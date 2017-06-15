Bob Evans Farms' (BOBE) CEO Michael Townsley on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Bob Evans Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOBE)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

June 15, 2017 08:30 ET

Executives

Scott Van Winkle - ICR

Mark Hood - Chief Financial Officer & Chief Administrative Officer

Michael Townsley - President & Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Jon Andersen - William Blair

Michael Gallo - C.L. King

Steve Anderson - Maxim Group

Scott Van Winkle

Thank you, good morning, everyone. Welcome to Bob Evans Farms fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 conference call. With me this morning are Michael Townsley, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Hood, our Chief Administrative and Chief Financial Officer.

Our call today begins with a summary of fourth quarter performance, and an updated look at guidance from Mark. And then Mike will discuss business developments, and provide an update on the Company. After that, we will open the call for questions.

Please note, our comments today contain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include projections regarding anticipated future results. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission include a discussion of these risk factors. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this conference call, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements.

Also, we will reference non-GAAP financial measures. We have provided a reconciliation of the non-GAAP information to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in our earnings release posted on the Investor Relations section of our corporate website at www.bobevans.com and filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 8-K.

Now let me turn the call over to Mark Hood with a review of the fourth quarter results. Mark?

Mark Hood

Thanks, Scott, and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for today's update. As you're all aware, we completed the sale of Bob Evans Restaurants on April 28, 2017 and completed the acquisition of Pineland Farms Potato Company on May 1, reshaping the company as a peer play packaged foods business. As a result of these transactions, the company is better positioned for growth with superior margins and modest level of leverage and strong free cash flow. We can now focus all of our investments and attention on growing our refrigerated sides dish business while maintaining our leadership position in our core sausage markets.

As a result of the sale of Bob Evans Restaurants, its operations have been treated as discontinued operations in this quarter's earnings release. All financial statement items for the current and prior period reflect Bob Evans Restaurants as a discontinued business. Let me now discuss the fourth quarter results.

For the fourth quarter, we reported GAAP consolidated net income of $108.9 million, or $5.39 per diluted share, compared with net income of $0.6 million, or $0.03 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of last year. The GAAP earnings reflect a $155.7 million gain on the sale of restaurants, as well as costs and adjustments associated with the sale. As a reminder, fourth quarter '16 and full year '16 results included an extra week. This extra week increased prior year results by $0.13 per diluted share.

Consolidation non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $12.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $9.5 million, or $0.48 per diluted share in the prior year period. Please note, that the non-GAAP net income and EPS includes the results of both, continuing and discontinued operations for comparability but exclude non-recurring charges associated with the divestiture and acquisition as well as the gain on sale. The strong fourth quarter earnings brings full year results to $2.38 per diluted share which allowed us to exceed our fiscal 2017 non-GAAP EPS guidance of $2.22 to $2.32 per share.

During the quarter, the company incurred costs of approximately $6.3 million related to continuing operations and a net gain of $157.6 million related to discontinued operations, all of which have been excluded from the non-GAAP results as we believe this exclusion provides a better understanding of our results. These items are primarily related to costs associated with the sale of Bob Evans Restaurants, the acquisition of Pineland Farms and the repayment of debt associated with the sale and establishment of our new five-year $300 million revolving credit facility at year-end.

Our cash balance and outstanding debt at the end of the quarter were $210.9 million and $2.7 million, respectively, compared to $12.9 million and $339.1 million at the end of the corresponding period last year. The decrease in borrowings and increase in cash balance was the result of proceeds from the sale of Bob Evans Restaurants. Subsequent to the end of the fiscal year, we used approximately $115 million of cash to complete the purchase of Pineland. Additionally, we're using approximately $150 million of cash for the payment of $7.50 per share special dividend that is payable tomorrow to shareholders of record on the close of business at May 30.

Full year capital expenditures for continuing operations totaled $28.5 million, and included the completion of line 4 at our Lima, Ohio side dish facility, phase 2 of our ERP implementation and maintenance CapEx. During 2018, we anticipate CapEx of approximately $25 million to $30 million. At Bob Evans Foods which now comprises continuing operations, net sales were $99.9 million, a decrease of $2.5 million or 244% compared to $102.4 million in the corresponding period last year. However, adjusting for the extra week in the prior year period sales increased 4.9%.

