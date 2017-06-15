Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Management Presents at Goldman Sachs 38th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Transcript)

Johnson & Johnson. (NYSE:JNJ)

Goldman Sachs 38th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

June 15, 2017 11:40 AM ET

Executives

Sandi Peterson - EVP, Group Worldwide Chairman

Analysts

Jamilu Rubin - Goldman Sachs

Jamilu Rubin

Am I on. Hello. Albee, it's on. Okay, great. Good morning everyone. Really happy to went from one really exciting panel discussion to I think will be another really interesting fireside chat discussion with Sandi Peterson. Before I introduce Sandi, I want to hand that mike over to you to make some regulatory remarks.

Unidentified Company Representative

Jamilu Rubin

Thank you very much. So, Sandi Peterson has a really huge title at J&J. I know it's huge, it's just very long and I’m going to read your line title right now. Sandi Peterson is Group Worldwide Chairman for J&J with responsibilities for the Company's global operating infrastructure, consumer-facing businesses, and key enterprise initiatives. She is also a member of the Executive Committee and recently has become Head of Medical Device and Diagnostics.

So just to put this in perspective, J&J has three separate Divisions, Consumer, MD&D, and Pharma and Sandi has responsibility for about what 60% of the revenue for the Company. So that’s a lot. Describe your growing role at the Company, Sandi? How long you’ve been at J&J? It hasn’t been that long and you have this meteoric [ph] rights of the Company. And just -- how do you prioritize your time? There is obviously, a lot to do and you’ve a lot of responsibility.

Sandi Peterson

So I joined J&J about 4.5 years ago, actually almost 5 years ago at this point in time from Bayer, where I had been for a little over 8 years, first in Healthcare and then I was their Chairman and CEO of their Agriculture Business. So I joined J&J about 4.5 years ago. I joined the Company shortly after Alex was named CEO. And -- so, what my -- so my -- the breadth of my responsibilities are part of the transformation of J&J quite honestly.

And so when Alex was named CEO, we took a step back as an Executive Committee and talked about where is the world going? How do we be widely successful for another 130 years -- at that time it was 125 years. The way we had been for the first 125 years and there were a number of things that we decided we needed to do differently.

I think most of you know historically that we’ve been known as being a highly decentralized Company, the decentralized philosophy. We realized that was not the right answer. The world has changed enough. Our customers have changed enough and so one of the things that I had -- I still have responsibility for is helping us transform our operating infrastructure.

Now that sounds really boring, but it's really, really important, because it enables us to be much more agile and nimble and move faster, acquire and exit businesses much more effectively, create new business models much more effectively -- and oh, by the way it took a $1 billion debt of our operating infrastructure when it was done.

So that’s just an example of one of the things that I have responsibility for. And then, in addition, I have responsibility for all of our technology which is not only to enable those sorts of things, but it's also part of our other panel which is we believe that for J&J as a company to be successful going forward, we’ve to be not only a science-based company, but a science and technology company, and that’s one of the other big transformations that we are leading. And that I’m clearly at the center of it and trying to help make that happen as a Company.

And then I’ve responsibility for how I describe it is three businesses. So our Consumer Business, what we loosely call our Consumer Medical Device business, which are device businesses that act a little bit more like consumer businesses, because the consumer pays partially out of pocket or they’re involved in that process in ways -- some way, say perform and then now Jamie to your point most recently adding the consumer and the medical device part of J&J into my portfolio of things that I do. How do I do sleep? People ask me do you sleep? I do and I have great people who work for me and that's part of how we get things done.

Jamilu Rubin

And we sometimes even run into each other in the neighborhood?

Sandi Peterson

Right.

Jamilu Rubin

So, speaking of transforming your operating infrastructure, I have a really great idea so how you could do that.

Sandi Peterson

Tell me.

