Energy Week: Why Risk Management Is Key

The penultimate day of our Marketplace Energy Week features an interview with Robert Boslego, who believes risk management is the key to success for energy investors.

As we near the end of Energy Week here at the SA Marketplace Roundtable, the headlines (at the time of writing) are mostly bearish on oil and bullish on natural gas. Oil prices hit a seven-month low, hovering around $45 a barrel, while July natural gas futures were up more than 4% on reports that domestic natural gas inventories rose by 78 billion cubic feet for the week ended June 9, with analysts forecasting a build of 89 billion cubic feet.

We started the week opining that there’s never a dull moment in the energy space, and our roundtable authors have echoed that sentiment in their interviews throughout the week. On Energy Week’s penultimate day, Robert Boslego corroborates that point of view as well. However, he believes risk management is the key to working through the unpredictability and volatility in the sector. His approach is to trade rather than hold oil and oil-related equities for the long term, as he wrote in a recent article for SA, “Why It’s Foolish to Be Bullish (All the Time) In Oil.”

Robert first began studying the oil markets in 1973, and he’s been watching, writing and consulting on the energy sector ever since, even providing energy market analysis to the presidents and traders at top oil and gas trading firms, including Phibro, Enron, and Vitol, for two decades. He brings all of this experience to bear for subscribers of his Marketplace service, Boslego Risk Services, where he offers expert daily analysis and reports on key industry data and its implications for investors, along with a portfolio suitable for retail energy investors. The author shares his views on OPEC’s historical actions and their impact on prices and supply, how he uses the energy data deluge to inform his investing activities, and why he doesn’t put much stock in the U.S. decision to leave the Paris climate change agreement.

Seeking Alpha: OPEC extended cuts through next March, and oil sold off almost immediately. Has OPEC lost control of the price of oil, and if so, what are the implications for investors?

Robert Boslego, author of Boslego Risk Services: OPEC’s Secretary General Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo went to great lengths to engage with hedge funds over the past year. He had met Citigroup's (C) global head of commodities research, Ed Morse, at an energy event held in the Vatican's Sistine Chapel in the summer of 2016.

Morse reportedly arranged introductions between Barkindo and more than 100 hedge fund managers and oil buyers in Washington, D.C., New York and London, beginning in October.

OPEC Secretary General (R) with Mr. Ed Morse. Source: OPEC.

Barkindo's mission was to persuade the financial traders that OPEC was serious about reducing the glut, recognizing their outsized impact on world oil prices. Mr. Morse said fund managers came away impressed. The hedge fund industry loaded up on long futures and options positions, reaching a new record level long by mid-February.

In January 2017, Saudi Arabia's Energy and Industry Minister Khalid Al-Falih said an extension of the agreement probably wouldn't be necessary, given high levels of compliance and expectations of strong demand. "We don't think it's necessary… we don't want to create a shortage or a squeeze, so the extension will only happen if there's a need and if there's a need we will do it," he said at the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi.

At the time, the Andurand Commodities Fund, one of the highest-profile oil funds globally, wrote, "Today's record speculative length is not a concern to us as such inflows could be responsible for the next leg higher towards $80/bbl." But I warned in my article on SA that, in fact, very long speculative positions were a “curse."

U.S. oil data continued to show large crude oil stock builds, and the delayed global OECD data had shown a 59 million barrel stock build – instead of a draw – in the first quarter of 2017. Weekly import data was also revealing higher U.S. crude imports from Saudi Arabia than a year ago, which ran counter to the narrative that KSA had reduced its production.

In reality, the Saudi and Russian cuts were little more than seasonal variations masquerading as a cut. The Mexican cut was a continuation of its natural decline. Iran, Nigeria and Libya did not have to cut. Iraq’s cut was minor, if there was one. And all of the other non-OPEC cuts amounted to almost nothing.

Hedge funds began to bail out of their record length. By May 4th, all of the price gains accruing from when the production agreement was announced on November 30th were wiped out.

