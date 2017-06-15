Kroger's (KR) CEO Rodney McMullen on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

June 15, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Kate Ward

Thanks, Jamie. Good morning and thank you for joining us. Before we begin, I want to remind you that today’s discussion will include forward-looking statements. We want to caution you that such statements are predictions, and actual events or results can differ materially. A detailed discussion of the many factors that we believe may have a material effect on our business on an ongoing basis is contained in our SEC filings, but Kroger assumes no obligation to update that information.

Both our first quarter press release and our prepared remarks from this conference call will be available on our website at ir.kroger.com. After our prepared remarks, we look forward to taking your questions. In order to cover a broad range of topics from as many of you as we can, we ask that you please limit yourself to one question, and one follow-up question, if necessary. Thank you.

I will now turn the call over to Kroger’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Rodney McMullen.

Rodney McMullen

Thank you, Kate. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. With me to review Kroger’s first quarter 2017 results is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Mike Schlotman.

As we all know, there is a lot of change in the food retail industry – both in terms of the operating environment and competitive landscape. The best thing that we can do is to stay on offense by continuing to focus on our customers – what they want and need today and what we anticipate they will want and need tomorrow – and executing our strategy.

We continue to manage our business for the long-term and to deliver net earnings growth on a three-year to five-year time horizon. We are making meaningful investments in our digital and online growth. We believe that customers of the future will want to shop with us for anything, anytime, and anywhere.

In the first quarter, we saw more than 30% growth in new digital customers and a more than 30% increase in digital visits – with faster growth in mobile compared to last year. We are also building on our personalization expertise to benefit our customers. An example of this is My Magazine, which delivers personalized content like recipes to loyal households based on their shopping behavior and interests.

In fact, we delivered more than 6 million unique My Magazine offers in the first quarter alone. This also allows us to offer personalized lower prices to our loyal households in addition to the low prices everyone can see. This is another example of how we leverage 84.51’s expertise. We are investing in our people. We are improving customer service by both increasing labor hours in certain areas and increasing starting wages in certain markets. Taken together, these steps will improve the customer experience and improve retention.

I share these examples to demonstrate that we are laser-focused on providing our customers with the right value proposition. This is our Customer 1st Promise - our commitment to provide friendly service, fresh foods, and low prices, every day. And this is what we will continue to do, regardless of external factors, because it’s what our customers deserve and what we know ultimately delivers shareholder value.

These investments both maintain and enhance our position in our markets. And while it is still early in 2017, we are starting to see some traction. We are happy with the better identical sales trend in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter, and we are pleased to see that our current identical sales trend is positive. The last nine weeks of the first quarter were positive, and so is our second quarter to date.

Our teams continue to innovate in new and exciting ways that reflect where our customers are going. Recognizing the demand for convenience, high quality, and best value, Kroger’s Culinary Development Team launched an incredible collection of Prep+Pared meal kits that we are currently piloting in Cincinnati stores. We can hardly keep them on the shelves! And it's easy to see why as soon as you try them.

Kroger’s Prep+Pared meal kits offer restaurant-quality meals that are easy to cook in about 20 minutes. We think customers will love knowing they are available in stores when they are wondering along about 2 o'clock in the afternoon what’s for dinner? Our Brands are one of the primary means we have to differentiate ourselves from our competitors.

Last year, we commissioned an independent third-party to conduct research that would give us an objective view of how our customers view Our Brands. This included blind taste tests with national brands and other private label foods. Our research showed that the most-loved brands sold in our stores are Our Brands above even the national brands! And in the blind taste tests, Our Brands outperformed competitive national brand and other private label products almost 100% of the time.

Our products in our Private Selection and Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic brands rated significantly above their respective competitive offerings. Of course, our journey is never done so our customers will continue to see rising quality and better value on Our Brand products in the future. By having brands our customers love that are only available from us, we gain loyalty and advocacy from our customers.

