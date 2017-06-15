Progenics: A Rose With One Thorn

Investing thesis

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) is developing innovative medicines and other technologies to identify, target and treat cancer. Its pipeline includes targeted therapies like Azedra and 1095, PSMA-targeted imaging agents for prostate cancer like 1404 and PyLTM and imaging analysis tools. Progenics already has a commercial stage product called RELISTOR (for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation) which is partnered with Valeant (NYSE:VRX).

The investment strategy that I would like to suggest you is based on the fact that Progenics already announced positive top line results from its pivotal Phase 2b trial of Azedra in pheochromocytomas, remains on track to file a New Drug Application (or NDA) by mid-2017, and, hopefully, receives approval by early 2018. What makes this strategy attractive is that shares of Progenics are down 30% since March 30, when the company announced positive top line data of Azedra. Which begs the question: if Azedra is OK, why shares are down?

In this column, I will try to answer this question, suggesting a way in order to limit the risks.

The opportunity

Before going into the substance of that issue, let me say a few words about the company. In the figure below, you can see its pipeline:

Figure 1: The pipeline (Source: Progenics)

As I said before, Progenics has an approved drug, Relistor, which is licensed by Valeant, so royalties and commercial milestones will provide a foundation of revenue and cash, with Azedra (and other late stage drugs) providing potential upside.

Progenics ended the last quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $126M, so it's in a strong financial position to launch Azedra with a small sales force if the latter will be approved.

Azedra could be the first approved treatment for pheochromocytoma, a rare, catecholamine-secreting tumor that develops in an adrenal gland. Usually, this tumor is a benign one, but in one in ten cases it is malignant. The tumor releases hormones that cause either episodic or persistent high blood pressure and life-threatening damage to other body systems.

The primary treatment for a pheochromocytoma is surgery, while malignant and metastasized cancer might be treated with radionuclide or chemotherapy. In the United States, pheochromocytoma (and paraganglioma, a tumor that is closely related to pheochromocytoma) are considered orphan diseases, with an incidence of approximately 0.8 cases per 100,000 per year and a prevalence of approximately 0.3% in major US academic centers.

So, given that pheochromocytoma is an ultra-rare orphan disease and the patient population is very small, it's not unreasonable to assume that price per patient per year for Azedra would be over $150,000.

Why $150,000? As I said before pheochromocytoma is an ultra-orphan disease, and for this I expect an attractive price. Chronic ultra-orphan therapies have annual costs per patient of more than $250,000. Alexion's (NASDAQ:ALXN) Soliris, for example, could cost over $500,000; Shire's (NASDAQ:SHPG) Cinryze costs $230,000 per US patient per year and Sanofi's (NYSE:SNY) Lumizyme can cost around $15,000 per treatment which averages to about $300,000 a year.

Progenics' CEO Mark Baker revealed that, according to market research, price per patient per year for Azedra could be over $150,000. It is, therefore, reasonable to assume that Azedra's price would be $100,000 per dose, with a median of 1.5 doses.

I believe that retaining all US rights and working with partners for the rest of the world, Azedra could reach peak sales of $250M. Progenics' market cap currently is $470M and equals less than 2 times peak annual sales, this is why I feel that the company is attractive.

It's all hanging round Azedra

All right, let's just break down what we already know.

I'll just keep calling the drug Azedra, but it's also known as Ultratrace iobenguane I 131 or Ultratrace metaiodobenzylguanidine (MIBG). Originally developed by Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals with the name of MIP-120T, Azedra is a targeted radiotherapeutic developed with Ultratrace, a technology that enables the development drugs with the potential to improve safety and efficacy of targeted radiotherapy.

The mechanism by which MIBG accumulates in tumors is controlled by the norepinephrine transporter, which is expressed in limited amounts on the cell surface. The number of MIBG molecules taken up by a tumor cell is limited, so the amount of non-radioactive (or cold) MIBG molecules present in the drug formulation must be minimized.

