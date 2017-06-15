Beyond The 'C' Words: More Gleanings From The Micron Concalls

The recently concluded trio of concalls that Ernie Maddock, CFO of Micron (NASDAQ:MU), participated in were worth our attention for more than his focus on the "C" words, so let's briefly glean what we can from what I didn't address in the last article. There was definitely more information of value from these calls that is worth our time. Before I do that, however, let me acknowledge an important omission I was guilty of that was brought to my attention by SA member BuffaloHarb. Specifically, he reminded me that in the Baird call Ernie said this in regard to the cycles going forward being shallower and briefer (emphasis by the author):

"Memory has the moniker of being a cyclical business, and there's no denying history there. But what we hope to show by this chart is that those cycles are becoming smaller, shorter in duration. And most importantly, the aggregate profit opportunity for industry participants over the course of those cycles has increased. So in the most recent 2015, '16 timeframe, for example, and that the down cycle spanned […] a couple of quarters in each of those years, aggregate industry profitability is 600 basis points higher than it was in that prior cycle that you see back in the 2012, 2013 period of time. […] We ended up running a profit throughout the course of that cycle[…] which is something the company hadn't been able to do in these prior cycles.[…] We believe that our prospects relative to the aggregate industry […] are actually better-than-average as we have implemented latest generation technology in both NAND and DRAM. And we said at our recent Analyst Day that if we were to experience that cycle again (our profit would be…) well north of that, probably measured in billions of dollars' worth of operating profit as opposed to hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of operating profit." Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Broker Concall - (SA Transcripts)

I have quoted him at length because this statement really captures Maddock's bullishness with regard to Micron's prospects going forward. So the cycles are A) getting shorter and B) shallower. Note that this characterization is applied to the industry as a whole. Notably, Ernie says going forward Micron will have "better than average" performance through the industry cycles. Secondly, the last cycle - in 2015/2016, was only a year - four quarters spanning the last half of '15 through the first half of '16. So going forward not even a full fiscal year for a better than average Micron performance vis-à-vis its peers? And finally, the kicker - "billions" of profit vs. just barely above break even?

Let's take a moment to let that last comment sink in. "Billions." As in more than 1? Wow. This is truly a remarkable statement. The bottom line for investors - Ernie is telling us that in the "cycles" going forward Micron's performance will range somewhere between OK and great. Some perspective on that is probably appropriate at this point. Micron going forward is going to be generating revenues north of $20B. (This year will be likely end with them just above $20B.) So "billions" of operating profit would probably equate to 5%-10% or so of net profit and, most importantly, likely no worse than cash flow neutral. If that's as bad as it gets, sign me up.

So thank you again to BuffaloHarb for reminding me of my omission. Let's move on now to some other meaty nuggets than Ernie provided for us to chew on.

First up, their progress in the overall conversion of planar to 3D NAND. Here's Ernie commenting at the Baird Conference:

"So Micron has a majority of its output on 3D, we've said that by the end of this fiscal year, it will be 75% of our output will be on 3D, by the end of our next fiscal year, so '18, approximately 90%."

There are two very important things to take away from this comment. First, the consensus of analysts has been that the industry as a whole will only be 50% converted by the end of 2017. This means that Micron's cost reduction momentum is on a much steeper path than its competitors. To the extent that it has a cost advantage in 3D -which it does - it has an even stronger cost advantage with its 3D product over the competitor's planar NAND. The second important point is one that was not emphasized in this context but is undeniably true - Micron's NAND bit production growth is accelerating and it is taking NAND bit share from its competitors. Bottom line - more bits, higher margins, higher revenues. Every day that the company has more 3D wafers coming to market at a time when NAND prices are high is a wonderful day at the cash register for Micron. The end result, product and revenue share increases for Micron in calendar 2017 and 2018.

The second really good gleaning from Maddock's comments came was best expressed in the B. of A. call in regard to 64L yields. Obviously this is a crucial operational priority for the company. Here's Ernie discussing it:

"So, we have had a great transition we are at maturity yields. If we look at our 64 layer product, that's coming of the yield curve in an exemplary way. So, we are quite pleased with the progress that the Company is making in that regard, and we are in the process of aggressively productizing that new technology node […]."

