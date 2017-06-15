PC And Module Maker CompuLab Aims For $24 Million IPO

We don't know the final IPO details, but I'm concerned about the firm's prospects in an easily commoditized industry with giant participants.

The company intends to use most of the proceeds to roll-out its improved Airtop 2 fanless PC.

Circuit board and fanless PC maker CompuLab has filed to raise up to $24 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Computing electronics maker CompuLab (Pending:CPUL) has filed an F-1 registration statement to raise up to $24 million in an IPO.

CompuLab wants to use the IPO proceeds launch its upgraded Airtop 2 fanless PC into the market.

Although we don’t know the final terms of the IPO, I’m skeptical of the potential market size and of the company’s ability to compete against much larger market players.

Company

Israel-based CompuLab was founded in 1992 to manufacture ARM-based, low-power circuit boards and later added fanless-PCs for commercial, industrial and security environments.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Gideon Yampolsky, who co-founded the firm, served as Co-CEO through 2010 and returned as Chairman and CEO in 2013.

Partners include major semiconductor and electronics manufacturers such as ARM, Intel (INTC), AMD (AMD), Qualcomm (QCOM), Texas Instruments (TXN) and others.

Principal shareholders are Chairman and CEO Yampolsky (70.75% interest pre-IPO) and TechnoPlus Ventures Ltd. (TASE:TNPV) (14.62% interest pre-IPO).

Technology

CompuLab has created three primary business lines:

Embedded computer systems/circuit boards

Fanless Mini PCs

Fanless PCs for industrial and security environments

Below is a brief explainer video about the company:

(Source: innonation)

CompuLab originally began its business by selling embedded computer modules and in 2007 expanded its operations to manufacture fanless PCs, of which its Airtop desktop PC is shown below:

(Source: CompuLab)

Market and Competition

According to a Global Industrial PC Market report by Technavio, the market for industrial PCs is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the five-year period from 2016 to 2020.

CompuLab’s fanless PCs would address a subset of this market, due to their ability to work at higher efficiency with reduced energy consumption.

However, major market players are in the Mini PC space, including:

Intel (INTC)

Asus (OTC:ASUUY)

Gigabyte

HP (HPE)

Dell

Lenovo (OTCPK:LNVGY)

Nexcom (8234.TWO)

Shuttle (2405.TW)

Of the market size and competition, management says in its F-1 filing,

We believe that the Airtop market is 15 times larger than the CoM and Mini PC markets combined. We also believe that the Airtop line of products address a market of over $30 billion worldwide. The market for products like Airtop is dominated by global companies such as HP, Dell, Lenovo and Apple regarding workstations and servers, none of which currently markets a fan-less product. We believe that the Company's new passive cooling technology differentiates the Airtop line from the current products available in the market by size, reliability and absence of noise.

Unfortunately, I’ve been unable to confirm a market size of ‘over $30 billion worldwide’ and company management provided no third-party report supporting that claim.

Financials

CompuLab’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Uneven topline revenue, decreasing in the most recent year

Uneven but growing gross margin

Positive cash flow from operations, decreasing in the most recent year

Below are the company’s operational results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: CompuLab F-1)

Revenue

2016: $22 million, 21% decrease vs. prior year

2015: $27.8 million, 19% increase vs. prior year

2014: $23.4 million

Gross Margin

2016: 32%

2015: 33%

2014: 27%

Cash Flow

2016: $3.0 million

2015: $3.8 million

2014: $3.7 million

As of December 31, 2016, the company had $618,000 in cash and $12.9 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

CompuLab intends to raise up to $24 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares.

Management has not provided a per share price range or proposed post-IPO market capitalization.

The company says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Approximately $4 million for scaling up marketing and sales of our Airtop line, including brand creation and forming dedicated global marketing and sales activity; Approximately $3 million for scaling up our current business in the ARM CoM and Mini PC markets, including the CoM Express and IoT markets; Approximately $2 million for leveraging our new proprietary AT-NAF technology to additional application areas and products; Approximately $2 million for research and development, or R&D, of new breakthrough technologies to expand our business; Approximately $2 million to enhance and increase our sales force and post sales experts in the United States, and to establish on-the-ground presence in Europe; Approximately $3 million to ramp up production capabilities and establish a production line in the United States; and The remainder for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The sole listed book-running manager of the IPO is Maxim Group.

Commentary

CompuLab currently sells more than 25 products via 20 resellers for its circuit boards and 25 Mini PC resellers spanning Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Management says it has ambitious plans to introduce a next-generation, professional-grade Airtop 2 fanless PC among numerous other product launches in 2017.

The company states that it is implementing specific improvements to the Airtop based on market feedback.

Notably, management says, ‘We intend to grow our business principally by promoting the Airtop line…’

As of this writing, the company’s financials don’t inspire confidence, so investors interested in the firm’s prospects would need to pin their hopes on a successful roll-out of the Airtop 2.

That is going to be quite a mountain to climb, especially since the competition includes major industry players that have tremendous resources to drive economies of scale in CompuLab’s niche market.

Management believes the fanless PC market could reach $30 billion, and maybe they know something no one else does, but I couldn’t find any support for that assertion.

We don’t currently know the exact terms of the IPO, so I will hold my final opinion until then.

However, I find the prospect of investing in a tiny firm walking among giants in a largely commoditized business to be ultra high-risk.

