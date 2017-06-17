PRO Weekly Digest: Investing With An Edge With Magic Investments

Welcome to the latest issue of the PRO Weekly Digest. Every Saturday for Seeking Alpha PRO subscribers and Sunday for all other Seeking Alpha users, we publish highlights from our PRO coverage as well as feature interviews and other notable goings-on with SA PRO. Comment below or email us at pro-editors at seekingalpha.com to let us know what you think. Find past editions here.

Feature interview

Magic Investments is a value investor and long-time Seeking Alpha contributor. Notable calls include a bullish thesis on iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) and bullish thesis on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). We emailed with Magic Investments about battleground stock magicJack (NASDAQ:CALL), how the robotics trade plays out, and how having a desire to learn and the patience to act can help capture alpha.

Seeking Alpha: Having an edge is critical to achieving alpha – what is your edge as a value investor?

Magic Investments: This is an interesting question in that almost everyone who wants to get ahead in investing always wants to know what is your "secret", or what is your "special sauce". Unfortunately for them, I usually give a rather boring answer! For me, the biggest edge is simply to have patience and don't be afraid to look where nobody else is. Patience is something that is surprisingly hard to come by in the investing world, and you can often gain an edge simply by getting to know a few companies well and sticking with them. This is particularly true for small companies which don't have a large audience from the professional investing world.

One of my innate strengths is that I am a Learner, in the sense that I love to research and learn new things. If my interest is piqued about a company, I will dig through its filings and try to learn as much as I can about it and just look for any intriguing points which may make it a worthwhile investment.

Sometimes you don't find much, but it's good to put the company on your watch list and check on it from time to time. I've made several good investments in companies which I researched in depth previously and, then at a later point in time, saw something peculiar happen with the stock price after negative news and realized that this was most likely an overreaction based on my previous knowledge of the company. This combination of wanting to learn and having patience to act on the knowledge at the right time is probably where I get my biggest edge from.

SA: Is there a trade in the wake of the controversial decision by President Trump to withdraw from the Paris climate pact? Did the market over or under-react to this news or get it right?

MI: I'm generally not a trader on news stories like this, although if I think it's part of a bigger trend I may take a closer look. Trump announced the US withdrawal from the pact the first few days in June, and since then, the market has been essentially flat with a few ups and downs. One thing that I believe personally there is strong evidence of is the long-term growth of renewable energy forms regardless of what steps Trump has taken.

For me, these industries can be best played over the long-term secular growth trends. I think picking the individual winners is exceedingly difficult when there is still so much constant flux and change in the industry, consolidation, regulation changes, etc. Although Trump's moves may on the surface appear to benefit some industries such as Coal in the short term, I believe in the long run the expansion of alternative energy is just too great to be ignored. The solar industry is one example where it is hard to pick an individual winner, but it also has been depressed as of late, likely not helped by the Trump presidency, and I believe it could be attractive at these prices. One ETF to keep a close eye on is Guggenheim Solar (NYSEARCA:TAN) which I think could be due for a turn upwards.

SA: How do you respond to extreme and rapid moves in asset prices (e.g. recent plunge in EWZ)? How can short and long-term investors be prepared to take advantage of them in the future?

MI: I would recommend all investors who don't know much about behavioral finance to pick up a book or two on the subject. It's interesting how so many mistakes are made by people making emotional decisions rather than simply taking a step back and thinking logically what is happening.

One of my favorite screens to look at is stocks which have hit new 52 week lows. Typically you find a few examples where the low has occurred after a sudden movement, due to a recent material event, such as negatively perceived earnings. If this happens to a company you are familiar with, or an industry that you work in or have some other specific knowledge about, it's always worth taking a hard factual look at the situation and see whether the market has overreacted. There is a good chance that it has in some way and you can take advantage of the situation by buying in at attractive prices for medium to long term investments. Over the short term you need to be more mindful of technicals, which is not an area I focus on too much so I won't comment on it further.

SA: You made a bullish call on what many considered a value trap - magicJack, which rose ~40% before the recent pullback. What quantitative and qualitative factors do you look at to help you avoid value traps? Given the significant investor interest in the name, is the recent pullback a buying opportunity?

