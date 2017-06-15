Fitbit: 7 Months Later

Investment Thesis

Toward the end of November 2016, I wrote an article on Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) which concluded by stating that the company should trade for approximately $1B in the near term. At that time Fitbit traded for $1.9B. We are now just over seven months down the road and that valuation does not seem so outrageous now.

Business Overview

Fitbit provides fitness tracking devices and wearable devices ("wearables").

Source: 2017 Q1

Its 2017 Q1 revenue was down approximately 40% YoY. It also saw its gross margins compress from 46.3% in 2016 Q1 to 39.6% in 2017 Q1. And while the company was able to successfully increase its product offering with the introduction of Fitbit Charge 2, Fitbit Alta HR, and Fitbit Flex 2 which now account for 84% of Fitbit's overall consolidated revenue, ultimately the company saw its Average Selling Price decline quite steeply by 4%.

However, to Fitbit's credit, it does appear to have a sticky product, with 36% of customers being repeat purchasers. The company has successfully increased its community's engagement with a new app which includes a Feed feature. Since this features launch in March 2017, its user base been very active and shared more than 345 million posts.

Devices Sold

Story aside, Fitbit is not really selling anywhere near enough devices to reflect its current share price.



Source: 2017 Q1

The table above shows that inconvenient truth. The number of devices sold was approximately 39% less than the same period a year ago. Needless to say management says that "consumer demand has been better than our reported results" and that the company will now have a cleaner inventory channel. I remain unconvinced.

Financials

Source: morningstar.com; author's calculations

The company has had some strong growth in its past. At the end of 2014 FY, its revenue stood at $745m and it finished 2016 FY with $2.2B, growing three times its revenues in three full years. However, with its 2017 FY revenue's mid-point forecast at $1.6B, this means its revenue is set to fall by roughly 25% YoY, not quite what one would expect from a young growth company.

Also worth mentioning that Fitbit has terrible returns on invested capital. I have used FCF margin as a quick proxy for returns on investment (highlighted pink). FCF margin below 5% is not good - Fitbit has 1.5%.

Financial Position

Many shareholders believe the fact that the company has a net cash position of approximately $725m which is just over 60% of Fitbit's market cap - that this offers an investment in Fitbit a margin of safety. And this is not 100% right. The problem with equity markets is that they seek growth. Companies that are able to turn around with a strong balance sheet can truly reward shareholders by allowing investors to purchase investment at a large discount. But the company must turn itself around.

Valuation Relative to Itself and Peer Group

Source: author's calculation

I have included Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) as a smartwatch competitor, which it obviously is not. However, Apple does sell huge number of smartwatches. While Apple does not disclose the actual number of devices sold, certain reports put that number at approximately 6 million in a quarter, which is around double what Fitbit sold (although that article points Apple's Christmas quarter, but it this does not hugely detract from the fact), so these device sales make it a worthy peer for inclusion in the table.

I'm big fan of the P/S ratio (highlighted green) and it makes a compelling case for investing in Fitbit. However on a P/cash flow basis, Fitbit trades a number of times more expensive that its peer group, roughly 7 times more expensively.

DCF Valuation

As a quick crosscheck that my relative valuation work is not missing some meaningful investment potential I performed a back of the envelop DCF analysis.

I used Fitbit's three-year normalized FCF of $34m with 6% growth over the next five years, which is hugely higher than earmarked to do any time soon. I then leveled off Fitbit's growth at 3% which is just above inflation. I then discounted this cash flow at 10%. I should have really put the discount rate higher because the company is so young and competing against companies with better distribution channels, management and overall better quality businesses, which brings Fitbit's valuation to around $600m. I hope you will agree that my estimates are really demonstrating a best-case scenario.

Investment Risks

The opportunity in wearables is certainly large. However, many companies are also intensely focused on this market. Apple, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Xiaomi (Private:XI), Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN), Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) and even fashion designer Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS), to name a few. There is no guarantee that Fitbit will ultimately be able to defend its market share in this large and fragmented market. Its competitors, which have arguably more financial resources, will not stand on the sidelines. In the event that the stock market realizes that Fitbit has only a small market share, its trading multiples might fall along with the share price.

In my previous Fitbit article, I highlighted the fact that Fitbit had poor underlying earnings quality. I will not repeat myself in this article, but if you are interested in finding out how its warranty reserves allow Fitbit's management to manipulate its earnings, then see the pervious article. If for nothing else but as a learning tool to bear in mind for future investments with poor earnings quality.

Conclusion

Fitbit has a great market proposition as the trend around wearables is nascent and Fitbit's market opportunity ahead is significant. My issue is that management is not being fully candid with its shareholders and Fitbit's current trading price has little margin of safety. Finally, just to be absolutely clear, I am not recommending that anyone short Fitbit. I did not recommend shorting the stock at $1.9B and I would certainly not recommend it now at around $1.1B. I'm just hoping to offer investors a little context in what they own.

Please do your own due diligence to reach your own conclusions.