Doubling Down On Triple-Leveraged Calls

Zen Master Unmon said: "The world is vast and wide. Why do you put on your robes at the sound of a bell?" "The past obviousness of anything you never knew is a delusion. Many things seem clear only once they have been taught to you, once all the prejudices, confusion and competing theories have been omitted."-Emanuel Derman

Why do we do the things we do? And how do we know the things we know? As with many "obvious" questions, in both cases the seeming simplicity betrays a bottomless well of possibilities.

In fact, most of our decisions are made not from some sort of rational analysis of "facts," but are rather driven largely, if not exclusively, by the environment in which we happen to find ourselves, and more succinctly, by the opinions of others[1]. Thus, the reason most people are poor investors is that they are forever doing what is popular (and thus crowded and expensive) instead of seeking out truly alternative investments in which few are willing to traffic.

Further, things that seem obvious after the fact (e.g. 1999 and 2007 were classic bubbles, or Apple would someday rule the world) were, contrary to popular perception, not always so clear-cut. I recall business school classmates day-trading their tuition money in the late 90s-and scoffing at my "old-fashioned" concerns-and more or less constant eye-rolling from acquaintances and colleagues[2] when I questioned the foundations of the housing market. I also recall a Credit Suisse research report on Apple from a 1998 B-school presentation titled "Apple: Ya Gotta Believe," when the stock was selling for a split-adjusted price of about $1 a share. (Of course, five years later it was still available for that dollar…)

After all, in 1999 everyone "knew" the Internet was going to change the world[3], and in 2007 no less an oracle than Ben Bernanke confidently told us that, as housing prices had never fallen on a national scale, worries about what was essentially a coalition of local markets were just plain silly. And Apple? Come on! The idea that Apple would come to dominate the (non-existent) smartphone industry in little more than a decade was as silly as, well, the idea that Barack Obama and Donald Trump would win consecutive Presidential elections.

Most people, of course, remember things differently. One acquaintance, for example-who had consistently scoffed at my housing concerns throughout the 06-07 bubble-later told me the downturn had been obvious because "the economy is cyclical," and the number of people who have "always" owned Apple stock seems similar to the inflated numbers who claim to have been at some epochal sporting event.

I, of course, am no different. My forecasting record is painfully flawed, perhaps most notably after the 08 crash when I truly believed central banks would not be able to put Humpty back together again, that stocks would stay depressed and interest rates spike, and investors should hunker down in precious metals and other physical "stuff." Ouch.

But this is also a great example of something obvious to me now-my understanding of quantitative easing was badly flawed-but that seemed, as Wallace Shawn might say, inconceivable to me then.

As investors, therefore, we need to ask not just what will seem obvious to us in the future, but also to other investors. This opens opportunities, but be warned! Being a true contrarian is hard. It requires not only an openness of mind, but a willingness to look like a fool…often for long stretches of time[4]. It means not being able to participate in cocktail party banter about "hot stocks," but rather being forced-as discussed below-to mumble something about this strange, esoteric trade that sounds, um, kind of crazy.

It means that when the bell rings and everyone else puts on their robes, you sit still and read your book. Or take a quiet stroll in the garden. Or strip off your clothes and cavort about singing "Hallelujah!" Or, in the ultimate act of uniqueness…you also put on your robes. But only for today.

DUST Revisited

Over the past several months I have made the case for selling long-dated calls on an ETF that provides triple the inverse daily return of an index of gold stocks. Potential things to think about, therefore, include the following:

1) The price of gold

2) The price of gold stocks

3) The strike price of the option

4) The implied volatility of the option

5) Interest rates

6) Fed policy

7) Policies of other central banks

8) The return patterns of inverse ETFs

9) The return patterns of triple-leveraged ETFs

10) How do I explain this at parties??

Whew! Well, no wonder people are skeptical. In fact, even when I explain this trade to people well-versed in such areas I often get a raised eyebrow…or a question such as "So…I want gold stocks to go…up?"

