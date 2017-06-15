What's The Grocery Business Really Worth To Amazon? More Than You Might Think

On Thursday, Nomura Instinet analyst Anthony DiClemente upped his target price on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) largely in response to the company's recent venture into the grocery business. DiClemente now thinks AMZN's shares are going to reach $1,100 versus a prior target of $975. That's roughly 15% better than its current price.

While his view was oddly optimistic, he may have a good underlying point - investors may be underestimating just how big of a deal food could be for Amazon.

To that end, just how big might the grocery business be for Amazon, and is there any proof the company can profitably differentiate itself from other players? Answers to those questions are, (1) big, and (2) yes.

Where Nomura's Coming From

DiClemente's exact words:

In our view, Amazon is likely to grow sales marginally faster than Walmart ... and substantially faster than Costco.

Nomura didn't quantify how it came up with the $1,100 price target, but the dots aren't difficult to connect.

The U.S. grocery industry generates a little more than $600 billion in annual revenue, and that figure has steadily increased every year since the data has been logged.

While the top line may be impressive, the bottom lines for grocers aren't nearly as compelling. The average grocer only books between 2% and 3% of sales as operating margins, and then income taxes are removed from that figure. That suggests industry-wide earnings of about $12 billion in any given year. Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) - which is one of the best and is the biggest pure-play grocer in the country - only banked profits of around $2 billion last year.

It begs the question... even if it could, why would it want to fight well-entrenched names like the aforementioned Kroger to win business that isn't all that fruitful to begin with?

The answer is two-fold.

One of those answers is it may well be worth it to Amazon.

For perspective, Amazon turned $136 billion worth of revenue in 2016 into income of $2.3 billion. The company is clearly no stranger to thin margins. Indeed, grocery margins may actually be better than Amazon's norm, particularly if it's able to impose its usual level of efficiency and scale on the operation. And it looks like it will. If the organization can only capture 10% of the grocery business income, Amazon's net income would improve by a couple hundred million dollars.

The second and more prescient answer is Amazon's primary aim may not even be to turn a profit.

It's been noted before but bears repeating now that Amazon isn't an e-commerce retailer or a provider of digital services. It's a lifestyle company, looking to become the centerpiece of consumers' typical day. Its Echo keeps users in touch and entertained, hands-free. Re-ordering goods as mundane as laundry detergent is as easy as the push of a button. A myriad of on-demand video contact piped into your home by Amazon is a click away. One way or another, Amazon is going to monetize you, even if some of its services are loss-leaders. Given enough time and enough personal data about you, it will figure out a way to extract profit from you. Groceries are just another hook.

And it's quietly, consistently casting out more hooks.

So Far, So Good

If there was any question that Amazon could put its spin on the grocery business and leave consumers wanting more, it was answered last month. That's when Field Agent dispatched more than a dozen mystery shoppers to try out the new online-order/drive-thru-pickup facility Amazon has established in Seattle. It got relatively raving reviews. Two-thirds of the study's participants reported they had their grocery order to their vehicle within two minutes of stopping in the pickup lane at the facility. That was less time than 86% of the reviewers expected Amazon would need to complete the exchange.

Perhaps more important, 80% of the 15 reviewers said they were either very likely or completely likely to recommend the AmazonFresh Pickup service to a friend.



Source: Field Agent

Granted, the site in question was in Seattle, practically in the backyard of the company's corporate offices. It's also still essentially a pilot program. If it was going to be executed well, this is when and where it was most apt to happen.

Nevertheless, Amazon clearly figured out how to make it work, practically from scratch. Now it just needs to go out and replicate the experience elsewhere.

The marketability of the online-ordering and order-pickup shtick is strong too. Food Marketing Institute and Nielsen jointly reported in January that within 10 years, the number of consumers who make some sort of online purchase of groceries will grow from around 20% to 70%. The same report also said by 2025, Americans would be spending on the order of $100 billion per year on groceries purchased via the internet.

The data jibes with other observations about the state of the industry. In January, Retail Dive suggested the convergence of offline and online engagement was one of the defining themes for the grocery business this year. Retailing industry researcher JLL suggested in March that the use of technology to save time was one of four key trends shaping the future of the grocery business.

AmazonFresh Pickup is a clear time-saver, though no more so than Amazon's recent unveiling of a mini food-mart called Amazon Go that doesn't require a customer to actually stop and make payment at a checkout. That shopper's digital wallet makes the payment automatically as the patron walks out the door.

JLL's and Retail Dive's outlook are more reactive to existing trends than proactive about looming trends. Neither is wrong, however.

Bottom Line

DiClemente's bullishness feels a little unbridled... at least without further details regarding the numbers and time frames he's got in mind. His point is well taken though, or at least should be for investors who think Amazon would be better served by steering clear of the food game. There's a little money to be made here, and if Amazon can glean customer data and monetize them in ways other than via groceries - something rivals like Kroger can't - then there's opportunity for revenue growth beyond the sale of just food.

Remember, Amazon makes money by being something you don't think twice about using, building a detailed dossier on you the whole time. Any grocery profits are just a little gravy, and the e-commerce giant has already proven it can differentiate itself into something exciting on that front.

A price target of $1,100 isn't so crazy in that light.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.