Jamilu Rubin

If I were you, I will just break out the company, but I don't think you're going to do that. So let's move on and let's talk about each of the different businesses at J&J. I just -- I have to get that in. So part of the appeal of the company is that J&J is a diversified business model that balances out to the inevitable ups and downs in the business. But in truth, all the action has really come from the Pharma business over the last 5 to 6 years really since you joined the company, not Consumer and Devices. Those have been, what I would describe as anchors to the growth story. You might have a different view, but I think that's how the investment community views it. When do you think performance will start to balance out? I mean, Pharma has been the biggest driver of growth. Is that going to change over the next couple of years? Do you want that to change? Are you agnostic as to where the growth comes from, but right now if you were to pull investors, I think investors look at J&J as a pharma company, not a device company. And maybe 10 years ago, it's really viewed as a device company.

Sandi Peterson

So I beg to differ what your statement about where our growth is coming from. But I also think you have to put it in context. So, yes, the last seven years have been terrific performance in our pharmaceutical business. And as we all know, Pharma businesses are high data and we have been widely successful and we are really proud of the success that we have had and I think many of you probably were at our Pharma Day most recently that happened in May. And we are very bullish about the future of our pharmaceutical business and what's in our pipeline in the future of that business.

We also are very bullish about our other businesses. And I think you all know the history of our consumer business and the things that we needed to do to fix and transform and get that business back to industry-leading growth and industry leading profitability and we are now at the point where we are in all of our businesses, in Consumer, except for one, which we will see that lift next year as we completely relaunch our Johnson's baby portfolio. We are now gaining share and we are operating within the profitability of the industry.

So we had a lot of challenges in that business and we now are very comfortable with our ability to take share in the marketplace grow at or above our peers and also we currently now sit right smack in the middle, a median profitability of the industry, we're not done. You were -- will still see us continue to improve our margins in that business going forward and consumer businesses actually have higher multiples than Pharma businesses. So I think one of the things that is underappreciated about J&J is the strength of our Consumer business and its long-term prospects to drive growth and profitability. It has less volatility than just the inherent nature of devices in pharmaceuticals as they are a little bit more volatile for a whole bunch of reasons and demographics are in our favor in the Consumer business in a big way.

So we are pleased with the performance of our consumer business and we will see it continue to accelerate over time. So I wouldn't say that’s the only story of J&J in the last five years as well as pharmaceutical business. And as you all know we’ve also started doing more acquisitions in Consumer and all those acquisitions are really doing incredibly well and we are very pleased with those acquisitions and you'll see us continue through organic and inorganic growth driving that consumer business.

Another one of our businesses that's clearly a growth story is our Vision Care business. Now you all know our contact lens business was historically really the leader in the marketplace. We had a few bumps five or six years ago. In the last two years you have seen us grow above market and every single quarter in that business it's a fabulous business, it's continuing to do well. It has better profitability than anybody in the industry, because we have a competitive advantage and how we do R&D and manufacturing relative to everybody in that industry.

And you also know we just made a big investment in getting into surgery with cataract and refractive surgery by buying the old AMO business. And so those businesses combined are going to be high single-digit growth businesses-- mid to high single-digit growth businesses in our view in the foreseeable future, and that's why we did those acquisitions. So there is another big important growth story.

And in our core MD business we also -- its early days for me, so I'll say a couple of things. One is, as you’ve seen we divested some things that are lower growth in our portfolio. We’ve announced a few other divestitures and we are shifting that model to some degree, but it's -- it is a business that once we're through all of this, and we still have very high market share in all of the businesses that we compete in, we believe that we’ve got an opportunity to be also a growth story for J&J as well.

Jamilu Rubin

So do you expect the growth rates of each of these three businesses to converge?

Sandi Peterson

Gee, I wish I had that crystal ball, but I do -- our goal in life is to grow at or above market -- in all that markets in which we compete in. So, whatever those category growth rate, look like we should be growing at. So you'll see probably more of a balance in our portfolio, but by the way Pharma wants to keep growing …

Jamilu Rubin

Yes, a whole [indiscernible].