It was reported on May 5th that Pierre Andurand had closed out the last of his fund’s long positions after sustaining a 15%+ loss in 2017. Andurand had predicted oil prices would rise to $70 in 2017 and $90 in 2018. His thesis had ceased to bear fruit.

In the CFTC data for the weeks leading up to the May 25th OPEC meeting, crude positioning revealed that the spec longs (hedge funds) were not buying OPEC's propaganda, having lost money in 2017. And the data showed a net decrease in long positions during May. Spec longs continued to liquidate. The price gains were based on buying by spec shorts, which trimmed (bought back) their short positions and were poised to resell.

Energy ministers from Russia and Saudi Arabia with OPEC Secretary General Barkindo at the May 25, 2017, press conference.

The extension of the deal did not bring the spec buyers back into the market. Barkindo and OPEC had lost the confidence of the buyers by failing to make any visible progress in reducing the global oil glut, as they had promised. I think OPEC, the Secretary General, and the oil ministers are sadly lacking in credibility.

Hearing of OPEC’s decision on May 25th, I wrote my Premium members that OPEC’s agreement would fail to rebalance stocks. I also increased my short oil position.

SA: More generally, oil has been still stuck in the range it reached at the end of 2014, and gravity seems to be weighing on the price. Is this the new normal for oil, or a temporary sluggish period, or the sign of worse to come?

RB: Unless the oil producers actually cut deeper, rising global production rates are on track to offset the agreed-upon cuts by the OPEC and non-OPEC producers by the end of 2017. Stated another way, the maximum impact of the cuts is behind us. However, seasonal demand growth in the second half of 2017 is still likely to cause global stocks to draw.

Since the cuts went into effect in January, production has increased by an average of 17,000 b/d per month. The Energy Dept. forecasts that OPEC production will rise by 102,000 b/d per month for the balance of 2017 to average 32.93 mmbd in December 2017. The total increase from January would be about 800,000 b/d.

The Energy Dept. estimated that March crude production in the U.S. increased by 62,000 b/d to average 9.098 mmbd. The average monthly rise since the low in September has been 89,000 b/d per month. The EIA projects that the average monthly rise from April through December will be about 71,000 b/d. The total month gain from December 2016 to December 2017 would be about 950,000 b/d.

Adding the expected gains in OPEC and U.S. production in 2017, the total comes to over 1.7 million barrels per day, almost exactly the size of the OPEC-non-OPEC agreed-upon cuts. If these gains are realized, the cuts will be completely offset.

I agree with Oleg Vyugin, a Rosneft board member, who said, "The agreement has created this sort of situation where it is hard to exit it without a temporary fall in oil prices."

If the oil production deal expires in the first quarter of 2018, I agree with the Russian Deputy Finance Minister, Vladimir Kolychev, who said, “It is logical to expect that the equilibrium oil price is still lower than the current one.”

SA: One commonality with both oil and natural gas is that there are new reports coming almost every day, as well as a large volume of data sources. How do you sort through the wealth of information on these commodities to find what’s most relevant for your investing?

RB: For supply and demand data, I rely heavily on weekly and monthly data released by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) as a place to start. They provide supply and demand reports, as well as forecasts, for the U.S. and globally.

That is not to say I take their data at face value. I often disagree with their reports. For example, their weekly estimates of crude oil production have varied greatly from the actual monthly figures reported months later. By seeing these differences, and assessing the models they use to generate estimates, I have been successful determining when large revisions were likely to take place, which had market impacts and price implications.

I have also built and updated my own supply/demand models. I use futures market prices as the inputs, and they give me inventory forecasts. That tells me how futures markets are likely to “correct” to be consistent with inventory levels.

I closely analyze the OPEC monthly reports. I take their projected “call on OPEC oil” and use OPEC production scenarios to determine how much oil stocks may rise or fall in future quarters. I also carefully assess their press releases, speeches, and press conferences that can be found on the OPEC website.