Our Brands represented approximately 28.0% of total units sold, and 25.6% of sales dollars, excluding fuel and pharmacy, during the first quarter. Our customers’ needs are constantly changing. What doesn’t change is their desire for a welcoming customer experience with an abundant variety of food, available when and how they want it, all at a great value. That’s why we regularly evolve the execution of our Customer 1st Strategy, while the core strategy itself doesn’t change.

Too often, American consumers have to make a choice between low prices and a great experience, compromising one for the other. Kroger is uniquely situated to eliminate the need for that compromise; serving customers who are hungry for more than food, who want to be nourished in ways that help them live their best lives.

Kroger’s purpose is to Feed the Human Spirit and we are more confident than ever that by living our purpose and delivering our Customer 1st Promise, will deliver long-term shareholder value that you can count on. We remain committed to delivering our long-term net earnings per diluted share growth rate of 8% to 11%, plus a growing dividend.

And here is Mike to go into more detail on our first quarter results. Mike?

Michael Schlotman

Thanks, Rodney, and good morning, everyone. Like Rodney said, we were glad to see the better results compared to the fourth quarter for identical food store sales and for the second quarter-to-date, our ID sales are positive. Tonnage continued to be positive during the first quarter. We continue to focus on the areas of highest growth like natural and organic products as well as areas where we are saving customers’ time, such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-heat meal solutions.

Visits per household were flat in the first quarter. Basket size and price per unit were down, but those were offset by household growth. Loyal households grew 3.2% compared to last years first quarter and our loyal households had positive ID sales growth in the first quarter.

In the first quarter, our gross margin was down, operating costs were up, and FIFO operating profit was down. While this is not representative of our typical expectations, it is important to keep in mind that we are making very deliberate and targeted investments in line with our Customer 1st Strategy.

As Rodney outlined earlier we’ve made conscious decisions to increase starting wages in certain markets to improve associate engagement and retention that will create a better experience for our customers. We continued invest and grow our digital business. Our digital revenue more than doubled in the first quarter compared to last year. This includes revenue from ClickList, Harris Teeter’s ExpressLane and Vitacost.com.

As we continued to invest in price, we also remind you, Kroger’s investment in price can be seen very clearly if you look at our gross margins in the early 2000s compare to today. Kroger has invested more than $3.8 billion to lower prices for our customers over that time period. We have no intention of giving up the momentum we’ve gained on low prices. These investments enable us to connect with our customers in a deeper way and increase our market share over time.

We are pleased that Kroger’s market share, as traditionally calculated, was up in the first quarter. That said, we recognize there is no perfect metric for capturing market share. We are doing a lot of work to better define or perhaps redefine the market as share of stomach rather than share among traditional grocery stores.

We see food as a massive, $1.5 trillion market, and we have a substantial growth opportunity in that market. I also want to stress that we are committed to lowering costs as a rate of sales. Many of the things we are doing to pull costs out of the business today set us up for savings in the future. We will only further intensify our process improvement efforts.

Now for an update on retail fuel. In the first quarter, our cents per gallon fuel margin was approximately $0.171 compared to $0.143 in the same quarter last year. The average retail price of fuel was $2.28 versus $1.92 in the same quarter last year. Our net total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio increased to 2.33 times compare to 2.12 during the same period last year. This result is due to the merger with ModernHEALTH and the repurchase of shares.

Over the last four quarters, Kroger has used free cash flow to repurchase $1.5 billion in common shares, pay $438 million in dividends, invest $3.4 billion in capital, and merge with ModernHEALTH for approximately $390 million. The flexibility to return value to shareholders is a core strength of our financial strategy. We are committed to balancing the use of cash to maintain our current investment grade rating.

Return on invested capital for the first quarter, on a rolling four quarter basis, was 12.75%. On the labor relations front, we are currently negotiating agreements with UFCW for store associates in Atlanta, Dallas and our Food 4 Less Warehouse Stores in Southern California. Our objective in every negotiation is to find a fair and reasonable balance between competitive costs and compensation packages that provide solid wages, good quality, affordable health care, and retirement benefits for our associates.