The good news is, even as this trade has worked quite well over the past few months, for those willing to really look different it remains, in my opinion, among the fattest pitches available today. And one that will seem, dare I say it, obvious in retrospect.

Let's dig in.

The idea behind selling calls on triple-leveraged ETFs is actually quite simple. When you increase the volatility on an underlying asset, the price of the resulting security will, over time, inexorably trend down. This is not conjecture or my best guess…it is math[5].

To illustrate, let's look at the returns of DUST versus the GDX gold stock index since the beginning of the year. Remember, DUST provides 3X the inverse return of the index.

OK, so after some ups and downs GDX is up just under 5% for the year. But DUST is not down 15%...it's fallen more than 30%! As noted in prior letters, this is because of the decay caused by the increased volatility. For example, if GDX goes up 10% one day and down 10% the next (or vice versa), the index will show a 1% loss, but triple-leveraged ETFs (long and short) will be down 9%.

Thus, the day-to-day volatility of any stock-but particularly something highly volatile like GDX-is, when magnified on a daily basis, a powerful downside force over time. This is particularly so when the underlying asset is range-bound, as GDX has been for the past several months.

Consider that GDX closed at $22.81 on March 31, virtually the same price as on June 9 ($22.83). DUST, meanwhile, closed at $31.06 on March 31…and $28.43 on June 9. Going back another month, GDX closed at $22.84 on February 27, and DUST at $33.38. In other words, while GDX has been dead money for more than three months, day-to-day volatility during that period caused DUST to decline by 15%. The price of the DUST calls I recommended selling, meanwhile, has dropped from $2.80 (and $3.80 when I re-recommended them last month) to about $1.25.

It is difficult to overstate the significance of this. When you are selling long-dated calls on triple-leveraged options, there are, in industry parlance, many ways to win…and only one to lose. In order for the options I recommended two months ago (January 18 calls with a $90 strike price) to go into the money, gold stocks would not only need to fall dramatically, but do so in an almost straight line.

In fact, we have a recent example of just how extreme this would need to be. This chart shows GDX and DUST returns starting August 10, 2016-when GDX peaked at $31.30-through December 15, when it bottomed at $18.99.

As you can see, while GDX went down roughly 40% in just over four months, DUST still fell short of tripling. Yes, it came close, but consider that an equivalent decline from current levels would take GDX below $12 a share, lower than its all-time panic low of early 2016-which was itself 25% below the late-2008 low-after which the index nearly doubled over the next three months.

Which brings me to another point. While these trades are often attractive, this one is doubly so given the horrible bear market suffered by gold stocks since 2012…and even over the past year. Thus, turning around the prior analysis, GDX has fallen by about 25% since July, but the price of DUST-after some violent swings-is about the same today as it was then.

Further, given the generally expensive state of risk assets[6], a seemingly daily increase in geopolitical tensions, and the likelihood central banks will continue their recent trend of responding to any and all market hiccups with cheap(er) money, it would seem the path of least resistance for gold stocks is up.

But, once more with feeling…gold stocks don't have to go up for this trade to work…they merely have to avoid an historic collapse. Given the potential returns involved-not to mention that such a collapse would, as mentioned, need to take GDX below its all-time trough-that's a pretty low bar. There are no free lunches in finance (or anywhere else...) but this is about as close as it gets.

[1] For those of you wondering whether this represents circular logic (i.e., where did others get their opinions), the answer is no. Think about it…

[2] Not all…but more than you might think.

[3] Spoiler alert: it did, but many Internet stocks still went to zero.

[4] And sometimes forever. The herd is not always wrong.

[5] It is true that 3X ETFs can spike for long periods of time when the underlying asset moves relentlessly higher, as have those that track US equity indices over the past few years. However, the math is different for inverse ETFs, as while prices can in theory continue to move higher more or less indefinitely, they cannot go below zero.

[6] As Investment Management Associates' CIO Vitaliy Katsenelson put it in his most recent quarterly letter, "the average stock is overvalued somewhere between tremendously and enormously."

Disclosure: I am/we are short DUST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.