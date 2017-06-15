Apple, Amazon, Google And Facebook: Growth And Vulnerability

source: linked in

A lot has been made recently of the challenges for major tech companies like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), concerning being so heavily reliant on one revenue stream to drive growth.

The basic premise is some are closing in on the ceiling of growth in their respective core businesses, and it's questionable if they'll be able to maintain a decent growth pace if they can't solve their perceived one-trick pony problem.

That's not to say they don't have other businesses, only that with the exception of Amazon, they haven't been able to provide another product or service that can replace the growth trajectory once their existing revenue stream matures.

We'll look at each company and see what level of vulnerability they face and what they're trying to do to correct it. But First, I want to deal with the idea of vulnerability as it relates in general to all the companies.

Vulnerability factor

The first thing I want to do is look at whether or not the concern over vulnerability to one revenue stream is a legitimate concern, or it's a misguided way of analyzing the company in relationship to the timing. By that I mean whether or not the concerns are overblown at this stage of the game.

How I see it at this time is Apple is probably the most vulnerable because of it being close to reaching the upper end of market share in the U.S. and its difficulty in penetrating the Chinese market.

That means it's completely reliant on iPhone 8 to maintain revenue, earnings and share price momentum.

The other companies, in my view, still have a lot of room to grow with their legacy businesses, and don't face the short-term risk Apple does. That doesn't mean Apple won't pull through with the iPhone 8, only that it has to.

What a lot of analysts and investors have done is lump in the major tech companies in one group and look at their business models without breaking down the room in the market for growth.

For example, Google could eventually be vulnerable to online ad revenue slowing down, but the reality is there is still a lot of ad agencies and brands that are spending on traditional media. There's still a lot of upside growth potential as consumers increasingly use online outlets to consume media.

Some day Google will have to figure out another meaningful revenue stream, but it has more time to do so than Apple does.

The point is each of these companies are at different stages of growth with their core business, and consequently, different stages of risk.

Apple, risk and innovation

As I already mentioned, Apple's growth risk is more immediate because of its dependence on iPhone 8 having to be a hit in the near term. If it fails to meet or exceed expectations, the share price of Apple will reflect that disappointment.

If it does sell very well, Apple will have bought itself another year or so to develop other products or services. That's the risk side.

Another element talked about for Apple in regard to the iPhone is whether or not it has reached the ceiling concerning innovation. I think the way to view this isn't if the company is able to change things - the market seems to have taken that as the problem. I don't see it that way.

To me the innovation issue isn't around the ability to be creative, but whether or not that creativity adds further value to customers or increases resistance because they're happy with their current iPhone doing everything they want it to. Many users aren't even aware, on the app side, of many new programs that could be very beneficial to them.

The upper end of innovation more accurately means there isn't a lot more to be done to further enhance the iPhone, outside of maybe some interesting outward cosmetic changes that may be considered "cool" by users looking to add to their social status with the new model, assuming Apple adds a wow factor to it.

Amazon's future revenue outlook

Of the four companies talked about here, Amazon has the most visible revenue growth potential. Not only is there a lot of room for e-commerce growth in the domestic and international markets (in the U.S. only about 10% of retail is done online), but it has a robust secondary revenue stream in AWS, and appears to be successfully developing a third with Alexa and Echo.

Amazon isn't at risk for ongoing revenue growth, it's at risk for the pace of growth. Either way, it has a long way to go before any of its businesses level off.

The important thing for Amazon is it has proven it can not only successfully enter new markets, but do so while quickly taking the market lead.

Add to that its amazing database and the potential to enhance or create new products based upon that data, and the future looks extremely bright for the company.

Google and its future

Google is definitely exposed to potential risk because of its heavy reliance on ad revenue, but the reality is it's so good at it, there isn't any competitor out there that threatens it. It's biggest competitor is itself and its success, where in places like the EU it has been investigated for monopoly practices.

It's not that Google won't some day have to face its vulnerability concerning ad revenue, it's that I see it as much further away than most people. My reasoning for that is there is still a long way to go before ads transition to the Internet in a larger percentage, which gives Google a lot of time to work out other revenue streams.

That of course doesn't mean Google will be successful in that endeavor, only that it has a lot more time than the market is giving it credit for.

Facebook and ad revenue

Facebook is interesting because of how quickly it has ramped up ad revenue. Its limitation, as far as Facebook and its users' feed, is it can only push so many ads at people before they become too much of a distraction and takes away from a positive experience, and before users simply learn to ignore them as they have with other ad platforms.

This is one of the reasons it is transitioning to video as a major growth area. There is a lot of room for an increase in revenue there, and it's really just getting going.

Also important is how it's integrating Facebook with Instagram in order to build a connection between them in the minds of users. While Instagram has had solid growth, it has a lot of room to increase in users as it moves beyond the core demographic of younger people. This will also provide opportunity for meaningful revenue growth.

Finally, it is gravitating toward streaming sports, which if it commits to growing in that market, could end up with potential subscription revenue similar to how Disney has done with ESPN.

With users interacting with the platform at a high rate, it provides numerous options in the feed that can keep it sticky while growing revenue.

The trick for Facebook is to be sure to use its database to ensure it's delivering the type of content its users want.

Conclusion

I think the concerns over the giant tech companies are overblown. Sure, there will eventually be a correction in the sector, but so what? As long as shareholders and investors understand where the companies are at with their core revenue streams, they should be confident in hanging on to the stocks through the good times and bad.

Apple is obviously the most vulnerable to a pullback because of its need for iPhone 8 to be a hit, while Amazon, because of its multiple revenue streams, is the least vulnerable.

I see Google and Facebook, as far as risk goes, being about the same, although they both have a lot of growth left in them in the years ahead before online ad revenue shrinkage has a dramatic impact on growth. That time isn't here yet.

In the end, there's a reason all these companies enjoy market domination in their one area of expertise. Until a competitor or competitors arise that can take that domination away, they should be considered safe bets as an ongoing growth story.

The only question remaining for them is the pace of growth, not whether or not they'll grow. Again, Apple is the exception if it fails to perform with iPhone 8.