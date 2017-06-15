Will You Profit From Market Folly?

I walk through a recent example of this conundrum and what I did.

Or will you hold thick and thin as long as the story remains intact?

Are you willing to sell stocks when they have become decoupled with reality by Mr. Market?

Introduction

It's no secret that the stock market has had a tremendous run since its 2009 low. It's also no secret that there have been a lot of articles lately referring to the market being overvalued and potentially a "bubble". It's easy to see with the S&P (SPY) hitting new all-time highs seemingly every day.

SPY data by YCharts

It's also easy to see when the overall valuation is at one of the highest points it's ever been.

(From Multipl.com)

Here are some of the recent articles (and well worth the time to read) covering this topic.

As a self-directed dividend growth investor, it's critically important to remain aware of what is going on in the markets and to your holdings. If I don't want to do this anymore I can just as easily index all of my money into a low cost fund.

My question to all of you is are you willing to sell your stocks when valuations become decoupled with underlying fundamentals? Or do you require that "the story" of a business must change to sell? Would you rearrange your portfolio if you could increase your dividend income without stretching for yield?

By and large my strategy is to buy and hold but I'm not beholden to that. With the second longest bull run seemingly getting long in the tooth, I began reviewing my holdings.

With that I want to detail a recent set of trades I executed. Please note this these were executed in a tax-sheltered 401k and not subject to tax. Your mileage may vary and as always this is just a demonstration not investment advice.

The Trades

Here is an overview of what I sold, I will dive into each of these separately.

Name Ticker Shares Total DRIP Basis Gain (Loss) Gain (Loss) Percent Annualized Return Horace Mann Educators (HMN) 107.40 27.96 $ 1,196.14 39.83% 15.07% General Dynamics (GD) 12.16 130.89 $ 858.38 53.92% 44.61% Microsoft (MSFT) 25.32 49.57 $ 537.69 42.84% 38.41% BHP Billiton (BBL) 57.41 39.98 $ (556.69) -24.26% -9.29%

Horace Mann Educators

For those who don't know, Horace Mann is a small insurer tailored towards educators and their families. I first became aware of the company because my wife and her family are all teachers. This is one of my oldest holdings and it's done quite well for me. From the stats above it's given me a 15% annual return for about three years that I owned the stock.

I do need to preface that I first bought the stock before I dove with both feet into self-directing my entire account. This was also at least a year prior to me first writing for Seeking Alpha.

Looking at the FAST Graph for Horace Mann, earnings history is rather lumpy over the 20 year time period. In addition, earnings are expected to contract again this year and falling slightly in 2016. What I can't wrap my head around is the drastic multiple expansion over the past year. The stock is trading at a valuation that it hasn't seen before.

I included roughly the timeline of my ownership, it's not exact but close enough for this demonstration. In fact - earnings are lower today than they were when I bought the stock. For many, this would have been reason to cut it though the dividend has been growing.

The summary stats from Simply Safe Dividends paints a mediocre picture. The company overall ranks a little bit above average in the safety, growth and yield scores.

Operating Margins have been mixed over the last ten years though there is a distinct downtrend over the past 5 years. Obviously this is hurting earnings so again, I don't get the extreme bullishness on the stock.

Horace Mann has increased their dividend for the past 8 years making them a dividend challenger. This comes though after having cut the dividend during the recession. I would have concerns about it happening during the next market downturn.

In the end, what I am seeing is a company with rather variable earnings (this is even adjusted not GAAP!), a BBB credit rating trading at lofty valuations given the earnings decline expected. Given all of that, I decided to close out my position with the market at all-time highs.

General Dynamics

General Dynamics is a defense contractor selling all sorts of ships and weapon systems.

Their price history is quite interesting when looking at FAST Graphs, part of the reason I want to include two.

There are 3 distinct phases in the past twenty years of the company. The first phase, roughly covers 1998 until 2007/08. The stock trades virtually in line with its earnings growth, not deviating too far above or below the reference 15x multiple line.

The second phase, covering 2008-2012/13, is a period of drastic undervaluation compared to the earnings growth from the underlying business. Through most of this time the stock traded at a 8-10 PE ratio. Investors who bought during this time have been handsomely rewarded.

The last phase has been since approximately 2014 until now, the stock price finally caught up to the earnings power of the company and then some. In fact, the "then some" is one key reason why I ultimately sold the stock. My fear is that the market has drastically overpriced the stock due to future expectations regarding defense spending. At the moment though, there is no earnings jump expected as you can see in the image. 2017 earnings are expected to come in slightly lower than 2016 and then high single digit earnings for 2018 and 2019.

In this image I can approximately show my holding period which has only been 15 months but I finished up 44% in said time period.

What kills me is the fact that the company rates so highly in Simply Safe. Top of dividend safety, growing quickly but now the current yield is quite poor. When I bought the yield was approximately 2.5% vs. the 1.7% now. The company is now also a dividend champion with a 26 year dividend increase history.

Save for 2012, margins have been growing the past four years. There is essentially nothing not to like... other than the valuation. I think that the stock has gotten well ahead of itself and the funds can applied better elsewhere.

Microsoft

Microsoft has seen a resurgence since new CEO Satya Nadalla took over in 2014. Microsoft has also, curiously, been included with a new suite of tech companies collectively referred to as "FAAMG". I much prefer the term FANG to this new name monstrosity.