For natural gas, weather data is critical. So I analyze heating and cooling degree days from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The positioning of traders, Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data, is also useful to determine potential buying and selling pressure. As I mentioned earlier, I believed the very long positions by speculators created a large risk of unraveling. Sure enough, a major sell-off occurred in early March when the Saudi energy minister warned KSA would not tolerate “free riders.”

Finally, I read (or scan) many articles in the media every day, including Seeking Alpha articles, to assess news and opinions. They give me an idea of what others are thinking, and why, which may reinforce my views or question them. Sometimes that leads to a one-off type of data analysis.

SA: Nat gas has remade the US energy sector with its pressure on coal and the record amount of gas that is in the market, and is extending its reach globally. Do you see natural gas continuing to grow its footprint in the US and global energy landscape, and what is the impact for investors?

RB: I personally do not spend much time on long-term supply/demand analysis. I believe that markets are focused on shorter timeframes, and there are a lot of moving parts, unexpected events that can happen.

But I do believe that there is an increasing demand by consumers for clean energy. And that implies substituting natural gas for both coal and petroleum.

For example, the Los Angeles Metro bus system converted totally to CNG as its fuel. It lowered pollution in LA dramatically while reducing fuel costs.

I believe the demand for LNG will be strong for the same reasons. It is a premium fuel for high horsepower uses in mining, oil & gas drilling, and in transportation, such as locomotives.

But there are other developments that may reduce natural gas demand over the next few decades. Renewables, such as solar and wind, may supply much more energy to electricity plants in the future much more rapidly than is currently being forecast. For example, in Norway, hydropower provides over 98% of that country’s electricity.

The transition to electric cars means that less petroleum and natural gas will be used. The demand for gasoline in Asia could peak faster than the forecasters expect. In China, electric vehicles may account for all new vehicle sales growth. A government think-tank in India is reportedly drafting plans in support of electrifying all vehicles by 2032. I’m not sure if that’s feasible, but they want to diversify away from petroleum imports.

SA: What do you view as the key factor to watch in these commodities, both natural gas and oil? In other words, if you had to zero in on one aspect of the sector to spend your time on, what would it be?

RB: In The Intelligent Investor, Benjamin Graham states, "the essence of investment management is the management of risks, not the management of returns." At the heart of this approach is loss minimization, deliberately protecting oneself against serious losses. Warren Buffett described this book as "by far the best on investing ever written."

My approach, which I call Vertical Risk Management (VRM), is to separate emotions from investment decisions by running an algorithm that provides systematic, quantitative signals. (Click here for a slideshow presentation about VRM.)

My algorithm was developed based on a paper by Nobel laureate Robert J. Shiller. In this paper, he discusses the failure of the efficient markets theory to explain stock market prices and the "blooming of behavioral finance." In particular, he describes one of the oldest theories about financial markets, which he calls price-to-price feedback theory. Essentially, he argues that the emotions of greed and fear drive market prices far too high on the upside, and much too low on in downturns. I added more trading criteria to the basic formulae discussed in Shiller’s paper.

I developed and tested hypotheses to try to quantify conditions that might make investors feel greedy and fearful. I have previously provided backtested results for oil in an article on SA.

SA: President Donald J. Trump announced on June 1 that the US will leave the Paris climate change accord. While it seems obvious the move will affect energy markets in the US, the magnitude and direction may not be as easy to discern; how are you factoring this announcement into your analysis?

RB: I do not place much weight on it. Those following the presidential campaign knew that was coming so it wasn’t a surprise. He said he wanted to renegotiate the deal. And the movement toward clean energy will take place at the state and local levels because consumers want clean energy.

***

Thanks to Robert Boslego for sharing his insights in our Energy Week roundtable. Visit his author profile to read free articles on macro observations and trends impacting the energy sector, and check out Boslego Risk Services for topical, timely analysis on the implications of energy industry data and expert insights on related news events.

