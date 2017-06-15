Barrick Gold: The Lowest Point

Production results on the Q2 report next month are going to be key to watch, as the company has already revised guidance down this year.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) is currently trading at its lowest level of the year, wiping out all of the gains it had provided to investors. This reversal is separate from the trend in gold, which has remained in a steady uptrend with clear oscillations since the start of the year. Problems at Veladero, along with lower levels of production and cash flow, have certainly been drivers of underperformance. Looking forward to the second half of the year, investors should recognize that the current fundamental landscape for gold is beginning to take on an air of pessimism as the Federal Reserve remains confident, and the dollar is primed for a reversal. As for specific factors at Barrick, the company needs to see a pick up in production, as well as cash flow, in order to not only meet guidance but to stack up against 2016 results.

Improvements Are Plentiful

First, it's important to update on the situation at Veladero. Back in late March, a part of a pipe failed and caused the third solution leak in 18 months. The initial reaction was absorbed by the market. Barrick has done a solid job of working with authorities to handle the situation, but to also avoid any severe penalties, like sanctions. Safety is perhaps one of the sections of presentations and earnings calls that investors over look, but this situation clearly goes to show how important it is. We should not see Veladero impact the stock from here on out.

As Q2 draws to a close, there's a list of developments investors should hope to see from the earnings report late next month.

First, gold production, recall that Barrick produced 1.3 Moz during the first quarter and has set guidance at 5.3-5.6 Moz for the full year 2017 (which was revised down from 5.6-5.9 Moz). If Barrick reports a figure of 1.3 Moz, that means they'll definitely be on track to reach the low end of their guidance. However, a 1.4 Moz or 1.5 Moz figure would be quite the positive surprise. Reaching the upper end of guidance is actually critical considering the slide in gold production experienced in 2016. If 5.6 Moz is achieved for the full year 2017, then it'll be an increase of 0.1 Moz YOY.

In terms of cash flow, an operating cash flow figure higher than $550 million for the quarter would be an ideal development. The company posted $495 million in operating cash flow during Q1 and while generating FCF of $161 million, the pacing of such results would put them well below 2016's values of $2.6 billion in operating cash flow and $1.5 billion in free cash flow. Barrick's goal is to remain free cash flow positive above $1,000/oz, too. If production can edge up and gold prices maintain their elevated current positioning relative to Q1, then we should see an improvement in cash flow.

The last core development I'd like to see is continued progress at Turquoise Ridge, Cortez Hills, as well as Lagunas Norte. However, the focus has to be on Goldrush as this is the majority of capital expenditure. While production isn't expected to come online for another five years, it represents a sizable opportunity for the company as soon as it comes online. The company has indicated initial annual production will be 440 koz per year, which equates to a half billion in additional revenue each year. This long-term catalyst is certainly one to watch and positive updates on it will be key along the way to production.

Is There An Opportunity Here?

One of the most interesting things about ABX's performance over the last few months is that it has decoupled from the price of gold. Take a look below, first at the chart for gold and then at the chart for ABX and notice the sharp differences. Barrick's uptrend really began to unwind at the end of April, when complications with Veladero began to rise. Barrick is now trading at the lowest point of the year, wiping out nearly six months worth of gains. Currently, ABX is below its primary moving averages and is nearing oversold on momentum indicators.

While there's been a break in this market relationship, Barrick will see strength if gold begins to pick up from here. Trying to look forward to the second half of the year, there's really a few key factors investors have to consider.

The Federal Reserve has just hiked for the third time in the last six months. That's quality pacing, but it's an effort that has been heavily delayed and we're seeing interest rates not on par with the "peaking" of the economy. Regardless, the activity in Wednesday's session sent Barrick heavily down. Again during Thursday's session, Barrick is trading down heavily. I had particularly thought that the June FOMC, considering the high probability of the Federal Reserve hiking another 25 basis points for the Fed Funds rate, had risks skewed toward the downside for risky assets. I expected Barrick to either be flat or move up slightly.

Thus, it becomes critical to look forward to the next rate hike, as this is clearly a major fundamental factor impacting ABX. The Federal Reserve has previously stated that they would hike at least two times in 2017, but that a third wasn't necessarily a given. For gold investors, it's possible that third rate hike happens in the second half of the year and if that occurs, it'll be a negative development for gold. While it's still very early, the market is currently showing that the Federal Reserve will not hike again this year. The probabilities between staying flat and a third rate hike this year look more uncertain as we trend towards the December FOMC meeting.

The FOMC didn't show any hints of dovishness and even pushed away the softer data reads on inflationary indicators over the last couple of months and blamed the weakness on anomaly items. From the perspective focusing on rate hikes, I think a third rate hike happens in 2017 and I think that's a passive driver for lower gold prices in the second half of the year.

Also, it's worth considering the current state of the dollar. The dollar has been in a strong downtrend since the start of the year. It's worth playing into a contrarian thesis here, considering that momentum has been so low for the dollar and that it's well below its moving averages in the spot, seen below. There are key areas of support further down, notably 95, which was the level the dollar was trading at just prior to it breaking out past its moving averages and then surging post-election. I think the dollar continues its trend lower from here and picks Barrick up out of its lows over the next couple of weeks, but I don't see this dollar weakness trending through the second half of the year, especially with key G7 pairs not having enough justification to move higher. For example, political instability in Great Britain warrants a lower pound in the second half of the year, relative to the dollar.

Conclusion

I think if you're an investor in gold and/or Barrick, you have to look to look to the major developments in the second half of the year to capitalize on the larger trends that might take over ABX. The dollar is at a relatively low level and a reversal is certainly possible from here on out. Additionally, if the Federal Reserve begins to signal that they'll hike a third time this year, that'll be a negative development for gold. Company-specific factors to watch will be a full resolution at Veladero, production levels, and cash flow levels relative to 2016. Outright, I'm cautious on this stock, but neutral on it if used to hedge a majority equity portfolio.