Kroger’s financial results continue to be pressured by rising health care and pension costs, which some of our competitors do not face. Kroger continues to communicate with our local unions, which represent many of our associates, the importance of growing Kroger’s business and profitability, which will help us create more jobs and career opportunities, and enhance job security, for our associates.

Turning now to our guidance for fiscal 2017. We had previously indicated that the environment during the first half of this year would be similar to the back half of 2016, and that is what we’re seeing. As Rodney said, there is a lot of change in the retail food industry. That, coupled with the transition from deflation to inflation creates a challenging operating environment.

The deflationary environment was less severe in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter, coming in at 20 basis points deflationary without fuel. Grocery was essentially flat during the quarter but had fluctuations up and down during it. Meat continued its deflationary trends. And produce, while deflationary for the quarter, showed inflation in the last four weeks of the first quarter and pharmacy was inflationary.

As a result we increased our expectations for LIFO to $80 million; a $55 million increase over our initial expectations. We have also made some incremental investments in price in certain markets that had very hot features on milk and eggs. While this affects gross margin in the short-term, it is less expensive than regaining a customer’s loyalty. These two, plus the incremental investments in hours and wages, are the primary factors causing us to lower our guidance for the year.

Our GAAP net earnings per diluted share guidance for 53 weeks is now $1.74 to $1.79. Our adjusted net earnings guidance range is $2 to $2.05. The previous adjusted net earnings guidance range was $2.21 to $2.25. See Form 8-K we filed this morning for additional information on guidance. Because this is an unusual year, we are going to provide a quarterly cadence relative to last year rather than compared to our long-term guidance rate, as we’ve done in the past.

For net earnings per diluted share, we expect the second quarter to be down compared to last year, the third quarter to be up slightly compared to last year, and the fourth quarter to be flat, excluding the 53rd week. We continue to expect identical supermarket sales, excluding fuel, of flat to 1% growth for 2017. And we continue to expect capital investments excluding mergers, acquisitions and purchases of leased facilities, to be in the $3.2 billion to $3.5 billion range for 2017. Over the long term, we remain committed to achieving net earnings per diluted share growth rate of 8% to 11%, plus a growing dividend.

Now, I’ll turn it back to Rodney.

Rodney McMullen

Thanks, Mike. We are making the investments necessary to continue being the best food retailer in the country. We know there is a lot of upheaval in the food retail industry. Our strategy is to focus on our customers as their wants and needs change, we’ll be right there with them. We are confident that we will continue winning with our people, our food, and the customer experience, and we will not lose on price.

Now, we look forward to your questions.

John Heinbockel

So guys, just to start off, if you think – is there any way to quantify maybe directionally the investments in labor, in SG&A versus the investments in price? Labor being some multiples of the investment in price or maybe it's equally split. And then when you think about the investments in price, is a lot of that proactive on your part? You talked about dairy or is that more reactive given what competition is doing?

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

Michael Schlotman

Michael Schlotman

John Heinbockel

John Heinbockel

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

Michael Schlotman

Michael Schlotman

John Heinbockel

John Heinbockel

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

Karen Short

Karen Short

Michael Schlotman

Michael Schlotman

We do feel good about the traction we are getting in ID sales that we think will help us support that ID guidance range. Relative to the operating cost reductions, I think – I don't have any concern that we aren’t going to continue to get the operating cost reductions we're getting. We have made an independent decision to add some service hours to some departments as well as in some markets increase starting wages to try to reduce the turnover we have, which hurts the customer experience as well as creates its own cost in friction when you are constantly hiring training people.

We didn’t do that across the country. It's in select markets, but it's not an expensive proposition. So we try to factor all of those in. In fact, what we call enabler savings are actually pretty close to tracking to exactly what we expected in total to save on our cost savings initiatives for the year.

