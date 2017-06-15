General Electric: A New Era

Jeff Immelt, the 16-year General Electric (NYSE:GE) CEO, is stepping down August 1. Head of GE Healthcare, John Flannery, is taking over as CEO. Immelt helped usher GE through the financial crisis and has grossly reshaped the GE business model. Immelt sold off the finance business, broadcasting and appliances to focus on software.

GE tried to hide the fact that forcing Immelt into retirement might have had something to do with continued weak earnings reports and pressure from activist investor Nelson Peltz's Trian Partners. Trian has been involved at GE for a couple years. GE said that they had planned to let Immelt go during the summer of 2017 since 2013.

Nonetheless, with Immelt out of the way, Peltz may have an easier time getting his hands around GE and focus on the industrial business. Expect more aggressive cost cuts to come now that Immelt is gone. Now, as well, each major business in the GE portfolio should be under a microscope and justified. The big idea is focus and justifying every capital allocation decision.

I'd expect GE to take a closer look at spinning off businesses now that we're under a management transition.

A catalyst?

Despite the "changes" Immelt brought, he didn't do enough to get the stock price moving, and that's enough to agitate enough investors. Shares of GE have grossly underperformed since Immelt took over. Immelt's big move was to divest GE Capital, and the ultimate shift toward a digital and software business. Immelt said that he was going to turn GE into a "leading" software company by 2020. Immelt hired nearly 30,000 employees in GE's standalone software unit, established in 2015. Focusing more on this digital transition is key for GE. The company has already invested billions in digital products like sensors for jet engines and augmented reality software, and it needs to be a bit more patient to see the return.

Flannery has been with GE for three decades, having worked in leveraged buyouts and corporate restructuring, and most recently GE Healthcare. One key catalyst that would help GE get closer toward focusing on higher margin digital industrial software is relieving itself of its healthcare business. Getting rid of healthcare helps GE get back to the core power, energy, transportation and aviation markets as well. Healthcare just isn't the recurring revenue or high margin revenue that GE needs right now.

How to think about it.

Trian came in as a friendly supporter of Immelt's strategy, and applauded the shift away from financial services. Flannery's hands will be tied in the short term. However, in the three-year-plus range, he may well benefit nicely from Immelt's moves, as will shareholders.

The big test for Flannery will be his willingness to dump the healthcare business, which he's ran for three years and has intimate knowledge of. This is a key and interesting catalyst for GE. However, I don't expect a full-blown breakup of GE. While a full-blown breakup of this industrial conglomerate - into a utility and a transport business - sounds exciting, especially to the catalyst-focused investor, it just doesn't seem feasible, from a cost, synergy and tax perspective. However, slimming down the GE portfolio even further and cultivating Immelt's investments in the digital industrial space is what will pay off in the long term for investors.