On a 13-week versus 13-week basis, pound sold increased 7% while average net selling price per pound decreased 2.3% compared to the corresponding period last year. The decline in average net selling price primarily reflects the continued shift in sales mix to refrigerated sides where the average selling price per pound is lower than in the sausage business. Average net selling prices in sausage were also lower than the prior year reflecting the increased trade spends associated with lower stock pricing. And 11.5% increase in side dish pound sold and a 9.2% increase in sausage pound sold supported market share growth in both product categories during the fourth quarter. BEF's leading national market share in refrigerated dinner sides increased to 53.9% from 49.8% at the same point last year, an increase of 410 basis points.

In our core sausage markets where we spend the bulk of our trade dollars to maintain and selectively grow our number one sausage share; our share increased 240 basis points to 29.7%. BEF foods GAAP operating income from continuing operations was $9.5 million compared to $10.3 million last year. Non-GAAP operating income which excludes $6.3 million of special items primarily related to accelerated stock compensation and legal and professional fees was $13.8 million compared to $11.3 million in the corresponding period last year, an increase of 22%. The improvement was due primarily to the increase in pound sold and the favorable sales mix of higher margin side dish items partially offset by higher production cost and increased freight expense resulting from increased pound sold.

SG&A expenses for continuing operations include $6.2 million in the quarter of costs previously reported as corporate and other costs. Of these costs, $0.7 million represent costs primarily related to wages and benefits for terminated employees that will no longer be in our expense base in fiscal 2018. We recognize a GAAP tax benefit for continuing operations of 28.6% for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017 as compared to tax expense of 23.6% for the prior year period; the changes in the tax rate was driven primarily by the sale of Bob Evans Restaurants. For the full year the company recognized GAAP tax expense for continuing operations of 18.5% compared to 28.4% for the prior year period. The change in the tax rate was driven primarily by officer's life insurance and discrete items.

For non-GAAP items the full year tax rate was 25.9% for continuing operations, reflecting the company's non-GAAP annual estimated tax rate. Discontinued operations are presented net of income tax expense or benefit.

Turning now to discontinued operations, we have reclassified the results of operations and impairment charges and separation costs related to Bob Evans Restaurants as discontinued operations. Net sales from discontinued operations in the fourth quarter were $213.5 million, a decline of $29.7 million, or 12.2%, compared to net sales of $243.2 million in the corresponding period last year. GAAP net income from discontinued operations was $102.1 million compared to a GAAP loss from discontinued operations of $5.4 million last year. Non-GAAP income from discontinued operations, which excludes the $155.7 million gain on the sale of BER as well as other adjustments related to the divestiture was $0.5 million compared to $3 million last year.

Turning to guidance; we initiate fiscal 2018 GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance with a range of $2.06 to $2.24 per share. Our EPS guidance coincides with revenue and EBITDA guidance ranges that are consistent with our preliminary guidance for net sales and EBITDA contained in our January 24 release. We anticipate net sales of $464 million to $476 million; and EBITDA from $102 million to $108 million. These numbers were active -- are preliminary guidance of $470 million and $105 million of adjusted EBITDA.

Additionally, we provided the following FY18 guidance; sow cost ranges of $43 to $46 per hundred weight, capital expenditures of $25 million to $30 million; net interest expense of $3.8 million to $4.3 million, a non-GAAP tax rate -- actually a GAAP tax rate of 34.5% to 35.5%; diluted weighted average share count of $20.4 million and a share repurchase authorization of $100 million through calendar 2017. We also expect our target leverage ratio will be approximately one-time and that year end 2018 borrowings were ranged between $90 million and $100 million.

We expect our quarterly dividend to continue and believe our long-term annual sales growth will be in the mid to high single-digit range with EBITDA percentage growth of high single to low double-digit annually, as previously communicated.

With that, I'll turn the call over to Mike.