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

And then Mike’s point on expenses, there were some items where it's more of a one-time type of expense item. If you look at some of the changes in the logistics and some other places, we would expect as we get throughout the year that some of the investments we've made it will flip, so you won’t have the start-up costs. And then if you look at the digital, obviously you have a lot of start-up costs initially when you turn on digital in the store, and if you look at the maturity of those stores over time that becomes a tailwind versus a headwind.

Karen Short

Karen Short

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

We try to run the business dynamically and not sit back and say, well, it's not in the plan, so even though we think it's good, we're not going to do it and sometimes those are pluses and sometimes those are minuses. The investments we made in milk and eggs do not lose the customers to people trying to draw our customers into the store. That by itself, if milk and eggs were normal kinds of retails, so we probably would have had positive IDs in the first quarter not negative, which also affected gross margins in the first quarter.

So there's always gives and takes, but we – the thing we're trying to get across is we've made some conscious decisions to make an incremental investments in our Customer 1st Strategy, plus the effect of forcing higher LIFO charge.

Karen Short

Karen Short

Michael Schlotman

Michael Schlotman

Zachary Fadem

Zachary Fadem

Michael Schlotman

Michael Schlotman

Zachary Fadem

Zachary Fadem

Michael Schlotman

Yes.

Zachary Fadem

Okay.

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

Zachary Fadem

Zachary Fadem

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

Zachary Fadem

Zachary Fadem

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

If you look at the price spreads that they're able to achieve in the UK versus the U.S., the price spreads isn't as much either. So you have both from a cost standpoint and a retail advantage for the customer standpoint, not as big as spread.

Also if you look at the base experience of the supermarket in the U.S., we would typically offer more services in terms of every show would have a butcher that's there ready to help. The produce would be much more variety fresher. So there is a lot of aspects from the experience standpoint that would be different in the U.S. than the UK as well.

Zachary Fadem

Zachary Fadem

Rodney McMullen

Thanks.

Kenneth Goldman

Kenneth Goldman

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

Kenneth Goldman

Kenneth Goldman

And I guess for my follow-up, I'm curious what is in your guidance in terms of what you're assuming for competitive pricing as we look ahead because if things do get worse and as Karen Short was pointing out, they likely will in terms of competition. I just want to understand what you guys are thinking, and how much that's factored into your numbers at this point?

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

Michael Schlotman

Michael Schlotman

And when those kinds of ad stay there for a little bit longer, particularly when it's two important commodities like milk and eggs, ultimately we're going to react and not allow our customers to think they have to go somewhere else to get the best value for those kinds of products.

Just so happens those two commodities are big commodities and its expensive when hot features hit versus some other commodities and to say we do or don’t have something exactly built into our business plan. So that's difficult to say, but we did make the decision to react to those prices and to keep the customers inside of our stores.

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

Kenneth Goldman

Kenneth Goldman

Michael Schlotman

Michael Schlotman

Kenneth Goldman

Kenneth Goldman

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

Erica Eiler

Erica Eiler

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

If we would believe that we can continue to reduce the amount of capital we're spending, if we're not getting a return on that capital, we would still be looking at it like a hawk in terms of every dollar we spend are we getting a return for that dollar that we're spending and over time does that create value.

As for some reason, it doesn't. We would reduce – we have continued to increase the focus on the infrastructure, digital and some of the other parts and deemphasized stores in terms of the net new stores. I don’t know Mike, anything you….

Michael Schlotman

Michael Schlotman

Erica Eiler

Erica Eiler

Michael Schlotman

Michael Schlotman

If you look at our Private Selection and Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic, we just crushed the competitors in that space. So for us, our brands has always been massively important and we will have a world-class our brand approach and it's important for our customers, it's important in terms of being able to make money as well. So we don't look at it in terms of trying to do something versus a CPG, we really look at it is our brand and building our brands and doing the things that customer wants.

Erica Eiler

Erica Eiler

Rodney McMullen

Thanks.

