General Electric: Show Me The Money... First Flannery

General Electric's (NYSE: GE) CEO, Jeff Immelt, has finally stepped down. I have been stating this would be the case for quite some time. In fact, when Immelt recently came out and stated the $2 EPS guidance for 2018 would be at the high end of the range, I knew his fate was already sealed. The stock turned from green to red as Immelt spoke the following words:

"The $2 target would be at the high end of expectations, given current market conditions."

This was the last straw for me. Three strikes and you are out, I stated. At that point, Immelt had about five. What's interesting is now that Immelt is out of the way, other more substantial headwinds have come to the fore. The following are the top three as I see them.

More house cleaning needed

Most of the contempt for General Electric's underperformance has been reserved for Jeff Immelt himself. Nonetheless, the company's Board of Directors has not escaped unscathed. The board essentially was a willing enabler for Immelt. The board approved all the failed strategies that made General Electric the worst-performing stock in the Dow for the last 10 years. I surmise significant changes at the board level need to be made prior to skittish market participants backing up the truck. I believe this will happen in short order. The next issue is the inevitable reset of guidance.

Guidance reset coming

Every time there is a regime change at a major conglomerate, expectations and guidance are almost always reset by incoming leadership. This is standard operating procedure. What's more, incoming management often "kitchen-sinks" the first quarter under their control. This means management cleans up the books of any negative one-time charges that may affect EPS in order to rid themselves of any potentially negative events occurring on their watch. On top of this, new management often resets guidance lower in order to give them a better chance of success. I fully expect the new CEO, John Flannery, to do this in short order. Resetting expectations always is a messy affair. If Flannery sets the bar too low, the stock could see significant downside at that point. The third issue revolves around cash flow from operations.

Cash flow issues needed to be resolved

I do not believe General Electric shares can significantly appreciate until the company comes through with positive cash flow from operating activities (CFOA). The company reported negative CFOA last quarter of $1.6 billion. It stated CFOA would be negative $600 million for the quarter, yet $1 billion in latent account receivables caused the company to miss guidance. General Electric is primarily owned by income and dividend growth investors. CFOA is conceivably the most important factor to consider when evaluating the safety and security of the dividend. The CFO stated on the call last quarter that the CFOA miss was simply an accounting issue, yet at this point, market participants are predictably in a "show me the money" state of mind.

The Bottom Line

General Electric stock is trading approximately 6% off its 52-week lows. Nevertheless, I do not believe the bottom is in.

Current Chart

Source: Finviz.com

The Board of Directors needs some new blood, updated guidance needs to be released, and the company's CFOA problem needs to be resolved prior to earning the faith of prospective investors. I am a current shareholder and do not plan on selling any shares at this point, though. I see more upside than downside in the stock at present. Moreover, the 3.35% yield more than makes up for my concerns. If I were a new investor looking to start a position, I would layer into the position over time to reduce risk. Yes, Immelt has stepped down. Yet, this is only the tip of the "regime change" iceberg as it were. The positive side of the equation is the potential that President Trump's pro-growth policies will get approved and implemented. With all the tumult in DC recently, I do not believe any of the upside from this event is currently priced in. I believe General Electric will successfully navigate the management change, yet it will get worse before it gets better. Those are my thoughts on the matter. I look forward to reading yours.