Sandi Peterson

We won't hold them back.

Jamilu Rubin

As a very large company with $70 billion plus, $74 billion plus in revenues, it is difficult for a single story to move the needle. But which of the three businesses do you think is the least understood or we say the least amount of credit from investors in your view and why? And which are the areas that you’re most excited about and believe there is room for the most transformation?

Sandi Peterson

So, I sort of -- to give you a quick snapshot of that, I actually -- I still do believe our Consumer business is the least understood. If you -- it's a very large business and it's very successful. Its number one in many categories in which it compete. It has a unique differentiation compared to everybody else in the industry, because we also -- there is a everything that we do in Consumer has some health benefit in some way, shape or form which makes it slightly different than our peer set. And because of all of the works that we have done in the last few years to fix some of the fundamentals in the business, get the OTC business back on track, globalizing our brands and digitizing and really leaping into the world of the consumer in the future, which is all online all the time through social, mobile, digital, e-commerce, we think we actually have the ability to really be a breakout in that-- in the space of the Consumer business over time. So I think that is somewhat under estimated -- not as understood as the rest of our portfolio.

I will also say in our Medical Device business, we have a deep belief that because of who we are and our breadth, and the way in which we’ve restructured that business to show up with customers in a fundamentally different way than all of our competitors do. Our -- we are not purely selling products any more into the hospital, we actually sit in the C suite of hospitals and talk to them about what are your issues and challenges and how can we bring our behavioral science expertise, our consumer expertise, our supply chain expertise, our technology expertise, plus our deep, deep medical device expertise. And all by the way in certain cases our disease expertise that we have in our Pharma group into the conversation, so that we actually can show up in a different way and I actually believe you're going to see us continue to evolve that business and really show up in a very different way with hospitals and how we partner with hospitals and governments and insurers going forward. So, I'm very excited about the prospects there. The opportunities of things that we can do that are quite different than many of our competitors because of our breadth as a Company.

Jamilu Rubin

So I know that -- is it a really great job turning around the consumer business and we'll talk about that in a second. But the MD&D business has had submarket growth for years. And I think there are pockets in that business that are doing better than others that overall as a franchise it has underperformed and it is underperformed its peer group. What is your long-term strategy to restore growth? And I know that you’re relatively new, but I know you have probably been thinking about it for a long time and what are your goals, what do you think are realistic goals for that business?

Sandi Peterson

So, there's a couple of things, I would say. And you are right, there are pockets of that business that have done extremely well and pockets of that business where we have work to do. The pockets of the business that have done extremely well, I talked about Vision Care, but that was on a different journey and we did that in a very different timeline and it was not part of what you're calling the core MD business when we did all of that work to restore it to growth.

Our ET business is still a fabulous business and it does incredibly well. Our orthopaedics business has had some challenges in the last few years in part because we have some quality file management remediation works that we needed to do. Very different than the consumer situation, but the burden on the business and our ability to invest in R&D was similar in some regards. The great news about all of that its behind us were basically through all of those things and we are now launching -- we are back launching products in our orthopaedics business in a big way and we have also been doing some really interesting tuck-in acquisitions to just fill holes in our portfolio.

But I think most importantly in orthopaedics we are also reinventing the orthopaedics business model with our customers to figure out a way to make it much more efficient, much more effective, reduce the capital required in instrument sets and the -- it's the complexity of the logistics and all of that in a really different way, and we're doing a lot of work in technology to actually raise the bar of the quality of the procedure that's done irrespective of the level of training of the surgeon. And I think all of those things we are very bullish about our ability to have a very robust healthy great orthopaedics business going forward and as we know there is massive unmet need around the world in that space.

And so, I think we feel really, really good about that and we have been for the foundation of J&J with general surgery, right. And those businesses are still great businesses, but we are also doing a lot of work using improving that care, using technology, but actually using visualization technology to actually not using both digital and reagent technology to get a better view of the surgery that's being done. So we're bringing lots of new things into that portfolio as we speak in surgery. So I think we feel really good about that.