Michael Townsley

Thank you, Mark. Good morning, everyone. I'm very happy to be speaking with you today and proud of both, performance in the fourth quarter and the strategic transactions that were completed in the fiscal year end. The sale of Bob Evans Restaurants and the acquisition of Pineland Farms Potato Company are significant strategic actions that have accomplished our goal of creating shareholder value and positioning the company for accelerated growth.

At this time I would like to publicly welcome the Pineland Farms team to Bob Evans and to say thank you to Saed Mohseni and the Bob Evans Restaurant team for all their hardwork leading upto the separation. We look forward to working with the Bob Evans Restaurants for many years to come as they are an extremely important customer. We now have a singular focus to develop the full potential of Bob Evans Foods in the retail and food service channels.

We ended fiscal 2017 with strong earnings momentum and continued share gains. We will build upon further success by leveraging the acquisition of Pineland Farms incremental capacity and product capabilities to enhance our growth and expand our presence in both the retail and food service channels. With the capacity expansion in our Lima, Ohio facility which was completed last fall and a recently completed plant expansion at Pineland that was completed in the fourth quarter, we now have the capacity to support our growth for several years and to better serve our customers with the addition of a second refrigerated production facility.

The expanded capacity eliminates the recent capacity implementations we have faced expanding our side dish business and provides us with in-house capabilities on the refrigerated home price and mash browns [ph]. Pineland also provides us with additional potato sourcing capabilities given its location in the main growing region. Further, Pineland brings enhanced exposure to the food service channel historically accounting for approximately 80% of Pineland sales compared to only 10% of Bob Evans historical third-party sales.

With the sale of restaurants complete, we expect to benefit from the broader food service opportunity as there is no longer a customer conflict associated with Bob Evans Restaurant. The separation of the two businesses has also generated interest from many potential food service customers. Our refrigerated sides provide high quality, low cost alternative to preparation for scratch in restaurant kitchens. As restaurant companies increasingly seek old terms for reducing back of the house labor cost our consistently high quality prepared item such as our mashed potatoes, Mac and Cheese, soups, gravies become more relevant with their cost management priorities.

From the perspective of Bob Evans, food service sales enabled greater overall plant utilization and efficiency by providing consistent base level demand during periods of year when retail [ph] demand is not as seasonally strong. Not only does this benefit cash flow and return on invested capital, but the food service demand enables us to maintain staffing levels more consistently throughout the year which greatly benefits our employee productivity, retention and engagement. As a result of these strategic actions completed over the past two months, we're positioned than ever to have the financial strength, assets and focus to grow the refrigerated side dish category and our leading market share nationally.

Let me turn to fourth quarter expanding on Mark's commentary. The retail channel pound sold increased 7.2% with retail side dish gains of 11.5% and 9.2% respectively. Each of these growth metrics is adjusted for a 13-week versus 13-week comparison. As a result, we continue to expand market share at our core and national markets. Food service sales were also positive with a 11.5% year-over-year pounds sold growth; also a 13-week versus 13-week comparison. We continue to invest in a strategic market initiatives to drive sales at our high growth refrigerated side dish product line and the category as a whole taking up approximately two million new households during fiscal 2017. Our side dish products offer convenience without compromise and provide retailers with a highest velocity and repeat rate in the category by wide margin relatively to our competitors.

Going forward, increasing household penetration will continue to be strategic initiatives of ours to clear objectives of driving new user sales. We're doing this with the understanding that it's the best way to accelerate short and long-term year-over-year sales growth. Programs like our Farms Salutes [ph] which launched last year to demonstrate our brands commitment to support the U.S. military members and their families not only allowed us to get back in such a meaningful way to the cause near and dear to our hearts of our consumers but in supporting the initiative we were able to tell our brand story to new consumers, not otherwise familiar with our brand and to set ourselves apart from our competitors. Our Farm Salutes will continue on in this fiscal year and the new charity partner have even given greater support plan to our eight odd veterans; one we'll be excited to announce in the coming weeks.

We're also working to implement a market-wide product demos that give consumers who have never tried us before a chance to taste our side dishes for the first time. Given the high repeat rates amongst new triers, programs like these will be vital to our continued success driving penetration, market penetration. An increased spend against household acquisition tactics like these will be seen in Q2 in order to reap the benefit of the initial repeat purchase during the critical holiday sales period as well as throughout the remainder of the fiscal year and beyond. We also continue to invest in new product innovation having added our all natural mashed potato product line last year with no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives as we look to broaden the appeal of Bob Evans brand to new customers.

