Traders we talk to were very long going into this natural gas storage report.

Welcome to the weekly natural gas storage report edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a +78 Bcf change in storage, bringing the total storage number to 2.709 Tcf. This compares to the +68 Bcf change last year and +87 Bcf change for the five-year average.

Going into this report, a Reuters survey of 28 traders and analysts pegged the average at +86 Bcf, with a range between +77 Bcf and +94 Bcf. We expected 83 Bcf and were 3 Bcf lower than the consensus average. We were off by 5 Bcf on this storage report.

Since we reset our track record at the start of April, we are currently 29 Bcf below EIA's reported 2.709 Tcf storage figure, while consensus is off by 21 Bcf. Estimate for this week was within our range estimate.

The EIA storage report was much better than what consensus had expected. July contracts are trading back above $3.05/MMBtu as traders celebrate over the latest price move. The sell-off we observed since Monday has been attributed to position liquidation rather than fundamentals as we detailed here. Traders we spoke to took on their last remaining long positions yesterday, and the move is so far paying off handsomely.

