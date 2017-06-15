Comcast's 'Mummy' Misstep

Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) wants to be Disney (NYSE: DIS). To be Disney, there isn't much room for error when that company is so far ahead in terms of intellectual properties and iconic brand equity. Comcast has made an error: The new film The Mummy did not succeed at the box office.

At the time of this writing, Mummy has brought in just under $180 million on a global basis, according to Box Office Mojo. Domestically, the film has grossed just under $40 million. The budget is a reported $125 million, plus whatever unknown amount was spent on marketing (presumably, that would be some large number over $100 million).

This is a big investment, but that $125 million number isn't as big as other blockbuster investments. The limiting factor here on profitability would certainly be Tom Cruise's participation deal (whatever it is, that is never reported by the company), as well as other profit participants.

Headlines have certainly been critical of the misstep. It is something of concern, but not necessarily from a stock point of view. The Mummy misstep does not detract from the long-term thesis for the stock since Comcast is obviously not solely based on the Mummy asset. Comcast has its cable platforms, broadband-delivery business, theme parks, quality cash flows, and so on.

Comcast also thought properly in budgeting Mummy. As mentioned, $125 million just isn't $200 million, or $250 million. As long as something isn't overpriced, then we can forgive the slow start since the movie business is always going to be risky (with the rewards, when they are hit upon, great). Let's look a bit at a couple of financial stats as we put together a brief analysis of this film.

I'll lean on this Hollywood Reporter article. The investment of $125 million is said to include a foreign tax rebate, something that is par for the course. That helped to reduce risk, but still, management could have spent more money and thus had the after-rebate figure be a larger number, so kudos to that. Cruise, it is said, got $13 million and significant participation. I would like to know if that $13 million was an advance against the participation (preferable), but I have a feeling it was not. We'll never know for sure, but in either case, spending $13 million on Cruise is too expensive. This is my one big criticism of Hollywood investing -- other people's money (me) pays for Cruise's (and Cruise's agents/managers/etc.) next mansion (or next investment in a Silicon Valley startup or next private island or next X). Cruise isn't worth it. How do I know? We have real data -- the domestic box office. A cheaper upcoming star should have been utilized. In fact, the same paragraph in the article that sources this information mentions that Universal apparently may want Angelina Jolie for the Bride of Frankenstein role. Sure, I get that. But the paragraph goes on to intimate that she may want more than $20 million! If this new monster-story series of films is to survive and create shareholder value, then Comcast execs should insist that different methods of compensation should be used (maybe a promise to fund a low-budget passion project, free creative reign on a series for Comcast's Streampix streaming service, or something along these lines in exchange for a smaller salary/participation project) or that a less-expensive star that has been incubated elsewhere (maybe from a CW series, or a Disney Channel series, or a somewhat new actor from one of NBCUniversal's platforms) is applied. Does it always have to be a star?

Obviously the Reporter piece mentions Marvel prominently, for it is the analogy, the rabbit to chase. Fair enough certainly, because while Comcast cannot acquire Marvel since Bob Iger beat everyone to that money machine, it doesn't mean a media conglomerate can't innovate on its own and create its own Marvel entity. Comcast isn't fooling anyone -- Mummy means comic books, video games, apps, fast-food tie-ins, spin-off episodic series and movies, theme-park experiences, branded conventions, action figures, toy playsets, and whatever else. Arguably Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man put the Marvel brand on the map, and Cruise failed at replicating the comedian's killer-app status. But still, the financial potential is high, so my point here is that Comcast should not be dissuaded by the domestic box office in its pursuit of propagating this new IP structure.

Comcast also has access to incredible efficiencies of scale when marketing a blockbuster. It can use its on-demand platform, for instance, to promote a project. It can use other assets. Indeed, it was mentioned in the Reporter piece the implementation of something Comcast calls Symphony. It makes sense, and boiled down to its essential descriptive DNA, Symphony is an order for all divisions of the media conglomerate capable of connecting with potential consumers of a product to take part in attempting to make those connections. This is explained in the following article at the Los Angeles Times. The thing that sticks out at me in that piece is mention of something of which I have always been aware and highly critical: Symphony is meant to force lower-level executives to get behind a project, no friction allowed. Yes, as with any corporate environment, there is friction between divisions. It's nonsense, and I'm glad Comcast is trying to eliminate such nonsense in an attempt to get as much ROI from an efficient marketing campaign by using its expensively-acquired assets to their full potential.

It is this formula -- media conglomerate plus franchise equals economic value -- that will win out in the end. I expect Comcast won't panic and cancel its new franchise slate -- I fully anticipate Frankenstein's monsters and lycanthropes to be forthcoming. I just hope that profit participation and budgets can be kept low whenever possible; however, if a movie needs to be effects-heavy, investing in that end to support a screenplay that has been cleverly and commercially crafted to a high degree is certainly justifiable.

Mummy isn't going to make significant money for Comcast. It may also cause challenges in terms of making sequels. Sometimes a film just fails. That's no reason to sell this stock. Longer term, the thesis remains. Comcast can create its monster world if it wants to, and even if it means rebooting the reboot...nothing is set in stone in the alternate universes that play out on silver screens in darkened theaters. I would become concerned if a series of failures in Comcast's tentpole business came into being. I doubt that will happen. One thing I've observed in the Hollywood business is that crafting a picture is getting more scientific and formulaic, for the better, not for the worse; shareholders should profit from it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMCSA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.