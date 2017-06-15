Jazz Pharmaceuticals Is A Strong Buy With Potential FDA Approvals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) is on the cusp of a few catalysts which have the potential to fuel the stock's current momentum. The company made solid progress with its lead drug candidate JZP-110, while it also reached a patent settlement for its star performer Xyrem. These instances make the stock an attractive buy at the present price level. The company also expects the FDA to deliver its verdict on Vyexos later this year. The likely FDA approval will prove to be a major catalyst for the stock.

The company recently announced positive efficacy data from Phase III studies evaluating its lead candidate JZP-110 in adult patients with excessive sleepiness (ES) associated with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). The Phase III comprises four studies and the product is being simultaneously studied for different conditions ranging from Narcolepsy Excessive Sleepiness to change in mean sleep latency on the Maintenance of Wakefulness Test. It is also in a Phase II study for ES in Parkinson's disease. The drug has solid potential for the company as it already has Orphan Drug designation in the US for narcolepsy. The orphan drug status allows for several benefits, including tax reductions and exclusive rights bordering on a 7-year monopoly to the developing firm.

With these positive study results, Jazz plans to file a new drug application (NDA) with the FDA later this year. The Narcolepsy market is estimated to be worth $1.99 billion by 2020. Jazz seems to be the front runner in this segment. The company already has Xyrem in its portfolio, which is the only FDA approved product for both cataplexy and EDS. The company was embroiled in a patent controversy with Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC over the drug. Under the settlement terms, Jazz granted Hikma and its wholly owned subsidiary West-Ward Pharmaceuticals Corp. (West-Ward) the right to sell an authorized generic (AG) version of Xyrem in the U.S. However, the settlement provides for the introduction of the generic on January 1, 2023. Barring any exigency, this settlement means that Jazz will continue to have favorable standing in the market till that time. In the first quarter this year, Xyrem accounted for $272 million out of its total quarterly revenue of nearly $374 million. The settlement ensures that there is no imminent short-term threat to this revenue stream for the company.

Coming to the company's product pipeline, apart from its lead candidate JZP-110, the company is working on expanding its current products to newer indications. It is expected to file an sNDA with regard to Xyrem for cataplexy in pediatric narcolepsy in the fourth quarter this year. Another major catalyst for the company may be in the form of Vyexos, for which Jazz completed the rolling submission of New Drug Application earlier this year. The application was accepted by the FDA and was given Priority Review designation for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. According to the American Cancer Society approximately 21,380 new cases of AML and 10,590 deaths from AML are expected in the United States in 2017.

The company stock has performed in line with its operating performance. Over the past 12 months, the stock shows a marginal loss of 1 percent. It gained strength this year as its Year to Date gain stands at 37 percent. The momentum for the stock is likely to be maintained as the company has several catalysts coming up, as was just discussed. The pending approvals from the FDA, if they get through, will boost the company's revenue profile, which is currently heavily skewed towards its Xyrem product. Xyrem itself may show even better growth in the coming quarters, if it gets approved for an additional indication, cataplexy in pediatric narcolepsy. The company's recent quarterly earnings update showed the company's adjusted net income for the first quarter swelling to $141.2 million, or $2.31 per diluted share, compared to $134.6 million, or $2.15 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2016. Its gross margin also showed improvement to 93.3 percent.

While the stock provides an excellent opportunity for short to medium term investment at the current price point, there are certain associated risks as well. First, the Hikma patent issue is worrying and one hopes such a thing will not be repeated with JZP-110. Second, the company's overdependence on Xyrem will be a major problem if the company fails to get approval for JZP-110. Any uptick in the stock price is highly dependent on the company receiving approvals for its drug candidates. Any setback, including the request for additional information, may result in stock price reversal. This may happen due to a variety of reasons as these setbacks may not only prevent the company from acquiring new revenue streams but may also upset its cash flow balances. It is, therefore, important to be cautious while investing in this stock.

Despite these points of concern, Jazz remains an attractive investment avenue as the company has a solid product portfolio and a robust drug pipeline. The company also has a good liquidity position as it ended its March 31 quarter with cash, cash equivalents and investments of $407.0 million. Investors may not only benefit from the upcoming approval but also from the financial results as the company expects its full year 2017 revenue to be in the range of $1.625 billion and $1.7 billion. With its current stock price nearly 8 percent below its 52 weeks high of $163.75, the stock has healthy upside from these levels.