Our two newest products; Cheesy Southwest Potato Oven Bake and a White Cheddar Mac and Cheese product, along with six ounce [ph] individual servings of our original Bob Evans and Mac and Cheese products have recently begun appearing on store shelves and are designed to appeal to existing customers looking for new options to experience our brand, as well as attract new customers. Our investments and capacity, marketing and new products each support the growth of our business and expanding household penetration of the refrigerated side dish category as a whole. Household penetration has grown nearly 30% during the last 18 to 24 months, and we view continued household penetration gains as one of the key areas of opportunity for realizing our growth expectations in the side dish category. In sausage, our strategy continues to maintain our leadership at our core markets and generate stable and modest growth during the fourth quarter sales in pounds.

In closing I would like to reiterate the positioning of the strategy of Bob Evans Farms. Bob Evans is a company with a singular focus of growth of high quality products, superior customer service, with an optimized planned network and balanced marketing strategy no longer limited by capacity constraints or concerns. This focus enables a virtual cycle of cash flow growth and reward shareholders and fund capital and marketing investments to drive retail and food service sales growth resulting in continued free cash flow gains. Particularly as it relates to our retail side dishes, we believe this approach is critical to draw-in the category and expanding our leading market share. Our customer purchase repeat rate shows that awareness in trial lead to growth and we are now more focused than ever on fueling this growth.

We say it every quarter but particularly during this period of significant change of Bob Evans, I am so proud and apprised [ph] of the efforts of each of our 200 employees who come to work every day focused on making superior products for our customers and driving value for our shareholders. It is my privilege to work with you. Mark and I want to thank you for your interest in Bob Evans Farms and look forward to continued dialogue with you. We welcome your questions on this call.

I will now turn the call back to the operator for Q&A. Operator, please open the line for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Jon Andersen, William Blair. You may begin.

Jon Andersen

Good morning guys, thank you for the questions and congratulations on the completion of the transitions. I wanted to start by asking about the side dish business; if you could talk a little bit more about your growth expectations for that part of your business and how much you're looking to kind of lean into the retail side of it versus food service? So I hope you're thinking about those two opportunities and -- and then on the retail portion, where the major opportunities lie; maybe from a geographic perspective, other parts of the country where the category is not as well developed or your brand is not as well developed and any testing you've done or initial insights you have into the success in some of those under developed markets? Thanks.

Michael Townsley

Sure Jon, I appreciate the question. Let me start by saying that our side dish business obviously, as we've discussed is our growth and we look at the whole category -- our discussion has been, we expect low double-digit growth on our side dish overall and that's both retail and food service. However, the priority is retail, I mean that's where the brand equity is and we will continue to drive that. Now as I said in my comments, as we have capacity and we do have interest from food service folks, we can't lower our overall operating cost by embracing some of that food service business but branded retail obviously is always our first priority. As it relates to distribution gains as well as market penetration or household penetration; if you look at -- you know, you have opportunity from distribution gains, the part that you move away from the core, part of move west with certain change; but then -- so you have brand awareness that we've work on out there because of categories, not as big out there as well but already; we've only been on the West Coast about three years and we're all ready to lean brand west for the Rockies.

So last opportunity for distribution gains back in our core markets but that's where can focus on household penetration, as we driving additional locations with those customers.

Jon Andersen

And what are the -- kind of an aggregate I guess, well, how do you think about the household penetration level for the side dish category? You know, in total nationally, and is there a way to think about are there comparable kind of side dish alternatives that have higher household penetration rate that you could look to aim to achieve overtime? I'm trying to quantify the opportunity if you look out three to five [ph] are successful.

Michael Townsley

Absolutely. You know, if you look at adjacencies our stable type products that people are purchasing in the grocery store, their household penetration is 60% to 80%, if not higher, our category is at the 20% range and we're about half of that. So there is probably 3X to 4X times upside for the category and as we're a leading portion of that category, we see the great opportunity there.

