Top 10 Net Payout Yields For June 2017

This article is a continuation of a monthly series highlighting the top net payout yield (NPY) stocks that was started back in June 2012 (see article) and explained in August 2012 (see article). The series highlights the best stocks for the upcoming month utilized in part to make investment decisions for the Covestor model that is now beating the S&P 500 for five out of the last six years. Please review the original articles for more information on the NPY concept.

May Returns

Below are two charts highlighting the monthly returns of the top 10 stocks from May (see list here). For presentation reasons, the chart is broken into the Top 5 and Next 5 lists.

The Top 5 stocks had an another disappointing month during May when the S&P 500 index produced a nice gain. Outside of the big 15.0% gain of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) and a smaller 3.3% gain of AIG (NYSE:AIG), the other stocks had losses for the month. Corning (NYSE:GLW) was virtually flat for the month, but the losses in excess of 8.3% by Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and CBS (NYSE:CBS) hit the Top 5 stocks hard. In total, the Top 5 stocks gained a meager 0.2% in comparison to the 1.0% gain of the benchmark S&P 500.

AIG data by YCharts

The Next 5 stocks cooled off following a few good months. The group was led by the strong gains of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) and meager gains by Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) and Hartford Financial (NYSE:HIG). Unfortunately, the group was hit by the larger losses of Discover Financial (NYSE:DFS) and CVS Health (NYSE:CVS). In total, the Next 5 stocks lost 0.4% for the period, far underperforming the 1.0% gain of the S&P 500.

DFS data by YCharts

In all, the top 10 stocks had weak results during May following the weakness in the March/April period. In total, the NPY stocks produced an average loss of 0.1% that underperformed the 1.0% gain of the benchmark index.

June List

The top 10 list saw minor changes for June. If anything, McDonald's dropped off the list primarily due to the large gain during May that reduced the yield for this month.

AIG remained in the top spot on the NPY list with a 22% yield. The top nine yielding stocks all remained on the list with only minor shifts in the order.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) rejoined the list after dropping off last month. The financial had a large 6% loss during May that contributed to jump in the yield.

The average yield increased slightly as the pace of stock buybacks steadied from the declines when the related companies reported Q1 numbers. Four stocks still maintained yields above 15%, which remains exceptionally high yields for mega-cap stocks.

The average yield slightly increased to 13.8% to start June, up from May levels at 13.7%. The buyback yield was flat for the month at 11.1%. The dividend yield was flat for the month as well at 2.6%.

Conclusion

The yields of the NPY concept are steadying at more normal levels. The average stock on the list has more sustainable share buybacks that are more attractive than large, one-time purchases.

While stocks are at record levels, the concept slowly rotates out of stocks at record highs like McDonald's. Ultimately, the stocks on the list now have more sustainable yields though still at attractive yields at levels mostly above 10%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAL, AIG, AMP, HIG, NLY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.