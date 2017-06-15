Caesars: Does The Post Bankruptcy Strategy Suggest More Upside To Come?

"When I let go of what I am, I become what I might be…"

Lao Tzu

Caesars Entertainment's (NASDAQ:CZR) recent 8% spike over several pieces of news has brought the stock to $12.65 at this writing. That's a nice gain for many holders who got in cheap as far back as a year ago when it traded for $5.39. Three news items, none that big, were all seen as bullish. Oppenheimer initiated an outperform rating on the stock. The company announced it had hired a banking team led by JPMorgan and Barclays Capital to solicit indications for up to $2.2 billion in proceeds to refinance the fee and leasehold interests in its flagship, 4,000 room Caesars Palace. Funds will be used to repay debt uncured in connection with the company's January 2015 bankruptcy. Caesars also announced it had completed a cross-marketing deal with Wyndham Hotels (NYSE:WYN) for its 55 million Total Rewards members to be able to access Caesars Palace reservations through Wyndham's own systems via the web. All these positive developments clustered within the last two weeks helped move the shares to a level we think nudges it into toppy territory. Institutional holders seem to be hanging in for reasons not readily apparent at this point. I'm told by some industry associates that it could be related to the mesmerising effect that the promise of online gaming holds for Caesars. It has sold its social gaming business to Giant of China but still holds onto its pure online casino efforts where it is legal.

We've been following the stock since before the bankruptcy with a special interest as a "back in the day" alumni of its executive ranks. We have a sense of the moving parts of the company that have changed and those that haven't. The string of terrible decisions by the former CEO and his associates that led to the bankruptcy were undoubtedly exacerbated by the 207/08 financial crisis.

The high cost legal war that ensued between its private equity owners, Apollo Global and TPG Capital on one side and its junior lenders on the other was long and hard. In the process the CEO was removed and in his place came Mark Frissora, a capable, clear-headed cost cutter from Hertz, with zero experience in anything related to gaming. Frissora is a systems thinker, no doubt a legacy of his Hertz years. It's a low margin business where you squeeze the last drop out of operating costs, maximize revenues by tight concentration on data based marketing and hammer away at brand awareness where no single auto-rental operator really has a moat.

To Caesars Frissora came with his axe, which since has resulted in a respectable 8 basis points rise in EBITDA, a 10% reduction in labor costs and as much as $400 million in saved marketing costs. SSS were improved, and a program of room renovation across the system in the Las Vegas strip produced improved ADRs. All this is great, much of it low-hanging fruit considering the fumbles of prior management. So now the gut question for holders and would be investors considering the stock at the current trade, what's next?

The Goldman Sachs presentation suggested the post exit strategy would generally be more of the same. Reduce costs and lift margins by deploying a mass of new algorithmic approaches to the marketing of its massive 55 million Total Rewards Data base. Further lift margins by room renovation projects that had thus far proven to pay out in improved ADR in the highly profitable hotel sales vertical. The company has already experienced an ADR lift from the facelift of 21%, and expects that to moderate into single digits in the out years.

All this was to the good, but it does tell us to expect business as usual with the company split into its PropCo and Opcos. That may not be enough to really move the shares.

Digesting the presentations of CEO Frissora and CFO Hession let's try to impart a sense of direction we see emanating from management going forward. Stipulations first:

1. Most of these kind of banker day presentations yield little real insight because the companies presenting are invitees. Most of the questions they get are softballs tossed over the center of the plate. Goldman's interlocutors are not there to attack but help create a sell side sentiment. Fair is fair, no problem there. Secondly, in CZR's case the executives are clearly also imprisoned by what they can and cannot detail as to major strategic movies by legal constraints of the bankruptcy.

That being said up front, here's a capsule version of the takeaways I took from my own industry-centric point of view.

1. Hession said that CZR will exit with $2 billion in cash which he believes provides much financial flexibility for the company to execute its strategy of a fortress Las Vegas strip capex increase already underway. He and Frissora seemed less inclined to pump up capex for the regional properties because the accretive EBITDA to be gained by more capex doesn't provide a good enough ROI given the market matrix in which they operate.

2. Leverage: Heisson believed the company will achieve around 5.3X and aim for 4X downstream by earnings flow, not by refinancing. That number is OK but not great for a gaming company on an aggressive move to reestablish a market leadership position post bankruptcy.

