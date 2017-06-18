Upcoming Dividend Cut Could Make Elementis More Appealing

Elementis is currently fairly valued, but I'm hoping for the yield-chasers to push the share price down when they realize the dividend will be slashed.

Some shareholders will be surprised to learn this acquisition excludes the possibility to pay a special dividend, and the yield will drop substantially from this year on.

Introduction

I'm obviously always listening to suggestions from my readers, and a little while ago a reader suggested I should have a look at Elementis PLC (OTCPK:ELMTY), a British company.

The company's main listing is in the UK on the London Stock Exchange, where it's trading with ELM as its ticker symbol. The current share price is 295 pence, for a market capitalization of 1.37B GBP ($1.74B), and the average daily trading volume is approximately 1.1 million shares.

What does Elementis do?

Elementis is a London-based company focusing on the high-margin segment of the chemicals business. The company's main focus is on the chromium (23% of the revenue), surfactants (7% of the revenue) and specialty products division (70% of the revenue), of which the latter has an important market share in the "personal care" business, a segment Elementis is looking to grow with its newest acquisition (see below).

The company has been around for quite a while as it was founded in 1844, and is currently widely held by institutional investors, which usually is a good sign. The top 10 shareholders control approximately 44% of the shares, and pretty much all the "usual suspects" are shareholders, from Franklin Templeton to AXA, Threadneedle, Blackrock and the Vanguard Group.

How was 2016?

In 2016, Elementis saw its revenue decrease from $677M to $660M whilst its gross production costs increased by a few million dollars. This caused the gross profit to contract from $259M to $239M, and the operating profit to decrease by in excess of 30% to $85M. The EPS was less than 15 cents per share, compared to 20.5 (dollar) cents per share in the previous financial year.

Moving over to the company's cash flow statements, the operating cash flow also decreased sharply to $100M (adjusted for taxes) versus $110M last year. The total capex increased to $34M, which means Elementis generated $66M in free cash flow in 2016 (compared to almost $80M in adjusted FCF in 2015). Not a bad result, but in my humble opinion not sufficient to warrant a current market capitalization of $1.74B. And it certainly wasn't sufficient to cover the $76M in dividend payments.

That's something I really hate. As an investor, I can absolutely accept it when a company's financial year is worse than another year. I get that. What I don't get is that some companies continue to stubbornly pay a dividend they can't afford. The only reason why the gross cash position didn't decrease is because Elementis was able to "withdraw" $14.5M from its working capital position. That's only a temporary measure, as the increase in payables isn't sustainable, and the invoices will have to be paid one day.

Long story short, 2016 wasn't a great year, and the outlook for 2017 wasn't very encouraging either. The board was hinting at "uncertainty" and that it would be focusing on "self-help measures," which isn't really the sort of wording an investor likes to see. Fortunately, Elementis is still looking at acquisitions that would make sense, and it announced one of those acquisitions in Q1.

The SummitReheis acquisition

In February 2017, Elementis announced it entered into an agreement with a private equity group to purchase SummitReheis ("SR" for the sake of simplicity) for $360M. The company is a "high quality and high margin specialty chemicals platform, producing a range of critical active ingredients," which is a fancy corporate way of saying the company sells aluminum and zirconium based ingredients for anti-perspirant products, which accounts for approximately 60% of SR's $128M revenue.

Even though Elementis calls it a high-margin business, the EBITDA margin was less than 15% in 2015, but increased to 21% last year. Whereas the company's revenue increased by just 30%, the EBITDA increased by in excess of 80%, which could indicate SR is starting to unlock substantial benefits from economies of scale. The proof will be in the pudding, but it's not unlikely to see further EBITDA margin increases -- especially as there will be some synergy benefits from Elementis' existing operations (estimated at $3M per year).

The impact on 2017 results?

That's a tough one. Adding $30M+ to the EBITDA will be great, but let's not forget Elementis is "paying" a total consideration of $360M, which means the annual cost of debt will likely be in excess of $10M per year. It's also unclear if SR is being acquired on a debt-free basis. Based on the wording in the press release ("the company has total assets of $208M and net assets of $12M"), I would first like to see an updated balance sheet from Elementis as a newly consolidated entity before getting too excited about the deal.

It's absolutely possible (a substantial part of) the liabilities are related to non-interest bearing liabilities, but as Elementis emphasized the $360M price tag is the "enterprise value," so my best guess would be to see Elementis pay $180M in cash and assume almost $180M in existing liabilities, but we'll only know for sure after the first semester.

So, on a pro forma basis, the 2016 Elementis EBITDA should increase from $122M to very likely in excess of $150-$155M (there will always be some one-time charges related to the acquisition, but I hope these will be offset by SR's growth profile).

I will be particularly interested in the ability of the combined entity to generate free cash flow, and how Elementis wants to spend its free cash flow. I would prefer the company to spend cash on reducing its net debt rather than paying everything out as a dividend to its shareholders.

Investment thesis

Right now, Elementis seems to be fully valued, and the company is betting on non-organic growth with the SR acquisition. The EBITDA will increase rather sharply (+25%), but Elementis' balance sheet will now contain much more debt which will very likely "eat" one-third of the EBITDA increase away. I will be very interested to see the company's first-half results, and perhaps we will see a more detailed outlook and guidance then.

With a free cash flow in 2016 of just 14.2 (dollar) cents per share (FCF yield of 3.8%) and an uninspiring guidance, I'm not really impressed right now. But I'm willing to give Elementis the benefit of the doubt and keep an eye on the company. If it continues its current dividend policy, the current net debt position will prevent Elementis from paying a special dividend, and shareholders will very likely see a severe dividend cut to approximately one-third of the adjusted net profit. This would mean a total dividend outflow of $24M based on the 2016 results, and a dividend per share of approximately 4 pence. This will keep a substantial part of the free cash flow inside the company to reduce the gross and net debt position, which is exactly what I would like to see.

As I said, the jury's out. I currently have no position in Elementis, but will be keeping an eye on the company as I do like the high-margin business with a consolidated EBITDA margin of well in excess of 20%. Even though a substantial dividend cut should be expected, I wouldn't rule out that there might be some selling pressure once the company confirms there will be no special dividend this year.

