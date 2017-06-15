Is Japan Still The Straddle Of The Century?

Two years ago, I wrote an article describing Japan as the "straddle of the century." With a declining and aging population and ever accumulating debt loads, Japan appeared to be heading toward a fiscal time bomb. So far, predictions of a Japanese economic collapse have not come to pass. While the Nikkei has never come close to the high-flying figures of the 1980s, it shows some degree of strength, yet dangerous conditions remain and may actually be more serious.

So, what's changed? In the last two years, the debt load continues to increase. Today, Japan's national debt is just under ¥1.27 quadrillion ($11.6 trillion), up from ¥1.2 quadrillion. The economy has also grown from ¥484 trillion and today stands at ¥537.4 trillion. Government spending continues to set records, but has increased only modestly, standing now at ¥97.45 trillion, up from ¥96 trillion two years ago. Revenue is expected to be ¥57.7 trillion, which still accounts for a substantial budget deficit. Like two years ago, an interest rate of approximately 4.5% on the debt would consume the Japanese government's entire revenue stream. The one marked improvement is that interest rates have dropped ever further in the last two years, and for a time, we're even negative for all bond durations below 30 years. Today, the 10-year JGB stands at close to 0.07% at the time of this printing, leaving interest rates low enough to service their debt. Other than the lower interest rates, Japan is in the same fiscal position as it was two years ago, with a debt level unlikely to ever be paid off. Hyperinflation or default would be the only options if investors lost confidence in the Japanese financial system.

The Bank of Japan has not employed an inflationary strategy over the last couple of years. Dire predictions of the yen at 140 to the dollar in 2015 did not come to pass and has even come up modestly. The yen now stands at about 109 to the dollar as of the time of this writing.

If one believes a collapse is coming, the straddle strategy I suggested two years ago is no longer an option for average investors. JGBS and JGBD, ETFs which bet against Japanese government bonds (JGBs) were redeemed by Deutsche Bank in 2016, and no competing products have appeared on the market. Stock and ETF investors can substitute indexes tied to the performance of Japanese equity markets. However, those options require more risk than many investors are willing to take on. Only one ETF is available which is short Japanese equity markets, EWV. Since EWV is leveraged, the value of the ETF will move downward in times when Japanese equity markets are stagnant or rising, so that's a risky option for all but the most seasoned investors who know how to time market movements well. For those that are bearish on the Japanese yen, GYEN, which indexes the yen to gold, and YCS, a fund that is short the yen, are still available options. Like EWV, YCS is a leveraged ETF and will likely lose money for investors unless the investment is well-timed.

While the Japanese economy is incrementally stronger than it was two years ago, the conditions that could easily bring about a bond or yen collapse remain. However, with the yen remaining a reserve currency and the Japanese economy improving, no obvious catalyst for a downturn has appeared. Investors should always be prepared for economic fortunes to turn negative, and an investment in GYEN could be a wise purchase at that time. However, with the lack of options for average investors that are both safe and short, all but the most seasoned professional investors should avoid any large bearish bets on Japan's equity, bond, or currency markets.