And then the last thing, I would say and many of you’ve seen this, that we have two slices in the interventional space that we think we are uniquely qualified to win and compete in. One of them obviously is EP and the other one is neurovascular where we are divesting a piece of our old neurovascular business that didn’t make sense to -- for us to be in and we’ve made a couple of acquisitions. So, in the stroke space we believe that we can win in that space and there is so much unmet medical need in that space and the burden when you don't address those things as quickly as possible is huge. So that just gives you some sense of how we're thinking about it. And yes, I’m relatively new. There is a lot more that we have to do and think about, but I think you will see over time we will start accelerating our performance and growth and I think we really do believe we are in a unique position, because of the breadth of who we are that we can show up in a really different way than competing along a very narrow product line in the hospital.

Jamilu Rubin

You know, Alex, has talked about just the changing landscape of the provider industry and consolidation among hospitals and how hospitals are becoming large buying groups and how J&J is well-positioned to leverage that opportunity. But in real life, I am not sure hospitals are yet equipped to bundle and buy a whole suite of products from J&J from diabetes drugs to electrocardiograms, to robots, to the whole suite orthopaedics. That hasn’t happened yet. I don't think and when do you see that actually converging or when you're the one company that is well positioned to take advantage of the change, but it hasn't happened yet.

Sandi Peterson

So, our experience to date is actually an interesting experience. So in the United States, there are about 150 systems that really matter, because of the consolidation. But to your point, Jamie, they all are in different places, right. There are some that are -- they still operate the way they did 10 years ago and so we need to show up the way they need us to show up and make it really simple to work with us.. There are others who are sort of in pieces and pockets of their businesses. They are trying to start doing things slightly differently, have care pathways in particular cases, figure out ways to actually from end-to-end understand the cost of whatever that it is your doing and how can J&J in a particular case help them. And then there is a couple of them that are pretty far advanced, but the reality is even for those hospital systems in the U.S what they say in the C suite, I jokingly say what they say in the C suite versus the kings of the individual hospitals that they oversee some of those kings aren't ready, right. And quite honestly it's no different than the transformation J&J went through over the last eight years where we had multiple different operating companies and everybody was relatively decentralized. We are in a longer decentralize and we get leveraged out of being decentralized where it makes sense and that where it doesn't make sense. So we see hospital systems in many different places along that continuum in the U.S. But what I would say is outside of the U.S., many of these countries and these hospital systems are actually further advanced than the US. But the other really interesting thing for us is, we're doing a lot of these things in a very different way and you don't hear it as much, but whether it's in the U.K or Germany or Korea or Singapore, we actually are doing some really interesting things with them in a very different way, so we're providing services, solutions, as well as products in a really different way than we have even done in those countries four or five years ago.

Jamilu Rubin

That’s interesting. J&J has missed out on many of the key innovations in the med tech sector today, such as robotics and tether. What are you doing to change this? Is the decision to go out and buy Edwards or iSearch, but they're going to be really expensive transactions or do you try to play catch-up internally?

Sandi Peterson

So, I just step back and think about this a little bit. I think what we are -- and this is where, its early days, I think we are still evaluating the question of where are the most interesting markets for us to be in, where -- and I have named a few that its clear we are going to be in those markets, but we’re are the most interesting markets for us to be in, because there is a massive unmet need where we as J&J can bring something unique and differentiated to that marketplace. So that's pretty basic, but I think it's really important for us to be grounded on that to make some choices and decisions. So that's part of what we're doing right now. We clearly have made this bet in neurovascular. So that's clearly a place we believe that it's important and we can win and compete and that there is a massive unmet need in technology and what we can do to change the trajectory of that. We believe we actually have a unique differentiation. As it relates to your comment about robotics, so I would say a couple of things. We actually -- the -- we haven't fully missed the robotics thing, what I would describe it as we’ve made some decisions and you all know we have this joint-venture, we created a new Co to do robotics surgery with formerly known as Google, Alphabet, barely. And the way in which we are approaching that in that particular case is we're taking the most advanced developments in robotic technology, not old technology, so we believe that we didn’t sort of missed the boat. There is a lot of things that have changed in the tech world, so we can bring the best to that today.