3. The massive Total Rewards database of 55 million is viewed by management now as the central marketing engine for the company's future. It's the same pre-bankruptcy mantra hopefully trimmed down and made more cost efficient. Its goals are to use a passel of new software applications to mine that base, add to its productivity incrementally by deploying algorithms to materially improve the conversion rate of casino host phone call campaigns and the move to a total web-based offer paradigm. Direct mail print solicitation will be conveyed to the hard copy graveyard.

A question that might have been asked at this juncture is this: What percentage of the Total Rewards membership are customers who hold the patron rewards cards from other casinos? This is key. There's no question Caesars has historically been a leader in database earlier than most anyone else in their peer group. But since the early 1990s everyone has gotten into the game. My own research for clients has shown that on average casino customers in most US jurisdictions hold four. Going forward, the Total Rewards goals will be to achieve a larger share of total customer wallet largely at the expense of competitors. This goal we are told will be amply propelled by a massive expansion of apps to better pinpoint potential conversions than has been the case in the past. Again, a worthy pursuit but not a strategy to reimagine the company.

4. Asia. Don't look anytime soon after the exit for Caesars to announce it is joining the multi-billion dollar chase for an IR license in Japan. The price tag for applicants will range in the $6 to $10 billion range in our view and Caesars won't be financially in that ballpark even with a national partner. Yet the company intends to remain interested in Asia on a modest basis by partnerships. It has presumably already in a deal to develop a property in the Incheon metro area of South Korea. It is to be noted that in Korea 17 out of the 18 legal casinos do not permit locals to gamble and the one that has that license is currently encountering headwinds due to China's policy of limiting tourism to that country. There are other possibilities in countries like Vietnam. But there as is most every other big Asia market Caesars will need to go head-to-head against cash-rich giants which may have been passed over for Japan. Conclusion: The company has an eye on Asia as it should. It missed the Macau boat and is likely to miss Japan as well. But Asia is a big place so only time will tell if the company can find a market and partner with deep enough pockets to rev up a property.

5. The US Regionals: Frissora said that acquisition of small, adjacent market regional operators could come under consideration. The plus factor here would be to add the Total Rewards data base capacity to the target property and build its EBITDA production at an efficient ROI against the acquisition and capex costs. We have every expectation that the US regional and tribal gaming property base is headed for consolidation going forward, a trend already started. They will have lots of company because other regional players have the same strategy in mind. So that could bid prices up and put many properties off limits.

6. A fortress Las Vegas strategy linked to a handful of overperforming Caesars regionals like some of the better Harrah's properties seems to be what we can realistically expect. No mention was made for obvious reasons of the possibilities of generating lots of cash by selling off marginal or underperforming properties in markets with flat YoY numbers, or ones in decline. That's where I believe the company's new owners, the former bondholders, may well have a say. While the seniors will recover more than 100% and own the PropCo, the juniors, after a brutal toe to toe war with the company pushed their recovery into the 60% range.

So while nobody can now forecast if these bondholder/owners will push management to unload as many marginal performing properties as possible, it would seem to occupy their minds. My own experience with fund guys over time was that in general, they aren't strongly inclined to want to be in the casino business. Their mantra is short and sweet, ala the Jerry McGuire film's famous line, "show me the money!" And Caesars does have at least ten properties in its 37 unit system I would think could fetch decent prices. Others are challenged like its Horseshoe property in Baltimore, which is getting killed by the MGM (NYSE:MGM) National Harbor blockbuster. That one and many others in the system will find themselves shuffled off into shareholders of the proposed REIT who are looking for returns, not drama. As long as those marginal EBITDA producers can meet their leasehold obligations and enable the PropCo to pay dividends that can remain in the system. The owners will decide that.

The takeaway: Caesars management is custodial and will remain so for a while after the bankruptcy exit. By charging ahead on margin improvements and focus on building the conversion ratio of Total Reward offers they can make incremental gains in EBITDA. In that I believe it is fully priced now and investors who came in at a low entry price might wish to consider taking money off the table now and watching the first one or two post bankruptcy quarter earnings to decide whether to come back in.

The once iconic company whose moat was created by the 50-year history of world famous Caesars Palace is now just another peer among large Las Vegas strip operators with good room inventory, strong non-gaming revenues and a patchy network of regional properties.

But there is another way which could be triggered by a restive new management and that is this: A fortress Las Vegas presence linked to perhaps 8 to 10 strong regional properties scaled down to operate on a better than average margin, can produce earnings and deleverage fast. That kind of tight ship could become a $20 to $25 stock by the end of Q4 this year.

Author's note: All my gaming stocks are held in a blind trust for my children and grandchildren so as to avoid any potential conflict of interests with casino clients past present or future.