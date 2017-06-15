The Only Retail REIT Worth Buying

Expecting a record year for retail store closings, the REIT industry has been hit on the stock market since the beginning of the year. The e-commerce threat is real and pushes more brick and mortar stores to reinvent their business model or suffer from the consequences of inaction. I did some digging in this industry and found a hidden gem: National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN). While the stock price has suffered over the past 12 months, NNN's performances remained strong, and it has now become a great addition to your portfolio.

What Makes National Retail Properties a Good Business?

National Retail Properties is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) proving long term leases to retail clients. NNN currently owns 2,543 properties across 48 states and 38 different fields of operation. As opposed to many other "pure retail" REITs, NNN shows tenants evolving in industries that are relatively sheltered from the online competition (such as convenience stores, restaurants and entertainment).

Source: NNN website

The company is widely diversified among the U.S. with barely any concentration of business whatsoever:

The key point in NNN's business model is that it seeks single-tenant retail properties. In other words, the company does not own any malls or commercial strip centers. Therefore, it is not currently affected by the retail store closing wave the U.S. is experiencing:

Revenue Graph from Ycharts

The company made sure to stay away from any kind of field potentially attacked by e-commerce competitors. Books, consumer electronics and office supplies are each less than 2% categories, and NNN shows virtually no apparel-oriented renters. This is how NNN avoids any major store closing waves and is able to show growing revenues year after year.

How NNN fares vs My 7 Principles of Investing

We all have our methods for analyzing a company. Over the years of trading, I've been through several stock research methodologies from various sources. This is how I came up with my 7 investing principles of dividend investing. Let's take a closer look at them.

Source: Ycharts

Principle #1: High Dividend Yield Doesn't Equal High Returns

My first investment principle goes against many income-seeking investors' rule: I try to avoid most companies with a dividend yield over 5%. Very few investments like this will be made in my case (you can read my case against high dividend yield here). The reason is simple: When a company pays a high dividend, it's because the market thinks it's a risky investment, or that the company has nothing else but a constant cash flow to offer its investors. However, high yield hardly comes with dividend growth, and this is what I am seeking most.

Source: data from Ycharts.

Since 2009, NNN is showing a continuous drop in its dividend yield. If you ignore the most recent yield hike (which refers to its recent stock price drop), the company shows an attractive but under-control dividend yield. At 4.70%, NNN is clearly an opportunity to be considered seriously.

NNN meets my 1st investing principles.

Principle#2: Focus on Dividend Growth

My second investing principle relates to dividend growth as being the most important metric of all. It proves management's trust in the company's future and is also a good sign of a sound business model. Over time, a dividend payment cannot be increased if the company is unable to increase its earnings. Steady earnings can't be derived from anything else but increasing revenue. Who doesn't want to own a company that shows rising revenues and earnings?

Source: Ycharts

According to its website, NNN has successfully increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Its average annual total return for the past 25 years has been 14.1% (source NNN). Management is clearly prioritizing dividend growth for the sake of its shareholders giving a strong return.

NNN meets my 2nd investing principle.

Principle #3: Find Sustainable Dividend Growth Stocks

Past dividend growth history is always interesting and tells you a lot about what is happening with a company. As investors, we are more concerned about the future than the past. This is why it is important to find companies that will be able to sustain their dividend growth.

Source: data from Ycharts.

As you can see in the above-mentioned chart, NNN FFO payout ratio has been quite stable since 2013. The company is able to grow its funds from operation at about the same rate it grows its dividend:

Source: Ycharts

This is a sign of a strong business model in place ensuring stability for shareholders.

NNN meets my 3rd investing principle.

Principle #4: The Business Model Ensure Future Growth

While past numbers are strong, it is also important to think about the future. I have already demonstrated that the company will not suffer from the recent store closing wave because it doesn't rent properties in affected lines of business.

NNN has not only focused on smaller single-tenant properties, but it has also built a model with great geographic and tenant diversification. Its biggest tenant represents 5.3% of its properties, and the largest line of business (convenience stores) represents less than 17% of its business. This strong model ensured the company a higher occupancy rate than the rest of the industry:

Source: Investors presentation

With such impressive numbers, I don't see any reasons why NNN should not continue to outperform its peers in the future and continue to reward investors with additional dividend increases.

NNN still shows a strong business model and meets my 4th investing principle.

Principle #5: Buy When You Have Money in Hand - At The Right Valuation

I think the perfect timing to buy stocks is when you have money. Sleeping money is always a bad investment. However, it doesn't mean that you should buy everything you see because you have some savings aside. There is valuation work to be done. In order to achieve this task, I will start by looking at how the stock market valued the stock over the past 10 years by looking at its PE ratio:

Source: data from Ycharts.

I must admit that I'm not too keen to invest in a company showing a PE ratio in the 30s. However, you can see from the graph that the market has constantly valued the company using such a multiplier. In fact, the recent stock price drop has created an opening where NNN seems to be trading at "discount" with a PE ratio of "only" 30.

Digging deeper into this stock valuation, I will use a double stage dividend discount model. As a dividend growth investor, I'd rather see companies like big money-making machine and assess their value as such. I have used a dividend growth rate of 5% for the next 10 years and reduced it to 4.50% for the terminal rate in order to remain conservative. Since this REIT is well diversified and is a model of dividend growth, I've used a discount rate of 9%.

Here are the details of my calculations:

Source: Dividend Monk Toolkit Excel Calculation Spreadsheet

Using conservative numbers, I still get a stock that is being undervalued right now. I would also be tempted to add a start besides this valuation. For a stock paying nearly 5% yield, this looks like a great deal as there isn't much risk to be taken at this time.

NNN meets my 5th investing principle with a potential upside of 13%

Principle #6: The Rationale Used to Buy Is Also Used to Sell

I've found that one of the biggest investor struggles is to know when to buy and sell his holdings. I use a very simple but very effective rule to overcome my emotions when it is the time to pull the trigger. My investment decisions are motivated by the fact that the company confirms or not my investment thesis. Once the reasons (my investment thesis) that I purchased shares of a company are not valid anymore, I sell and never look back.

Investment thesis

An investment in National Retail Properties is money put in a stable and relatively high yield asset. Not only can you count on a solid yield (4.70%), but you will also be rewarded by consistent dividend increase in the upcoming years.

While the brick and mortar retail stores environment is rapidly shifting toward online businesses, NNN is one of the rare company in this industry that will not be affected. Convenience stores, restaurants and entertainment businesses will continue to benefit from a growing U.S. economy.

Finally, the recent stock pullback had created a good entry point for new investors.

NNN shows a solid investment thesis and meets my 6th investing principle.

Principle #7: Think Core, Think Growth

My investing strategy is divided into two segments. The first is the core portfolio, built with strong and stable stocks meeting all our requirements. The second part is called the "dividend growth stock addition" where I may ignore one of the metrics mentioned in principles #1 to #5 for a greater upside potential (e.g. riskier pick as well).

You rarely invest in a REIT for its strong growth perspective. An investment in NNN is obviously focusing on a stable and increased dividend payment with a small stock price appreciation perspective. I would consider NNN as a core holding for its diversification.

NNN is a core holding and meets my 7th investing principle.

Final Thoughts on NNN - Buy, Hold or Sell?

In the light of this analysis, I believe that NNN is one of the rare buying opportunities in the retail REIT industry. In fact, National Retail Property should take off the "retail" from its name and its stock price would probably rise by 10%! I will seriously consider adding this company to my portfolio.

Disclaimer: I do not hold NNN in my DividendStocksRock portfolios but intend to purchase the stock.

The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