Jamilu Rubin

What’s the timing? When are we going to see this? What is it going to be my model?

Sandi Peterson

So, it probably won't be in your model till 2020 to be honest with you, because the reality is that that particular deployment, but we are going to be doing that work with and we will have systems deployed in hospitals before then, but it won't move the needle.

Jamilu Rubin

Yes.

Sandi Peterson

That particular deployment won't substantively move the needle for a couple of years. However, what it will -- what we are also doing in addition to that across our MD portfolio is we have navigation systems, we have visualization systems, we have other forms of robot and assisted surgery tools that we are building and we are already deploying them in different parts of MD. So we don't believe we have missed the boat actually and because I'm a little biased, because of what I partly do with the job, we believe that we understand technology better than our competitors do, because of all the work that we do and how we partner with tech companies, and we believe that we actually can therefore do this in a different way and be more successful over time. So our -- I don't think we probably showed up a little late on the original version of a robot, that's actually true, but we actually don't feel that we’ve missed the boat.

Jamilu Rubin

What about your strategy in cardiovascular? It seems that the only real growth engine is electrophysiology. What else are you looking for?

Sandi Peterson

I'll go back to my earlier comment, I think we are still evaluating it. There are space in there that have huge unmet need where we can provide something unique and differentiated and it makes sense for us to do it. So …

Jamilu Rubin

Okay.

Sandi Peterson

Yes, stay tuned.

Jamilu Rubin

Stay tuned.

Sandi Peterson

Yes.

Jamilu Rubin

Let's move on to Consumer, that sort of your crown jewel, your products that -- I mean, certainly it's been a very nice turnaround. But the last quarter wasn’t so great. I think that consumer sales was up only 1% with some categories decelerating across many markets that you compete in and I think that have to do with macro factors, many of your peers experience that as well. But where are we now? Are you seeing signs of a rebound in that category? What's going to drive that rebound? To what extent was the weakness one-time in nature?

Sandi Peterson

Yes. So I think it's a great question. I think that some of the weakness was industry. There are two dynamics going on, I think, in the category. One of them was industry specific things that were going on as you all know and the retail landscape things are shifting, and so that clearly had an impact on all of us. As retailers were worrying about the impact of e-commerce they were ordering less and eating into their inventories around the world. So that's clearly something that was going on that had an impact on the first quarter .

And the other thing is consumption growth in the first quarter was also down for a lot of reasons in different parts of the world. Some of it due to macroeconomic things, some of it due to political uncertainty in different parts of the world. So if you take places like India and Brazil and Russia, even the U.K., people weren't buying, because they were nervous about what was going on in the world and there was a lot of those things that just kind of made the muddies -- the waters relatively muddy in the first quarter. Some of those I think in places like Brazil, we are going to still see a little bit of that in the near-term. But places like India are clearly coming back, so I think we are going to see that rebound in a better way, because I think many years the changes that they’ve made will start having a different impact. So I think we'll start seeing some better category growth in the markets than we have had in the first quarter, there will not be I don't think we’re seeing a full rebound in the second quarter.

Although our consumption growth is actually pretty healthy around the globe in our businesses today. And I think the other thing which you all know is between products -- new products that we have been launching and really having a very healthy pipeline in that regard as well as the six acquisitions that we did last year, which is the first time that Consumer business has actually done substantive acquisitions in a long time. Those acquisitions are all performing at or above our own expectations, which is a very positive thing for us. And then the third thing is we like everybody else have got to double and triple down on how we show up, social mobile, digital, e-commerce, and we have made massive progress in that regard. And so, we'll -- that'll start I think showing demonstrating positive performance through the back half of the year.

