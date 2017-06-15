Lymphoma Data Turn Around Epizyme's Very Bad Summer

Epizyme's (NASDAQ:EPZM) 11% rise yesterday on interim lymphoma data for tazemetostat is a partial recovery from a woeful Asco period after disappointing data in sarcoma cast doubt on an accelerated filing strategy.

The Massachusetts-based group has tumbled out of the ranks of companies valued at $1bn as investors have gotten more clarity on the promise of EZH2 inhibition in solid tumors and hematological cancer. The lymphoma data may not return Epizyme to the lofty heights of mid-May - and certainly not to the frothy valuation of the biotech boom - but they do point to a plausible approval pathway.

Homing in

The data presented at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma showed a strong overall response, 92%, in heavily pre-treated EZH2 mutant follicular lymphoma - 8% of the total qualifying as complete responses - and 26% in wild-type disease. In the mutant population, that equals 12 of 13 evaluable patients, and the 13th that has not qualified as a complete response has shown a 48% reduction in tumor volume, just shy of meeting response criteria.

Trial investigators have found duration of response as long as 15 months; 48% of patients remain on treatment.

In diffuse large B cell lymphoma, the response was not as strong - 29% in the EZH2 mutation population and 15% in non-mutant. Curiously, no patients with the mutation registered a complete response, but 8% of the wild-type patients did.

An additional genetic sign, the MYD88 mutation, also has been identified as a positive predictor of response in this trial.

Having achieved a fast-track designation in follicular lymphoma, Epizyme is now planning to meet with US FDA officials later this year to determine its clinical and regulatory pathway.

Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges wrote today that the lymphoma data should support a rising valuation.

"Few cancer drugs show a 90% response rate, or a 100% clinical benefit rate, in any disease," he wrote. "While investors might debate about how big that group of patients really is, and how long treatment duration will be, we would not be surprised to see Epizyme start to show up on potential takeout candidate lists for the many acquirers looking for active and combinable molecules in the B-cell malignancy class."

Not looking solid

The lymphoma meeting provides a solid counterpoint to Asco, where the group's presentations on epitheliod and synovial sarcoma underwhelmed. In the latter, achieving stable disease in only 30% of patients was insufficient to justify continued testing, although in the former, Epizyme argued that a 13% objective response rate was enough to support pursuing a new drug application in 2018.

Investors fled after the abstracts were released on May 17. Its share price tumbled 21% between the abstract dump and the close of the meeting (Asco event analyser - Puma investors' Aphinity for Roche data, June 8, 2017).

The results prompted HC Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein to portray the solid tumor work as a distraction, as the sarcoma population in which it works best, epitheliod sarcoma with an INI1 mutation, numbers at about 120 patients in the US.

EvaluatePharma's consensus of sellside forecasts puts sales of tazemetostat at $889m in 2022, nearly all of it accruing to the lymphoma indications. Data from the two meetings have provided more clarity on its potential - and if Mr. Porges is correct and buyers or partners come calling, a more accurate view of value should emerge from the pricetag.