Figure 2: Ultratrace removes unnecessary "cold" contaminants to deliver radiotherapeutics with improved efficacy (Source: Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals)

In August 2009, Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals announced that it has initiated a pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial for Azedra. The single-arm trial was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Azedra in adult patients with malignant relapsed/refractory pheochromocytoma and conducted in 58 evaluable patients, with an expected enrollment of about 75. One very important thing to keep in mind is that the trial was conducted under Special Protocol Assessment (or SPA) which means that Molecular Insight has received preliminary input and agreement from the FDA on protocol design.

I really don't want to drag this out, so, long story short: In late 2010, Molecular Insight Pharmaceuticals suspended enrollment in the trial to seek additional funding; in May 2011, the company announced that it filed for bankruptcy under Chapter 11; and in January 2013, Progenics acquired the company.

In January 2015, Progenics has announced that it has dosed the first subject in the resumed pivotal Phase 2. Before stopping, the trial has treated 41 patients and 32% of these have achieved the primary endpoint of reduction of all anti-hypertensive medication by at least 50% for at least 6 months.

It is important to note that the SPA required that 25% of 58 evaluable patients achieve the primary endpoint.

Now we know that Progenics' trial has narrowly achieved its goal with exactly 25% of the 68 patients evaluated experiencing a 50% or greater reduction in the use of all anti-hypertensive medication for 6 months. Now, the problem is that the final data are not as impressive as the previous data set, those relating to the first portion of the trial before Molecular Insight stopped the enrollment. Why? And could this be an issue for the FDA?

I have summarized the available data (the complete final dataset will be presented in August) in the table below:

In the "RESUMED" column, you can find data about patients treated with Azedra since Progenics resumed the trial. It is clear that there is an evident unbalance, with a lower number of patients who received two therapeutic doses in the second portion of the study (59% vs. 83%). Among all 18 patients (7 in the first and 11 in the second portion of the trial) who received only 1 therapeutic dose, the response rate was 5%.

The partial response rate fell from 41% to 3% and even if we consider that in the first portion of the trial the investigators used RECIST 1.0 criteria to classify responses, while (I guess) in the second portion they used RECIST 1.1 criteria. It is very hard to justify such a collapse, except with the difference in the number of Azedra's therapeutic doses.

One wonders if Progenics' Azedra is the same administered in the first part of the trial that was carried out by Molecular Insight.

Because that is the only explanation that I can think of: Azedra or not Azedra, that is the Shakespearean question.

On April 2014, Progenics announced that Azedra, would've been manufactured by Centre for Probe Development and Commercialization (or CPDC). Is it possible that the drug used when the trial was resumed is less effective? Such a possibility cannot be completely ruled out and could explain everything. Maybe the amount of non-radioactive MIBG molecules present in the current drug formulation is higher than the previous.

Just to be clear, it's just a hypothesis, I don't have supporting evidence in this regard. I e-mailed the company to get more detailed information, but I have still not received a reply. As soon as I know anything more, you will be promptly informed.

Conclusion.

It is undeniable that the pivotal Phase 2 of Azedra has achieved its primary endpoint, just as it is undeniable that Progenics' drug could fulfill an unmet medical need. Azedra has been granted Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations in the US, as well as Fast Track status.

I believe that Progenics is an attractive investment given the recent lowering of the stock price and I see positively to enter the trade awaiting a decision from the FDA on Azedra.

Personally, I would not recommend holding through the catalyst because there are still many ambiguities surrounding the second portion of the pivotal trial. This is just my own opinion, the doubts could, however, be allayed (or confirmed), when the company will reveal the full dataset in August.

Worst-case scenario.

In the worst-case scenario, whereby Azedra new drug application deliver a negative result and with Relistor's royalties - and commercial milestones - as the only source of income, I will expect Progenics's stock price to collapse at around $3,5 per share.

Best-case scenario.

With Azedra approved, Progenics maintains all US. rights and with partners for the rest of the world, the drug could reach peak sales of $250M and the company could worth $12 per share.