Jamilu Rubin

Your consumer business is relatively small compared to your other two businesses, I think 10% of EBIT or something like that. Does this business have the right scale to compete?

Sandi Peterson

The business in the consumer space we clearly have the right scale to compete. So, I think we are one of the top five. If you -- just on the numbers, our size is equivalent to the top five people that we compete against. Some of them are slightly bigger, some of them are about the same as we are. So, we do have the ability to compete, but the nature of competition and consumer is changing. The categories in which we compete in where category captains with retailers around the world in those categories. When it comes to how you show up with Consumers, it's very different game than it was 10 years ago. Where you need to show up online, all the time. You need to be at the top of the ratings and reviews, the search engine optimization, the YouTube's of the world, the Alibaba's of the world to be relevant to consumers, and we actually are. We have strategic partnerships with Facebook, YouTube, Google, Ali Baba, Amazon, and we really have taken, we were brilliant at this in the old terrestrial world, we need to be brilliant at this, in the digital world and we’ve really done a massive amount of work in the last years to show up with consumers in a very, very different way and it requests us to be nimble, very different as a company than we used to be in the consumer space.

Jamilu Rubin

When you were here two years ago, you talked about launching to have more global brands than you do?

Sandi Peterson

Yes.

Jamilu Rubin

Where are you in that …

Sandi Peterson

In the journey?

Jamilu Rubin

Yes.

Sandi Peterson

So we have been aggressively globalizing our brands. And I will give you a couple of examples. So Neutrogena now it's been launched in many more countries around the globe than it had been in the past. It's a phenomenal brand and if you sit in the United States, you always think it's a global brand, but it's actually absent from many parts of the world and where it showed up it may not have showed up exactly the same which is not necessarily the best thing to do with the brand. So we have been globalizing that brand and launching it in Europe and Asia in a big way. And we have really been quite successful with it. Aveeno, the same thing. Aveeno has been launched in Europe and Asia. Our Aveeno baby business is a great business that's growing double-digit sort of better far you natural baby product. It's doing incredibly well in Asia and Europe and Latin America as well. We have also done the reverse thing. So we have a really great brand in Europe called [indiscernible] which is a very iconic wonderful brand that makes you think, you are at the French Riviera. When you use that and we are actually bringing it to the U.S., so we are doing both. We are actually taking some of these brands, some of them are globalizing that were U.S centric brands around the globe and then there are other ones that we are saying this brand has a space and an opportunity to be successful in the U.S.

Jamilu Rubin

Do you guys have an interest in medical aesthetics? You were at one-time with breast implants and that big player, you are not anymore, but that category is growing so fast, particularly Botox. Is that an area that would interest you?

Sandi Peterson

So the way we think about what I would call beauty, facial health, is a couple of ways. One is that we continue to be the leader in using products to do that, whether it's our Neutrogena business near strata that we just [indiscernible] and acquired last year, which is by far and away, no one has the best we just bought and acquired last year which is by far in a way known as the best in dermatology, so you don't have too necessarily cut or put things in your skin to actually get the same outcome and results that you will have to do whether you use Botox or fillers [ph]. So we kind of have a slightly different approach to this and we believe that we are still the best in the world and we are going to continue to do that and democratize a lot of that. The other thing that we’ve done that I think most of you know is we are revolutionizing facial skincare by taking light therapy out of the dermatologist's office and democratize it. So we’ve launched this product, the light mask and it's been widely successful and that is a growth platform for us. So the first foray in that is acne, but we are extending it to wrinkles, age -- I am also interested in the wrinkle age spots part of that platform, but the whole thing is and it's a phenomenal platform and it's a way to take other things back out of the dermatologists office and enable people to have access to this in a much lower price point. But with online so that they can buy direct, they can buy through stores, prescription models, so it's actually taking things out of the dermatologists office.

Jamilu Rubin

Great. We have run out of time.

Sandi Peterson

Oh, okay. Thank you very much.

Jamilu Rubin

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

