Energy Stocks In Turmoil, Nowhere To Run And Hide

It's important for investors to pick their spots, and we discuss that more below.

Welcome to the run and hide edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Let’s look at the bearish narrative engulfing the market today.

Libya oil production on the rise after deal with Wintershall. Nigeria production on the rise as Shell lifts force majeure. EIA reported two weeks in a row of bearish crude storage data. IEA points to potential oversupply in 2018 as non-OPEC production growth outpace demand growth leaving investors worried that Saudi would pursue market share war again.

Some readers have pointed out that we don’t write about bearish factors developing in the oil markets. In the contrary, we understand the bear thesis better than the bears. We read everything that’s currently available in the market, and while we have differing views from the bears, we do take their view into our investment analysis.

With WTI below $45, and energy stocks at new 52-week lows today. It’s an important question to ask for energy investors, what’s going to happen in the next 6-12 months?

Let’s for a second envision a lower for longer price scenario currently touted by the bears. WTI does remain at $50 until 2020. What can you do as an investor?

The most important thing to do in investing is to figure out what’s being priced in and what’s not being priced in. Looking across the energy companies we follow, excluding Permian names like Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), EOG, Diamondback (FANG), and others, most names are currently pricing in a $50 STRIP scenario. This means that unless WTI averages below $50 for the next three-years, these names are “fairly valued” at today’s price. Now consider the possibility that WTI averages $55 versus $50, what does that do to valuations? Well, energy stocks that we track should trade at 40-60% higher just on a 10% uplift in price (thank operating leverage for that). What happens if WTI averages $60, then some stocks could rise as much as 200% (on a NAV basis). So, are investors paying a premium to own these energy stocks? No, and that’s something we want to stress over.

Now if we flip over to the midstream sector (AMLP), MLPs are now being sold on the possibility of lower production growth being fulfilled by producers, which are unwarranted in our view. US producers, albeit could grow production at a slower rate at $45 WTI, will still grow production despite the recent price decline. We think investors are taking the narrative too literally and selling the middlemen in this case will likely be a foolish mistake in hindsight. MLPs have already gone through the rough patch in early 2016, and will likely weather the storm in a much stronger place today.

However, when a powerful narrative takes control, investors simply must stomach whatever volatility that’s present and look solely at fundamentals. What are the fundamentals telling you?

Important to Pick Your Spot

One important message the market is sending out to energy companies is that the equity market capital is now closed off. If a producer was thinking about issuing equity to buy land, that company’s stock will get punished.

For investors, it’s important to only buy producers that are prudent with their capital allocation plans (spend within cash flow). Buying a producer that’s willing to be disciplined about balance sheet management and grow only within cash flow will see a natural appreciation in its share price over the next 6-12 months even assuming flat WTI pricing. This is important because for producers that think they can use the equity markets to grow production, the market isn’t willing to tolerate that any longer.

For MLPs, investors should pay attention to the track record of paying/raising dividends. Basin analysis is also important as there were concerns in early 2016 when midstream companies tied to producers like Chesapeake (CHK) were sold off in herds as investors worried over bankruptcy concerns.

For the average energy investor, owning an oil major like Exxon (XOM) is not a bad road to take given the resilient downstream margin that cushions these producers during downturns. Refining margins however are at a weak point during the year, but as WTI decreases, refining margins get supported.

Concluding Thoughts

With the bearish narrative taking over, we have written to HFI Research subscribers why two weeks of bad data do not make a new trend, but for the time being, we need to survive the turbulent storm that’s engulfing all energy investors. It’s important to pick your spot and pay attention to whether the company you own is making constructive capital allocation decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.