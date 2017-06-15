Penn West Continues Lower

Penn West (NYSE:PWE), a small crude oil E&P in Canada, continues trades down. When downtrends occur, I try and ask myself if the fundamental situation has changed. The current pricing environment for crude oil has, without a doubt ,changed and you're seeing the changes priced into crude futures every day now. Penn West is now rebranding itself as Obsidian Energy, to separate itself from the past. Hopefully this helps to bring about a positive change and allows it to surface on the radar of larger investors. After a comprehensive review, the company has really created a future for itself, with manageable debt, three core resource plays, and a path to higher cash flow generation. I see no reason why this stock can't outperform after the tide turns for crude oil.

Global Oil Conundrum

There's a few factors weighing down crude oil at the moment, with the most recent push to the downside coming from a build in crude inventories this week. A drawdown in inventories past last year's low looks unrealistic at this point and it's really going to take global cooperation for a streak of withdrawals to occur. It's all the more difficult when the market expects withdrawals right now, given that its the start of the summer driving season, but builds continue to occur. This is the largest factor preventing growth in crude oil prices and, subsequently, Penn West's stock, as it is a continual rebuttal against any positive development.

OPEC's extended cut absolutely helps the market, but even in its current state, it isn't enough. The problem is the United States in that production continues to scale upward. Now, I've seen news that says as the price per barrel for crude continues to trend lower that new projects will be deterred and the level of rigs coming online will slow down. If this does happen, we'll see more defined support in crude oil pricing, but take it with a grain of salt as breakevens across the board have declined significantly over the last two years.

OPEC has also announced that it'll continue to lower exports and the level of exports should fall below 7 million barrels a day sometime during early Q3. This is a positive development, but, prices continue to fall because there are core problems that are not being addressed and it's going to take a much larger industry shift to solve them. As previously stated, one problem is the high level of inventories, both American and OECD, and the other is American production. That latter problem directly undercuts the strength of production cuts or reduced exports by OPEC, as the production level is nearing previous highs.

Crude oil is now at a seven-month low, as seen below. Momentum has trended sharply down and the oscillations are wide. It's below its primary moving averages and everything in the chart seems like this is a short towards $40/barrel. Crude oil, today, just fell through its early May low and I don't think it's out of the question that, by August, this commodity is trading at or near $40. Should crude oil prices trend that low, there's going to be an immense amount of pressure on Penn West's stock, as it nears the average breakeven of the company. I don't think you add to PWE right now, I think you wait for real signs of a turnaround in the operating environment before making any allocation decisions.

When crude prices underperform, investors switch their allocations from riskier, smaller E&P stocks to more stable, major names, like Exxon-Mobil (NYSE:XOM) or Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B). Something to consider, however, is that a name like Penn West is so cheap that any entry point is ideal. In my opinion, the stock could easily provide a 2x to 3x return in the matter of a few years, but it is entirely dependent on the price of crude oil, considering its direct correlation. The internal developments the company has made, as I'll detail in the next section, are of a quality nature, but they have minimal impact on the stock when the operating environment is experiencing such a high level of weakness.

Company-Specific Factors To Consider

When "cheap" to buy stocks like Penn West trade lower, towards the penny stock range, it's important to analyze the company from a multitude of perspectives. I'd argue the most important is debt and associated liquidity. Preventing a credit event is obviously a priority and great liquidity management is going to create substantial support for this stock.

The company has $384 million in long-term debt and, yes, this is a drastic reduction since the end of 2015, when debt stood at $1.94 billion. Asset sales have significantly leaned out this company, but have also allowed for the company to handle its leverage. Considering that EBITDA this past quarter was $48 million, we can annualize that out to $192 million and view it relative to long-term debt. In this regard, debt/EBITDA is just precisely 2.0x, which isn't all that substantial of leverage and definitely safeguards this company against a near-term or even medium-term credit event. It also makes the stock more attractive in its current position. If we view debt/EBITDA from an LTM perspective, debt/EBITDA is slightly higher at 2.09x. The company isn't overleveraged, which is obviously due to the high level of asset sales the past couple of years, but I don't see a credit event happening any time soon, especially with no near-term debt due.

Clear resource plays are also a key to longevity as it signals quality organization. The company's primary asset is Cardium, for which netbacks stand at $26/barrel - which is exceptional for a small E&P like Penn West. As Cardium becomes optimized and more wells are drilled, we should begin to see a meaningful pick up in production. Perhaps not this year, but assuredly in 2018. Growing the Peace River and Alberta Viking assets, too, will help this company put away all to prevalent fears of investors, like a lack of EBITDA growth and not enough liquidity.

Examining profitability in the current environment is also key. The company's breakeven for Cardium is $35/barrel. Peace River's breakeven is also $35/barrel. The only outlier is AB Viking, which has a breakeven at $41/barrel. If crude oil were to trade down to $41/barrel, that would be a near 10% shift from the current spot, so fundamentals would have to deteriorate from their current level. I don't know how likely that is considering the amount of pessimism surrounding crude oil right now, so I think it's safe to say that PWE will remain profitable the next couple of quarters.

Liquidity isn't exceptional, but it's decent right now. There's no near-term maturities, which allows this company time to build up its cash profile, keep turning a profit, and generate a larger level of liquidity. There's currently $9 million cash assets and $12 million in free cash flow. Given time and flat to rising crude prices, there won't be any medium-term concerns, either.

I think it's also not out of the question that this company could become an M&A target. The largest headwind is out of the way, in that the company had a very high level of debt at the end of 2015 and focused on a drastic reduction the last year and a half. The company's assets are worth a few billion and, truthfully, if Kinder Morgan's (NYSE:KMI) TransMountain pipeline remains on time, then there's an easy supply chain that a potential buyer could tap into. The breakevens, as previously described, are well below market prices, which helps any potential acquirer reduce their average breakeven. I see buyers having a similar profile to that of Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE).

Past pure speculation, let's take a look at organic production growth. The table below really shows how important crude oil prices are to this company achieving quality returns. Returning to $50/barrel in Q3 is going to be a key feat to achieve, as that's really the baseline return. A push up to $55/barrel will help secure a double digit rate of return. Meanwhile, the company is going to continue to cut costs, develop core assets, and focus on increasing production to begin offsetting the massive loss in production over the last couple of years.

Conclusion

The largest factor to consider with this company, as it continues to trade down on the back of crude oil weakness, is debt. The company has reduced a point that its leverage is actually low relative to North American E&Ps. At a 2.0x debt/EBITDA, this company has secured its future and that has to be worth something to prospective investors. Still, this stock won't receive a boost until crude really begins to rally and that's not going to happen until either more cooperation presents itself or inventories see meaningful withdrawals. I fully expect more weakness in PWE, despite positive internal factors.