Jon Andersen

And the growth in this category, if you look at the measured data from IRR Nielson for instances then it's been quite strong on a multi-year basis. You know, I don't like to ask a lot of questions, but how to -- want to attribute that to; is this kind of a quality without compromise story, so there is -- there are different kinds of themes obviously in food that are working; it is kind of the better for you theme. There is also I think convenience theme as well; how would you kind of put refrigerated side dishes in the context of kind of double-digit growth? And are there opportunities overtime for you to maybe even line-up against kind of that better for you option through some innovation as well?

Michael Townsley

Again, thanks for the question. Here is my sense on what's driving the category growth and I can tell you as being half of the market in that category, we have a high quality product and our repeat rates prove that because if we can get someone to pick up our package of Bob Evans mashed potatoes, two out of three people will come back and buy it again. So the more we can create awareness because in simple math, basically only one out of five people know about it; so if we can pick up -- you know, create awareness; when they try our product, they will come back and buy it again; so to me that's what's driving growth in the category along with our own growth for that matter.

To your question on are there from an R&D perspective, absolutely. Our R&D team is continually looking for ways; one, to clean up labels of our existing products which we've done a nice job over the last two to three years but also looking at products that are perceived so to speak as better for you like our own natural mashed potato. Now one of the things that we're finding though that the convenience does play a big role and I think the whole point you made that convenience without compromise -- you know, today's shopper; when they are preparing their evening meal, they have an idea of what they want to prepare, whether it's piece of fish or piece of chicken or a piece of pork but they don't necessarily know what they want to do from a complimentary side dish.

Our products really provide a high quality that they can prepare in five minutes and that -- and our research has shown from our marketing efforts that convenience aspect is a huge, huge part of it. However, you have to have the quality for them to come back and say, wow, this really is convenience without compromise.

Jon Andersen

Fair point. Shifting gears from it, the -- so with the fourth line I guess up in my mind and the Pineland transaction complete, where do you sit today in terms of capacity utilization or incremental capacity to pursue the side dish opportunity? I mean are we -- do we have a kind of a three-year ability to kind of absorb three years of growth here without significant incremental CapEx?

Michael Townsley

We do. I'll put it this way; as we look at a pilot acquisition, that was obviously key to us to acquire more capacity. We probably would have been limited on capacity without that acquisition, the next 18 to 24 months, we believe it moved our time horizon out to kind of the four year or so mark. Now, there are some capital projects that we can tweak within the network that can help kind of expand even what we have today at some of our other facilities. So I feel we're positioned well to pursue any -- really, any business that we see on the horizon for the next four years or so.

Jon Andersen

Great. A couple of more for me and I'll pass it on. You made an interesting point I thought about this as separation from the restaurants and that -- eliminating or resolving a conflict of interest with other potential food service customers. Can you talk a little bit more about how significant that conflict has been and how quickly you may be able to kind of capitalize on that just kind of been mitigated through the sale of the restaurants?

Michael Townsley

Sure. What I can tell you is, there was many change that really had no interest in having any dialogue with us due to -- you know, they felt they were subsidized with the competitor. Almost immediately upon separation they said, if you're providing a value product, a quality product; we're more than happy to talk to you. We get the separation, and -- so that has not been an issue. And to further confirm that with the acquisition of Pineland which was -- 80% of their business was dealing with larger food services chains. Because of the sale of the restaurants, they didn't push back on Pineland saying, well, we have a problem dealing with you; that we're just fine. So to quantify what the opportunity is right now, I'd say we're still in early stages but it has opened up between the [indiscernible] for sure.

Jon Andersen

Terrific. Last one for me, so post the sale and the purchase of Pineland and the special dividend, I mean you have a balance sheet here with a better turn of leverage; you're a cash generative business, yes, you will continue to fund the continuing dividend; but can you talk a little bit about -- I mean, it's a good position to be in priorities for kind of use of cash or leveraging the balance sheet; I'm just trying to get a sense there because it's a good position to be in but any priorities you have? And I know you have the share purchase authorization out there as well.