And why is this really good news?

"[…] you'll get roughly 80% more bits at 64 layer than 32, and then cost reduction that you get is usually roughly half or slightly less than half of the bit growth[…]"

So, 40% cost reduction with 64L over 32L. Ernie is saying that the NAND product story could hardly be better for Micron. More. Cheaper. Sooner. Bits, that is.

Let's close this update with some more detail that Maddock provided us outlining how and why Micron will gain share in the NAND market. This, now, from the Stifel Conference compliments of SA Transcripts:

And in the other markets (compared to the Data Center market) you've got 40% plus growth, so whether it's 40% or 50%, it's way more growth than many, many, many other markets. So the demand horizon right now looks rather unlimited in the context of that discussion and the ability to reasonably grow bits. And you see the same opportunity on the mobile side, perhaps a little less aggressive growth. But nonetheless, very, very strong opportunity; particularly, for Micron, where we had less market share presence on NAND in the mobile segment a real opportunity for the company to grow share substantially, which translate for us into similar rates for us as we see in the SSD space.

This should be obvious but Ernie reminds us that share gains in the SSD and mobile space will come much easier for Micron because when you are on the bottom there is no place to go but up. Beyond that, however, Micron's ability to sharply grow share is excellent because, as we have seen above, it has an excellent cost position selling into a supply-constricted market. As a normal rule, it's hard to displace an incumbent in an account. Not so much when a new supplier like Micron has a competitive product when the customer perhaps can't get all the product it wants from its usual supplier.

Finally, a pithy comment on DRAM in regard to the impact of AI and the autonomous car market that is well worth our focus (this from the B. of A. Conference with my emphasis added):

"We currently hold number one share in the automotive business, so we're little bit north of 48% share. The next largest competitor has roughly half the share that we have[…] we'd (said we) expect the memory consumption in the automotive business to grow four times between now and 2020 or 2021,[…] we also talked at Analyst Day relative to the idea of high performance memory, which today as really takes the form of graphics-oriented memory, and how that will be increasingly applicable in the data center as well as in networking applications. And again, Micron has a leadership position, not only from as a share point of view, but the reason we have the share of leadership is, that we have a technology reviewed as the technology leader in that regard. So, we would expect that both of those will become increasingly important to the business mix going forward."

This is worth our attention when we think about the likelihood that DRAM price gains will moderate and even decrease somewhat in the future. Ernie is telling us that Micron has product and customer power at the high end of the market. It has product power with its leading position in GDDR5 (now going to GDDR6) that just happens to be the product of choice in the fastest-growing and highest value-added market - AI. It has customer power with its position in the auto market, where product cycles are notoriously long. These two advantages combined will enable Micron to eke out gross margins that will tend to be higher than its competitors over time, especially now that its process node deficiency is rapidly being erased at the "1X" node. Here's a comment from this morning's Nasdaq 36th Investor Program in London regarding the server market, again compliments of Ernie:

"Content on average is going up about 40% and importantly, the - that content is growing not only with core - what we would call main memory relative to DRAM, there is an increasing amount of that is going to high performance DRAM that looks a lot like graphics. So very high performance, high throughput, high reliability, and that appears to be a core growth driver for DRAM, at least for the foreseeable future."

It should be noted that this comment regarding the 40% DRAM content growth of the server market comes after Ernie responded to a question regarding the increased amount of DRAM on GPUs. A "multiple (of…) two to as much as four," he comments. So the 40% content growth is explained - more GPUs per server and more DRAM per GPU.

Let's sum up and close. These conferences gave Ernie Maddock a platform to play offense and defense in his effort to sell the analyst community on Micron's impending and existing strengths in products, technology, and markets. On offense, he reminded us that Micron's prospects in the near term are good. This is because it is focused on the AI, Data Center, and mobile markets with NAND and DRAM products that are, at the very least, competitive, and in many cases market leading. (It doesn't hurt that DRAM and NAND prices are on a tear due to shortages and, as DRAMeXchange reports this morning, contract prices are due to rise another 3% to 8% in the upcoming quarter.) On the defensive side of the ball Ernie took on the "C" words in order to buttress Micron's case for a much better PE as we see it deliver excellent results this FY and next.

I think he made his case. Long Micron.