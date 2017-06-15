RioCan: A REIT Faces Headwinds But With Upside Potential

Despite the upside potential of RioCan REIT's (OTCPK:RIOCF) [TSX:REI.UN] properties redevelopment plan, investors need to be cautious. The trust's retail tenants are facing strong a headwind due to the rise of e-commerce. There will be bumpy roads ahead. Its share price may continue to decline.

RioCan Overview

RioCan, Canada's largest Retail REIT, owns more than 300 retail properties in Canada with a total enterprise value of about C$14.6 billion. In its recent quarter, 64.4% of revenue comes from properties in Ontario, 15.1% from Alberta, and about 9% from British Columbia. The top 5 tenants by revenue are Canadian Tire, Loblaws/Shoppers, Wal-Mart, Cineplex, and Winners/HomeSense/Marshalls. They consist of 22.9% of its revenue base in the first quarter of 2017. The trust's real estate is mostly located in Canada's major urban centers such as Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, Ottawa and Montreal.

Occupancy and Retention Rate

Two of the metrics to assess the trust's strength are occupancy rate and retention rate. The figure below illustrates the occupancy rate since 2007. As the reader can see, RioCan's occupancy rate dipped down to 94% in 2015. The dip was mainly due to Target's (NYSE:TGT) decision to close its Canadian stores. Since then, management was able to steadily improve its occupancy rate back to 96.2% in this past quarter. However, this number is still below its historical average occupancy rate of 97.2% between 2007 and 2014. Looking forward, as e-commerce continues to lure consumers away from traditional retail stores, it will continue to be a challenge to improve the occupancy rate further.

RioCan's Occupancy Rate since 2007 ((Source: 2017 Annual Meeting Presentation))

The average retention rate in the past few years is about 88%. About 11.1% of the rental space lease will expire in 2018 and another 12.5% in 2019. This number is quite high compared to some other REITs such as H&R REIT or SmartREIT. On the positive side, the management is able to increase the rent by an average of 8.2% on rent renewals and by an average of 9.6% on non-fixed renewals as stated in its annual meeting presentation.

The Impact of E-Commerce

In April, discount shoe store chain Payless Shoes filed for bankruptcy. This is just one of the many casualties in the retail sector as e-commerce continues to challenge traditional malls and the retail sector. Payless Shoes rented 22 locations (approximately 65,000 square feet) from RioCan with a remaining lease term of 5.4 years. The impact of Payless Shoes on RioCan is negligible as the space rented only represents about 0.14% of RioCan's total rental property of 46 million square feet. However, what is more alarming are the announcements of the country's two larger departmental stores. Not long ago, Hudson's Bay Company (OTC:HBAYF) announced the layoff of two thousand employees; Sears Canada (NASDAQ:SRSC) warned investors that they are assessing the possibility of closing its operation in Canada. The two departmental store chains account for about 1.3% of RioCan's revenue in the first quarter. The recent trend of RioCan's share price decline may be a reflection of investors' concern.

RioCan's top 30 tenants include some very strong retailers such as Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart and Dollarama. However, investors need to continue to monitor some of its weaker tenants that are vulnerable to the challenge that e-commerce brings.

RioCan's top 30 tenants as of March 31, 2017 ((Source: Q1 2017 Report))

Financial Strength

In anticipating the rise of interest rates, the management sold its US properties for a profit in early 2016 and reduced the debt level down to around 40.8% at the end of the first quarter of 2017. This number is impressive compared to many other REITs that have higher debt levels. Its credit rating has also improved from BB- to BBB.

RioCan's Capital Structure ((Source: Q1 2017 Report))

From the table below, the reader can see that the management is able to increase its revenue gradually. However, it is still relatively flat. The FFO Payout Ratio for the 12-month period ending March 31, 2017, was 83.9% higher than the 71.2% of the 12 months ended March 31, 2016. This was mainly due to the one-time settlement by Target in Q4 2015 that helped to lower the payout ratio. If not counting this, the payout ratio would have been 82.6% in the 12 months ended March 31, 2016. Investor's distribution appeared to be safe based on Q1 2017 numbers.

Selected Financial and Operational Highlights ((Source: Q1 2017 Report))

In the long term, the management aims to keep the FFO payout ratio below 80%. This goal should keep its distribution safe in the long run. However, it may be a challenge to increase its distribution as the entire retail sector continues to exhibit weakness. In fact, RioCan has not increased its annual distribution of C$1.41 since they hiked it in 2013. Since 2008, they have only hiked in total of 5 cents. There is no doubt that patient investors can be frustrated. One positive side is that they have not reduced its dividend for over two decades. The distribution yield of RioCan currently sits at roughly 5.6%.

Future Development

RioCan recognizes the challenges in the retail sector. Fortunately, many of RioCan's properties are located in the urban areas where populations continue to grow. Many properties have the potential to be redeveloped for residential, retail, and commercial use. In fact, the company has started many initiatives to redevelop many of its properties. The chart below shows management's anticipated redevelopment pipeline in the next few years. These redevelopments will for sure add much needed revenue to the Trust.

Redevelopment Pipeline ((Source: Q1 2017 Report))

Although these projects look promising, we need to keep in mind that these development takes time and is influenced by several factors such as government policy change and the high capital expenditure in the foreseeable future. In 2017, RioCan plans to spend C$110.5 million alone for these redevelopment projects. This may mean that RioCan will likely not able to raise its distribution to unit holder for the near future.

Toronto Housing Market Cooling Down

Since RioCan's redevelopment properties are heavily concentrated in the Greater Toronto Area, it is important to have some knowledge of the real estate market in the area. In order to cool the hot housing market in Toronto, the provincial government had taken measures to apply a foreign buyer's tax. Many believe that the housing price will steadily decline in the next few quarters. On top of the tax, the government also set restrictions on annual residential rental properties increase.

Since RioCan plans to sell or rent some of its redeveloped residential units, the government's policy changes do impact the trust's future revenue negatively. How much of impact these measures bring remain to be seen. Yet it is enough to cause investors some concern.

Investor Takeaway

RioCan's property redevelopment plan has a lot of potential to add more revenues. However, the entire process may take at least several years to bear fruits. In the mean time, its retail tenants are facing strong competition from e-commerce. Investors who wants to invest may need to exercise caution.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.