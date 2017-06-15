Exxon Mobil: Too Much Bad News?

Negative news events have served as a drag on the stock YTD, but does the oil giant's asset mix, operating results, and full value chain business model outweigh the negatives?

By Christopher Armes

This is the second article in the energy "Sector Face-Off" series in which I examine stocks within the oil and gas space -- the first being on Conoco Phillips (NYSE:COP). This week, we look at dividend aristocrat Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and compare the firm to a group of its peers. Shares of oil and gas companies have trended downward in parallel with commodities prices since 2014 and have significantly underperformed the S&P 500 and almost all other sectors YTD. Additional negative news last week again weighed on the sector as U.S. reported crude inventory levels exceeded market consensus.

Credit: Investor Relations

Despite a difficult operating environment and suffering stock prices in the sector, is there value to be realized in the oil and gas space? And which oil and gas stocks seem to be a better buy relative to their peers?

Facing off the largest international players in oil and gas

The table below presents several metrics, from valuation to fundamentals, across 10 of the largest oil and gas companies by market cap: 2017 and 2018 P/E, 2017 PEG and cash-adjusted PEG, price-to-book, next-year EPS growth, net cash as a percentage of market cap, trailing ROE, dividend yield and "distance" from 52-week highs.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance and Zacks

To help better contrast the differences across the peer group, I also created the ranking below:

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from Yahoo Finance and Zacks

One name that always warrants significant attention is market cap giant Exxon Mobil. In comparing XOM to its peers by the above valuation ratios, Exxon's seemingly low rankings across P/E and P/B ratios really stand out. Partly due to Exxon Mobil's size and diversification in business operations, the stock price has seen less price volatility in comparison to some of its peers. This sentiment further sheds light on its 8th in class ranking in EPS growth, partly attributable to the fact that many of its peers have been operating in negative earnings territory until recently, returning to profitability over the past year as crude prices have provided some support to the sector. As expected, XOM ranks well from a return on equity perspective, notching the 2nd best return among the group.

Will operational excellence and a long-term focus offset the constant stream of negative news?

Exxon Mobil has long been a leader in the oil and gas sector as evidenced by its status as the largest publicly traded international oil and gas company in the world with a diverse set of income sources segmented by Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical business lines. The company takes a long-term approach to exploration and production activities and has been less reactionary in comparison to its peers regarding project prioritization in response to anemic commodities prices and razor thin margins. For example, while other competitors have pulled back from less cost-efficient offshore drilling stakes, XOM continues to push ahead and has shown great interest in further developing promising stakes off the coast of Guyana, which proved a repeated topic of interest among investors in the most recent quarterly earnings call.

Simply put, XOM seems content growing in certain loss-leading operating segments in the short-term to focus on long-term value and developing its resources with a focus on operational efficiencies. Even with losses in certain segments, XOM reported healthy earnings of $4 billion in Q1, as cash flow from operations more than covered capex and dividend distributions to shareholders.

Although recent operational results have been positive, certain firm-specific developments have weighed on Exxon's outlook and sent the stock price lower by nearly 8% YTD. The firm's increased debt load led to the loss of its long-held AAA rating last year, and in May S&P issued a negative outlook for the firm, suggesting another downgrade may be coming in the short-term. Additionally, the firm's long-term view on the role of energy and its role in climate change has been called into question by the New York attorney general, claiming Exxon may have misled investors and has been operating under different internal estimates than those published publicly.

Bull vs. Bear Case

On the bear side, additional negative developments affecting global supply and demand dynamics could result in even lower oil prices in the medium term. The primary factors include continued excess U.S. crude inventory levels, weaker or below-average future global economic growth (especially China and India), and OPEC production cuts that disappoint because of member adherence or agreement dissolution.

Specific to Exxon, the firm's capital structure has shifted markedly towards debt financing, operating with historically high levels on the balance sheet and totaling $48.8 billion as of Q1 versus $34.4 billion at the end of 2014. The firm's decision to continue to grow its dividend while accumulating record levels of debt has been questioned by ratings agencies and investors alike. Lastly, any further fallout from Exxon's public guidance on future energy consumption, its impact on the environment, and whether misrepresentations were made may continue to weigh on the firm's outlook.

On the bull side of the argument, Exxon's long-term value chain approach and diversification of earnings has proven that the firm can turn a profit even in a deeply challenging operating environment. The firm's strategy has not wavered since commodities prices fell off in 2014 and this consistency is something investors can hang their hats on. Also pointing to consistency, Exxon's annual dividends increased 3.5% in 2016, the 34th consecutive year of per-share dividend increases, serving as a reliable, stable source of returns for stockholders. Lastly, though an increasing debt load is something to keep an eye on, XOM's interest coverage ratio of 21.7x is nearly double the industry median and points to the underlying strength of the company's revenue base.

Final Thoughts

Exxon Mobil is a company that executes at a very high level and looks strong on paper. Although the company continues to lose money in the short-term within segments such as U.S. shale, the company's diverse revenue sources and long-term focus continue to buoy results, with an all-important $4.4 billion of FCFs (free cash flows) generated in Q1.

XOM EV to EBITDA (Forward) data by YCharts

From a valuation perspective, XOM's P/E ratio is forecasted to continue to come down after reaching 34x in 2016, to roughly 17x in 2018. In support, Exxon's forward EV/EBITDA of 8.1x is also quite attractive and is also likely to contract throughout the rest of the year. The dividend yield of about 4.6% is above average and XOM's quarterly dividends come as close to a guarantee an investor will ever garner in the oil and gas sector.

Given strong fundamentals and a lower comparative risk profile, I think that XOM is worth a look under $85/share. Although much of future stock price movement will hinge on the price of crude, I would not be surprised to see the stock move higher later this year.