Mark Hood

Jon, it's Mark. Again, obviously fortunate to separate from restaurants with a nice clean capital structure. We're positioned with our credit facility to take our leverage upto 3.5 to 4 times for M&A type activity should the opportunities present itself. So again our first prioritization of cash is to fund incremental capacity and continue to grow our business, we've been very prudent with respect to share repurchase activity and buying shares opportunistically, that's why we've got the authorization out there but we won't be confined by leverage constraint and personally, no scope [ph].

Jon Andersen

Perfect, thanks. Congratulations.

Michael Gallo

Hi, good morning. Mark, can you just bridge us a little bit, I know you have the -- the EBITDA was obviously -- you know, what you had said earlier but I guess that getting to the earnings line; there is some stranded costs that are kind of in that gap line and how should we think about those? How much are they? Are those going to be ongoing or do they go waste at some point or should we think about them as kind of ratable over the year?

Mark Hood

Mike, it's a good question. I think certainly we provided only guidance at the sales and EBITDA level back in January. And as we were now talking to people I think the two things I've looked at EPS and where everybody was sitting prior to call that not everyone have that stranded cost or stamping of pushed on cost properly lined up so that distorts a little bit. But I think the other big thing that seemed to be a miss in some of the old models were the depreciation and amortization for the Pineland acquisition; some people picked up that, some people didn't. And then I think the average share count -- again we kind of finished the year with average shares at $20.3 million, that will walk up to $20.4 million but I think you guys are all sitting down on $19.8 million which we went on for most of the year before the divesting of the diluted equivalent.

Michael Gallo

And just to clarify, so the EBITDA number that you've given does not include the stranded cost? And then again, will the stranded cost go away at some point or do you just have to grow into them?

Mark Hood

So again, we -- as we get separation, we -- for the most past eliminated those stranded costs; there are some carry over resources to support the restaurants in transition that were being compensated by Golden Gate for that support. So that -- it doesn't really impact the '18 numbers and it's not a large number to begin with.

Michael Gallo

Okay. And then what was -- just if you can -- just to clarify, what D&A number would be best to use this year including Pineland?

Mark Hood

So the Pineland adds $6.5 million to $7 million to our D&A run rate. So that would then therefore be on $32.5 million to $34 million kind of range.

Michael Gallo

Okay, great. And then just one other question, in terms of sort of taxes it will still do on the restaurant transaction; how much should we think about that while those get kind of paid as it closes or it get paid at the end of the year or how should we think about the remaining cash…

Mark Hood

Most of those go out the late first quarter, early second quarter as we true up our estimated payments and those taxes are essentially at about a 38% tax rate. So…

Michael Gallo

And that would be what about $80 million or something like that?

Mark Hood

Be close -- I mean, and round numbers at low $40 million. Again, the gains are little larger because of the sale leaseback gain recognition, those taxes were paid this year.

Michael Gallo

Right, okay. I got you. Thank you.

Steve Anderson

Yes, so just to do a piggyback on -- the question has been asked; I mean, have you -- is there a specific number for SG&A guidance as you provide for fiscal '18? And also I have a follow-up question to that.

Mark Hood

Steve, it's Mark. We try to get away from giving line item guidance. Then again what we try to help with in terms of the incremental cost from the old segment presentation is that the push down or standalone costs totaled about -- of G&A totaled about $16 million.

Steve Anderson

Okay. And with regard to some of the new challenges we've talked about this -- can you -- I appreciate your comment on the food service channel, but have you talked about some of the new channels, like I always talked about in the past that you maybe potentially opening up the warehouse channel and what your discussions have been on that?

Michael Townsley

Sure. Steve, we see -- continue to see that as a real opportunity and the club channel is really, our capacity strengths prior to Pineland and the addition of Line 4 really kept us from pursuing those club channels to any great degree prior to this point. So given this new capacity we have the ability to work on that, our sales team is basically strategizing and working potentially on those customers to potential bring them in-line with the customer. On the food service channel, again, you know, we're -- our sales force in both Pineland and Bob Evans are -- our teams are talking to those customers and are in dialogue right now.

Steve Anderson

Alright, thank you.

Michael Townsley

Thank again everyone for joining us today. If you have additional questions, please give us a call. And thank you and have a great day.

