Ralph Lauren Has Not Proven Itself Investable

Ralph Lauren (RL) has caught my eye a few times over the years. I love a good bargain, be it in apparel or the stock market. Ralph Lauren hasn't caught my eye in either venue for years. When we dig deeper into the company it's easy to see why. Ralph Lauren's brand image seems confused. The company is not preparing for the 21st-century consumer and where they will shop... Just as I usually pass on Ralph Lauren merchandise at the mall, I'll pass on the equity too.

What is Ralph Lauren without ‘Ralph’?

A persistent overhang over the Ralph Lauren stock is where the company will go without the direction of its founder. Lauren is 77 years old. In the two years since he’s been out of the C-Suite (being replaced by current CEO Stefan Lauren), the company’s stock has traded down some 40%. Lauren remains as Chief Creative Officer and still has influence over the designs at the company. With that said there is no natural successor and it begs the question whether the company will lose its way… Ralph has three children and none of them carries any executive experience.

A day before FY 2016 earnings were released, it was announced that CEO of two years Stefan Lauren is being replaced. Ralph was the CEO for decades prior to this and has clearly forced Stefan out at his demand. Considering Ralph owns 83% of shares whatever he says, goes…

Ralph Lauren’s (both the company's and the man's) CEO will soon be Patrice Louvet, former president of P&G’s beauty and hair-care unit. His tenure has been good at the firm, but I wonder if someone from beauty is what’s needed to turn the company’s fortunes around… Louvet is 53, I would’ve preferred to see someone from a young, inspired brand like Nordstrom (JWN). I say Nordstrom as they've been able to win the hearts and minds of millennials and offer a top tier e-commerce experience. RL needs both, desperately. Regardless, I could think of worse choices and I will wait and see what Louvet does to modernise the brand.

Ralph Lauren amongst millennials

To quote Håkon Helgesen, a retail consultant at Conlumino spoke to the company’s brand image amongst millennials:

Reconnecting with younger consumers is also a priority. Rather like Tiffany, Ralph Lauren is seen as an older, established brand that, while not actively disliked, is less relevant than it was a generation ago.

I believe the trends back this up and are part of the reason for RL’s disappointing results over the past couple of years. Last weekend I went to CF Polo Park, the flagship mall in Winnipeg, full of trendy fashion boutiques. The only two shops I saw significant Ralph Lauren inventory was Sears Canada (which is going bankrupt) and Hudson’s Bay (which is doing OK, but my no means is the store de jour for millennials). None of the boutiques pushed any Ralph Lauren label. Anecdotal sure, but it appears to affirm Helgesen’s points. Lauren’s competitor Calvin Klein was everywhere. Both brands had similar images, but it seems one has done a much better job than the other at targeting millennials.

What is the e-commerce strategy?

Shockingly, Ralph Lauren does not sell directly to Amazon. It's also a restricted brand, meaning if I or any other 3rd party seller did want to sell RL merchandise on Amazon, it would be taken down... This is one of the most baffling decisions I can think of. This is while their offerings dot Macy’s, Nordstrom and Hudson’s Bay online banners. I could only speculate that they don’t want to upset their retail partners, but this is not seen with Calvin Klein, a direct Ralph Lauren competitor. My other guess is that RL thinks selling on Amazon would "devalue" their brand. This would be a terrible reason as well. Ralph Lauren is already big in Macy's, and Amazon has a much better brand image anyways...

Ralph Lauren’s online sales have been growing decently on their own website. But I do not think the Ralph Lauren brand has the pull to bring in sufficient customers under its own banner. Calvin Klein treats their online offering as secondary to its other online partners. By the way, if you check Amazon Fashion (in Canada at least), Calvin Klein covers about 50% of the merchandise sold... Where the hell is Ralph Lauren!?

Weakness across the board

Take a look at FY 2016 earnings released May 18th and it's clear why the CEO resigned the day before. It was a bloodbath, to say the least… Both wholesale (to stores) and retail (through RL’s own channels) declined almost 17%. Compare that to PVH (the owner of Calvin Klein) who’s revenues grew by almost 5%. The company’s retail stores are experiencing larger revenue (though thankfully not margin) declines than Sears Holdings (SHLD)… not good. Ralph Lauren is substantially downsizing its store fleet as well. The company is closing 20 of its worst performing stores off a base of 490.

Not all was bad, however, the balance sheet remained strong throughout the year, and strengthened significantly. The company was able to sell through significant amounts of inventory throughout the year as well. Both of these metrics were excellent. Ralph Lauren’s 2016 was one of the biggest mixed bags I’ve ever seen…

The Company ended Fiscal 2017 with $1.4 billion in cash and short-term investments and $588 million in total debt, compared to $1.1 billion and $713 million, respectively, at the end of Fiscal 2016.

Inventory at the end of Fiscal 2017 was $792 million, down 30% to the prior year, driven by both restructuring actions and improvement in operating processes, including a proactive pullback in receipts and moving towards a demand-driven supply chain.

Even though margins remained strong, I am not interested in investing in a company with that sort of revenue decline…

New CEO’s tasks to make the company investable

I have a shortlist of things I need to see before I consider the company to be something I’d put money into:

Work with Amazon. Why on Earth are you not selling them merchandise? Find a way to differentiate yourselves amongst millennials. I don’t think this is unachievable, but right now the brand feels dated… Stabilise revenues. Even if revenues stay at the depressed levels they were in 2016, that's a good sign. Not having them in free fall makes it much easier to have faith in the viability of RL as an investment. Beef up buybacks OR (preferably) boost the dividend. Usually, I wouldn't want this for a company facing headwinds. Thankfully RL doesn't operate in all that capex heavy space. Ralph Lauren is a turnaround story right now. I want at least a 5% dividend for me to make it worth my time with it. 3% is not bad, but one must remember a single bad day of trading will extinguish years worth of dividends, and RLs had a lot of those days...

Conclusion

Ralph Lauren is a company in transition. I am not sure if the company has the brand the c-suite or the inspiration to pull an encore of the amazing run its had over the past 40 years. Without Ralph Lauren the man, what is the company?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.