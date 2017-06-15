Medical Marijuana Investing Recommendations

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is another good buy and long-term hold with a target price nearly double what shares sell for today.

There are essentially three investment routes into the marijuana business. First, investors can buy into companies cultivating, growing, producing, distributing, and selling recreational and medical marijuana.

Second, you can invest in the technology, service, and consulting companies, and a new ETF supporting the above. I urge readers to view a recent salient article about marijuana ETFs posted on Seeking Alpha.

Third, which I recommend, is to research and invest in pharmaceutical and biomed companies developing marijuana-based medicines. Their products offer patients relief suffering from the most tenacious and puissant illnesses and diseases. For some history, read an article I wrote three years ago for Seeking Alpha.

(Image below from ScienceBlogs LLC August 6, 2015)

The newly released Marijuana Business Factbook 2017, from the publishers of Marijuana Business Daily, is a worthwhile handbook from which to initiate due diligence.

The pharmaceutical and biomed companies have enormous revenue and market impact potential. Smaller companies with promising breakthroughs are always under the watchful eyes of some of the largest pharmaceutical companies regularly looking for M&As.

Several years ago, in an article for Seeking Alpha, I recommended GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) then selling in the low $50s per share. Shares now sell for $97 after touching $137 during the past 52 weeks. I cannot find any significant issue warranting the drastic drop in share price. Perhaps investors oversold becoming skittish after digesting the second quarter 2017 financial report:

Cash and cash equivalents at 31 March 2017 of £306.3 million ($383.9 million) compared to £374.4 million as at 30 September 2016

Revenue for the six months ended 31 March 2017 of £3.7 million ($4.6 million) compared to £6.3 million for the six months ended 31 March 2016

Loss for the six months ended 31 March 2017 of £50.0 million ($62.6 million) compared to £34.5 million for the six months ended 31 March 2016

This British biopharmaceutical company is known for its multiple sclerosis treatment product Sativex®. It sells in 16 countries the first natural cannabis plant derivative to gain market approval in any country.

GWPH has gone on to refine and purify its cannabidiol (CBD) product Epidiolex® for the treatment of epilepsy preparing applications to the FDA. In the May 24, 2017, edition of The New England Journal of Medicine, GWPH reports its "Pharmaceutical formulation of cannabidiol significantly reduced convulsive seizure frequency in children on multiple anti-epileptic drugs with poor seizure control," and furthermore, "First well-controlled study of cannabidiol in Dravet syndrome, a rare, severe type of epilepsy with no FDA-approved treatments."

I recommend a "BUY" and long-term hold on GWPH despite some analysts' fearful predictions the company's products face debilitating competition from cheap CBD that does not require FDA approval; however, keep in mind that makes CBD ineligible for insurance reimbursement. Moreover, GWPH's mounting successes bode well for future assessments from "Big Pharma" hunting for takeover targets.

GWPH has little to fear from CBD that remains unapproved by the FDA. Doctors are unlikely to prescribe scientifically untested treatments. They will not likely offer a treatment the government has not approved and medicines are available. Parents with young suffering children and older patients culturally, habitually, and intellectually prefer medicines. Read one boy's story here.

Another reason GWPH is evermore attractive is its position of leadership in R&D product development. For example, an article in the Forbes website suggests Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) is testing synthetic cannabis in a gel formulation rather than oral ingestion for treating adult epilepsy and osteoarthritis in knees. ZYNE is reportedly researching treatment for a genetic cause of childhood autism. The author states, "investors believe the company can ride the coattails of GW Pharmaceuticals" from its work with cannabis for seizure reductions in epilepsy patients.

I also recommend buying ZYNE shares, as are insiders who are buying the stock. The CFO purchased 5,200 shares in May at $19.82.

ZYNE stock opened in mid-2015 at about $35 per share. In early 2016, the share price fell below $7, recovered to near $26, and currently sells for $17.47. ZYNE just completed its target enrollment in exploratory Phase 2 trial addressing the Fragile X Syndrome (FXS) as a suspected cause of autism using its patent-protected gel formulation. The stock enjoys a Strong Buy rating over the past three months, with a target price topping $30.

I'm reminded of the Lewis Carroll quote from the Cheshire Cat when asked which road to take at the fork, "If you don't know where you're going, any road will get you there." In 2017, the least risky and most stable road for making money in marijuana-based stocks is investing in solid medical research companies putting products in the pipeline. It takes time but can have massive upside potential.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ZYNE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.