The FAST Graph shows a story about multiple expansion since Nadella took over. I bought shares last year, even above their historical valuation levels. My problem is shares have continued to trade into the stratosphere for a company as large as Microsoft. I have a hard time believing they will be able to match the S&P in growth due to the law of large numbers.

Microsoft is also one of now two AAA rating companies along with perennial favorite Johnson & Johnson.

Similar to General Dynamics, Microsoft ranks extremely highly in both dividend safety and growth. With a 15 year history of increasing dividends it makes the company a dividend contender.

What I can't wrap my head around is in the past year the market cap of Microsoft has gone from approximately $384B to $538B, or up $154B.

BHP Billiton

Finally, BHP Billiton has been a stock that has turned into more of a learning experience than an investment. I first bought shares in late 2014 as the commodity market was rapidly contracting. Earnings cratered as iron ore prices dropped and management ultimately cut their dividend 75%.

I made two separate buys as well as two separate sales since November 2014. The final damage was a loss of 25% and in dollar terms the same size as my gain in selling Microsoft.

I did not immediately sell my shares when they cut their dividend for two reasons. First, the company maintains an A credit rating, they are an incredibly large firm with financial flexibility to make moves for shoring up their balance sheet. This was not a small cap company or a firm with a poor rating that may have difficulty securing financing.

The second reason was that management moved to a model where the dividend payout would be 30% of operating profits. This is a more common model for European companies to pay an amount tied to profits. That is in contrast with American companies where shareholders want to see an increased payment every year. I can see the wisdom in both so I held onto my shares. During my planning this maneuver I decided to cut BHP since it no longer fit with my long term portfolio thesis.

The scores from Simply Safe reiterate the picture I just painted. The company is in the house of pain ranking near the bottom of the barrel for dividend safety and growth.

If the FAST Graph above wasn't enough, look at the very shaky earnings per share since 2005. There is no consistency since their profits are directly tied to how iron ore is priced.

Sale Summary

Initial Lost Income $260.50 Capital Gains $2,032.37 Money Freed From Sales $10,177.36 Capital Gains 24.95%

In summary, my initial sales removed $260 from my expected dividend income. This was buoyed by netting 25% in capital gains from the stocks, this includes the loss from selling BHP Billiton. The current yield was 2.5% (dividing the "initial income lost" into the "money freed from sales").

Replacing That Income

I hope my rational painted a picture that I am not a panicky investor selling stocks fearing an imminent crash. Rather, I saw an opportunity to profit from what I consider to be folly by Mr. Market. In addition, as a dividend growth investor I'm always looking to increase my income stream and not just selling stocks to hold onto cash.

I decided to buy the PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD). There have been some great write-ups about the ETF lately, see here and here. I suggest you read those articles, they do a deeper dive than I will do here.

First off, Morningstar gives SPHD a 5 start rating!

The fund is tilted towards companies with a combination of high dividends with low price volatility. The stocks in the S&P 500 are ranked by yield with the top 75 then being ranked by the lowest price volatility versus the S&P 500. Finally, the top 50 from that list are included in the portfolio, weighted by yield with a maximum allocation of 3% per company.

The index is rebalanced twice per year, in January and July, which will give the portfolio higher turnover than some. There are additional weighting considerations like not having more than 10 companies from a specific sector.

The annual fee is higher than a lot, at 30 basis points per year. Compare that to the Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) at 7 basis points. An additional plus is the fund pays monthly which is nice.

Here are the top 25 holdings currently - note this will change in July after rebalancing.

In aggregate the fund is more tilted towards utilities, consumer stocks and even real estate. This is a nice perk as a lot of indices exclude real estate.

There is also not a lot of overlap with the holdings of SCHD as it follows a different method of including stocks in the underlying index. I will point out though that Microsoft is the largest individual holding of SCHD (tied with Coca Cola) so I still have exposure to the company. Here are some of the top SCHD holdings for reference.

The Hard Figures

I created this table at the time I was purchasing in order to calculate the nuts and bolts between all of my trades. The "capital to replace income" was calculated as taking the $260 of income lost divided by the 3.80% dividend yield for SPHD. From there I could calculate the number of shares needed at the current price.

SPHD Yield 3.80% SPHD Price 40.45 SPHD Dividend Rate $1.53 Capital To Replace Income $6,855.14 Shares Required 169.47 Leftover Capital $3,256.42 Freed Cash Percent 32%

What I want to highlight is that I was able to replace the income and still keep 32% of the capital received from the sales. That's an extra sum of money that can be applied to grow my income stream.

Conclusion

With the market trading at all-time highs and in my opinion, some of my holdings trading at unreasonable valuations, I decided to sell shares of several good companies trading at lousy prices.

I was able to take the gains and reinvest them into a diverse holding that not only replaced the income I would have lost, but also freed up capital for a future purchase to generate even more income! In my particular case I was also able to close out a questionable holding in the process.

What I want to know is what everyone else is doing:

What's your plan?

Are you selling anything, why or why not?

If yes, is it "to free up money" or is to then reinvest in a better opportunity?

High share prices only look pretty on paper unless you are willing to act on them. Much like the opportunities created when the market tanks and everyone is running for the exits, there are opportunities on the other end of the spectrum. Are you willing to act on them?