Stephen Tanal

Stephen Tanal

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

Stephen Tanal

Stephen Tanal

Michael Schlotman

Michael Schlotman

And I think over time, you'll continue to see it go down, it’s typically what happens in that any segment of retailing to get laser focused on one particular year or one particular quarter. I probably wouldn't get that specific, but certainly when you look at it over time. We built our business model, assuming that gross margins will go down. We need stronger IDs and we've had the last few quarters and we need to get back of the productivity loop of allowing our operating costs to come down as a rate of sales to grow that operating profit margin.

Obviously as I said in my prepared remarks, these are representative of the results we expect to deliver over time. But every once in a while you run through cycles, where you have to step back and adjust many of the metrics inside the company and we feel that we've done a good job of react and I'll sensibly and proactively to the environment around us, both from a labor standpoint, from a price investment standpoint and what makes sense to grow the business for the long-term.

Stephen Tanal

Stephen Tanal

Michael Schlotman

Michael Schlotman

Stephen Tanal

Stephen Tanal

Michael Schlotman

Michael Schlotman

So lot of the price comparisons is what the prices versus going to a restaurant, but being able to do it at home and when it takes to 20 minutes, it's just as fast as Kroger’s that is going to a restaurant and going through all that household when you're at a restaurant, and we're getting great feedback. We’ll continue to roll it out based on the ability for the facilities to handle the volume, and so far it's been very good and we appreciate and looking forward to work out.

Stephen Tanal

Stephen Tanal

Rodney McMullen

Thanks.

Scott Mushkin

Scott Mushkin

And so with this natural pressure on gross margins there's also seemingly a natural pressure on cost. And so as you look forward, I know you guys kind of reiterated your 8% to 11% EPS growth rate. I’m just trying to understand over a number of years, how that's going to be possible in this environment. And do you need to make more aggressive, more offensive moves here with the business given this environment?

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

We continue to add services and all of those services as part of the model in terms of making it easy place to stop, so if you think about fuel and some of the others. So it's really the sum of all those pieces together that we're offering and we're doing it in a seamless way.

So I don't disagree with the more and more and more, but there's also things that are a huge advantage for us. And when you look at all those things when a customer comes into our stores, we still give him a great experience on a friendly face. We have incredibly fresh product and it's important for us to continue to improve on those aspect because that's what will be a point of difference.

Scott Mushkin

Scott Mushkin

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

Scott Mushkin

Scott Mushkin

Andrew Wolf

Andrew Wolf

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

Andrew Wolf

Andrew Wolf

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

Andrew Wolf

Andrew Wolf

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

Just stepping back from exact tonnage and things like that when you have the number of loyal households we have and you add 3.2% growth in the loyal households and your ID sales with your loyal households is on a positive trend. Those are all great signs of help for our business over time. Without giving – we're very happy with our unit growth in the first quarter let’s just stay with that.

Andrew Wolf

Andrew Wolf

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

Andrew Wolf

Andrew Wolf

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

But everything that we can see the customer wants to shop on their terms, the way they want to, but they still for certain items like to come into a physical store, because they like to interact with people. And we think it's incredibly important to continue to have a strong physical presence, but it's the sum of all parts rather than just each one individually.

Andrew Wolf

Andrew Wolf

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

Andrew Wolf

Andrew Wolf

Vincent Sinisi

Vincent Sinisi

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

How long does it take me to get through the checkout line? What type of experience? Those are the things that we're focused on, and that we will differentiate ourselves. We're increasingly differentiating ourselves in terms of the ability to do engage with us anyway you want. Price, we're just making sure we don't lose customers because of price. So it's really – those pieces together, is where we're focused on and focused on delivering for the customer.

Vincent Sinisi

Vincent Sinisi

So I guess how do you think about particularly in the second half of this year with the commodity costs, showing signs of improvement? How much of kind of maybe some of those this weekly promotion did you expect on your side to kind of moderate versus how much of this may just be more kind of permanent in nature? Thanks a lot.

