growing need for brick and mortar.” (Slide 8 of 2017 ICR Conference) Our view is that this is simply not true. Parents planning a Frozen themed birthday for their seven-year-old daughter are far more likely to prefer purchasing online rather than deal with the trials of bringing their young child to a brick and mortar store. A search for “frozen party supplies” on Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) turned up 9,632 results, and PRTY would not be the first retailer to get “Amazoned.” However, the risks don’t stop there. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) purchased key competitor Oriental Trading in 2012 even though PRTY was clearly for sale and was purchased by THL that same year. Mr. Buffett was clearly onto something as Oriental Trading stated at the time of the acquisition that it was already generating 70% of its revenues online. Today, Oriental Trading appears to be as competitive as ever. A quick search of “frozen party supplies” found the following:

Oriental Trading features prominently at the top with a large selection of Frozen themed party supplies owning 100% of Google Shopping listings. PRTY holds only one text ad. Even more alarming, there are plenty of other sites that are competitive. On consumer research site www.knoji.com, PRTY ranks 28th in overall quality on a list of 50 online party goods suppliers.

Pricing: PRTY is simply not competitive on pricing. A quick search around the web shows that there are quality options available to consumers at a fraction of the prices listed at PRTY. Sticking with the Frozen theme, we compared Frozen party supplies on Amazon and on www.partycity.com. Management has highlighted its party kits, which essentially bundle a set of party supplies for consumers to help them avoid purchasing random quantities of cups, napkins, utensils, etc. a la carte. It seemed like a good idea, but the competition has clearly caught up:

Amazon sells the kit for $13.13 (including shipping) compared to $21.99. The $9 difference can essentially be attributed to 15 latex balloons and some candles. Unfortunately, those balloons actually come with a disclaimer (as shown in image) that they are a choking hazard for children under 8 and will require adult supervision. Our view is that child birthday parties are stressful enough for most parents, and they may prefer to save $9 while avoiding the risk of serious bodily harm to their children. We tried many other searches for basic party supplies, and there were materially cheaper alternatives to PRTY readily available online in all instances (most significantly so).

Halloween: PRTY still derives approximately 25% of annual sales from Halloween, primarily costumes. Management attributes weak October 2016 comps (-6.5%) due to a calendar shift from Saturday in 2015 to Monday in 2016. There is obviously some impact, but considering October 2015 comps were only up 3.3%, two-year comps of -3.2% are alarming. Of course, management attributed uninspiring 2015 comps to “tough” Frozen comps. The reality is, competition is increasingly encroaching on PRTY’s most important source of revenue. As evidence, we point to the National Retail Federation (NRF) estimated that Halloween spending actually hit a new high in 2016 of $8.4 billion compared to $6.9 billion in 2015 and $7.4 billion in 2014. The NRF further suggests that costumes were a key contributor to growth, but PRTY clearly underperformed. Another quick search for “Anna girl’s costume” at www.partycity.com and Amazon produces some alarming results:

Some little girls might argue that they get a pink cape from PCTY, but note that the cape is sold separately ($9.99 before shipping). This leaves an apples-to-apples price difference of over 50% ($24.99 vs. $10.80) on one of the most popular Halloween costumes and likely serves as a better explanation of recent challenges.

Alternative markets and International growth are challenging and do not move the needle.

Mexico: PRTY is placing significant emphasis on international growth and Mexico in particular. The asset light approach is a positive, but success is far from certain. Based on Google trends, mindshare of Party City in Mexico continues to trend lower despite management commentary and the recent acquisition of an 85% stake in Granmark:

All told, wholesale international revenues have increased just 3% per annum from $210 million in FY2012 to $235 million in FY2016 despite years of management hype. Foreign exchange headwinds have contributed to this slow growth rate, but even an abatement there is highly unlikely to accelerate overall corporate revenue growth. It’s also important to note that e-commerce is a global phenomenon, and the same headwinds facing PRTY in the US are also likely to exist in Mexico as well as other key international markets such as Australia and the UK.

New markets: Sell-side analysts have been fixated on selling through new points of sale such as movie theaters.

Management has oozed enthusiasm about this opportunity, as shown in this exchange in Q3 2016:

But after conjuring a castle in the sky, management appears to backtrack a quarter later (Q4 2016):

In essence, management went from implying that there is a “huge” new market opportunity to conceding it may sell a few extra balloons to Frozen obsessed little girls at movie theaters. Even assuming the 10% growth rate were to persist, it would only contribute a “huge” $6 million in additional revenue or just under 0.3%. In reality, even this is unlikely given the initial euphoria for Frozen and sell into new points of sale are more likely to plateau.

Vertical integration is not enough.

Management has gone to great lengths expand wholesale distribution and acquire manufacturing capacity. To some extent, the strategy appears to have worked. Gross margins increased from 40.0% in FY2012 to 40.7% in FY2016. By comparison, peer Michaels Companies has seen gross margins contract from 40.0% in FY2012 to 39.1% in FY2016. Unfortunately, progress has clearly slowed in recent years. PRTY’s gross margins already reached 40.3% in FY2013, which is not significantly different from today despite a continued ramp in vertical integration from 66% in FY2012 to 77% in FY2016. In a blue sky scenario, management sees an additional 200bps of gross margin expansion in retail stores (~70% of revenues) when PRTY is fully integrated. Additional initiatives such as the acquisition of a new manufacturing facility in Madagascar will help, but PRTY appears to be bringing a knife to a gunfight. Any efficiency gains will likely need to be entirely traded away to remain competitive on price. PRTY also benefited in FY2016 from exceptionally depressed input costs, particularly resins and diesel. The high level of vertical integration likely allowed the company to better capture deflationary raw material benefits than peers. However, this dynamic has already begun to reverse and will put additional pressure on gross margins going forward. On balance, we think it’s reasonable to assume margins remain flat in FY2017 as pushes ahead with additional manufacturing capacity. By FY2018, headwinds are expected to overwhelm efficiency, and margins should begin a long march lower.

Valuation:

Markets appear to be pricing virtually none of the many risks and are instead fixated on the bull case. Our model better reflects the true state of PRTY’s business:

Based on peer multiples ranging from 5x to 11x 2017 earnings, elevated leverage, and deteriorating metrics, we estimate PRTY should trade at $8.00(~45% downside). If business deteriorates faster than expected, shares could trade at $5.50 in the next 6-12 months.

Other Risks Potential Risks to Earnings Outlook:

Highly levered (4.2x EBITDA) with 81% floating rate debt

High PE Ownership (55% TH Lee, 19% Advent)

Significant Management Turnover New CFO New EVP of Retail



Conclusion: PRTY is a structurally impaired business and will not adapt to rapidly evolving industry dynamics. It has chosen to focus on growth vectors that are proving difficult to execute and unlikely to accelerate sales growth. As a result, the company looks set to be a share donor and not a share gainer. Margins are also likely to be under pressure due to the significant gap to competitor pricing. We expect domestic same store sales will likely continue to deteriorate and not accelerate as management has suggested.

(Editors' Note: This is a republication of an entry in the Sohn Investment Idea Contest. All figures are current as of the entry's submission - the contest deadline was April 26, 2017).

Disclosure: I am/we are short PRTY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.