Michael Schlotman

Michael Schlotman

But to be able to sit here and say, this is exactly what we're expecting from a promotional standpoint will be very difficult to say I have X, Y or Z built into the plan. Other than we know there is always going to be markets and there always are markets where there are a lot of hot features going on.

There's other markets that are kind of in the middle, there is high low kind of activity kind of normal traditional grocery store pricing. And then there is other markets that are relatively benign where you go back to daily that fortunately for us, we have the number of markets we're in the breath of those markets that not every market is high for competitive at the same time in some of the ones that aren't quite as competitive help offset that. So to sit here and try to project what the competitive environment are more specifically, the promotional environment maybe would probably not be any significantly prudent.

Vincent Sinisi

Vincent Sinisi

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

Kelly Bania

Kelly Bania

Michael Schlotman

Michael Schlotman

In our view, it's going to continue to be competitive. There are bursts of time where things heat up and then burst of times where cool down and we know over time that if somebody runs a high feature over the course of the weekend that's one thing.

If somebody appears to be try and to put a stake in the ground on big volume important commodities to drive volume into their stores, the best thing we can do to counteract that is as Rodney say, not lose on price of that commodity, because that takes the advantage away from them and it doesn't get any of our loyal customers or any of our customers, any reason to go anywhere else to shop.

And you have to make judgments throughout the course of a year and a quarter of – is this a short-term thing somebody is doing that you can not necessarily this way, but by and large ignore or is this something you need to react to? How do you balance that with planned price promotions you have?

Nobody on the call can see the advantage we create with our loyal household with the My Magazine, Rodney talked about or there were 6 million individualized offers in the first quarter alone, but offered those households a different price and everybody sees on their shelf edge.

We do that without creating any kind of price impression amongst our competitors because they don't know we're doing it. But that's the way to be able to reward and give a better price to our most loyal customers without putting it on the front page of an ad and perhaps us causing something like that to happen. So we're constantly using those kind of advantages we have primarily through 84.51° to figure out how to reward our most loyal customers the best.

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

And it's one of the things that we think is incredibly important to have the scale that we have and the diversity across the whole country that we have because it allows us to continue to do what's right for our customers. We will continue to work on improving the basic operations and by doing those things. The shareholders continue to get a great return over time as well.

Kelly Bania

Kelly Bania

Michael Schlotman

Michael Schlotman

It doesn't worry me too much over the next few years, because I think I can lower my CapEx invested in things are going to drive sales and reduce operating costs and increase my footprint and prices below what it would cost me to build from the ground up. And when they get into those kinds of situations, it sites you really want the fit rate rather than buying an entire chain and trying to do something with that. So I feel really good about that part of what's going on around this.

Kelly Bania

Kelly Bania

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

Charles Cerankosky

Charles Cerankosky

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

Charles Cerankosky

Charles Cerankosky

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

Charles Cerankosky

Charles Cerankosky

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

Charles Cerankosky

Charles Cerankosky

Michael Schlotman

Michael Schlotman

Charles Cerankosky

Charles Cerankosky

Michael Schlotman

Michael Schlotman

Charles Cerankosky

Charles Cerankosky

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

Rodney McMullen

So I want to make that. And then I also as you know, I always like to share some comments with our associates listening in. As you’ve heard us describe during this call, we’re focused on executing our Customer 1st Strategy and living our Company’s purpose, to Feed the Human Spirit. Feed the Human Spirit is our purpose because both our customers and you, our associates, told us it resonates powerfully with you, and also because it is authentic to Kroger it’s who we are.

We’ve been living our purpose in large ways and small for more than 134 years. Whether it is through providing a billion meals to Feed Hungry Families in our neighborhoods over the last four years, committing to being a zero waste company by 2020 or simply extending a smile or a helping hand to a customer, we and you make the world a better place one associate, one customer, one community at a time. Thank you for all you do every day for our customers and each other. That completes our call today. Thanks for joining.