MI: In the case of magicJack, I was attracted to the company originally as I couldn't believe how fundamentally cheap it was considering its continuous cash flow. I've looked at several companies in the past with similar characteristics where they had a very good business model often based on a subscription service with high margins, and for some reason or another, there had been a change in the market that had caused their cash cow to be threatened. Usually in cases like this, the market sells off the stock heavily, as they see the writing on the wall that the company's prized product or service is going to become obsolete. While usually this is true, often due to the emotional (rather than logical) knee jerk reaction of investors the sell off can be too much too soon. So, this is a good area to look for investments, because companies like this often make significant moves upward on small incremental positive news stories simply because they are so cheap to begin with.

This is what I liked about magicJack, as I thought management was doing a good job trying to maintain existing cash flow as much as possible but also pivoting some new services with mobile apps and trying to push more into business markets which are typically less fickle than consumers. These factors I believed would give the company a longer tail on its cash flow and likely make it susceptible to short term pops on positive news.

Recently, the stock has pulled back, one reason likely being that some of these new initiatives have not had a good year. Ongoing cash flow continues to be strong though, so I will be taking another close look, but with the BroadSmart acquisitions struggling, I think the valuation has to be factored downward from my original target of around $10 share, so I'm overall more cautious on the name and don't have a position currently.

SA: One of the key drivers of your great call on iRobot was the secular growth of robotics. Which companies are best positioned to benefit from the adoption of robotics and which ones will be hurt by it?

MI: I still like a lot of what iRobot is doing. The stock has actually gone up fast and furious, much more than I anticipated in such a short period. I don't have a position currently and have been cautious on the name recently, simply because I feel it has gone up almost too fast, and it will likely be hit harder than most in a broader market downturn. However, the secular trend continues to be strong, and over the long term, the company is well positioned due to its R&D knowledge. So, in this sense, for very long-term holders, it is still probably a solid pick, but I'm still waiting a bit here to see whether the broader market has a pullback, at that point, I'll likely take a position. For now, I'm focused on looking for other more out of favor companies.

I'm not going to call out any specific Robotic companies now, but one thing I will say is that I expect over the coming decade as the technology continues to be adopted for more consumer use cases, I would be surprised if the big tech companies don't move aggressively into this space. I'm talking about the Googles (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Apples (NASDAQ:AAPL) of the world, as I would expect them to make some acquisitions. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if iRobot itself was a target at some point, so this is a trend worth watching.

SA: Your bullish call on Sypris Solutions was both “obvious” yet managed to fly under (almost) everyone’s radar – can you discuss how investors can find similar situations and how to identify if there really is a mispricing?

MI: This is one of my favorite investments over the past several years, as it ticks a lot of the boxes for things I look for as mentioned above. This is a micro cap company <$50m, that I first did some research on about 5 years ago. If you look at the stock it has had a history of significant moves, likely fueled by the combination of its small size, small float (due to high insider ownership), and cyclical industry dynamics. So right there it is a good candidate to try and catch on a downturn.

The key here really is its small size, as by default it flies under almost all radars. Sometimes the most obvious reasons are actually the most important, and I think that is true with Sypris. The company is so small that almost all institutional investors and sell side analysts ignore it as it's not worth their time. But the fact that there has been stable family ownership for decades with established business relationships makes the company a lot less risky in my view for individual investors who are capable of doing some research on their own. So, that is the first important aspect that investors can look for to identify other similar opportunities.

As for whether there is a mispricing, in this case, I saw the company as essentially an asset play where the tangible assets were clearly worth much more than the market cap and the management was showing tangible signs of improving the business. Pricing way under tangible book makes sense if the company is burning significant cash without improvement in sight, but usually, you can tell things are improving when 1 or 2 quarters have passed and management has been able to execute on their cost cutting initiatives, new business opportunities, etc. as promised.

Often at this point however the stock still hasn't improved especially for tiny companies like this one, and that is exactly what I saw occurring with Sypris. This coupled with the fact that the company operates in cyclical industries, which were likely to see another swing upward in the coming 1-2 years was a powerful combination that I thought made this a no-brainer logically sound investment. Also because the tangible assets are strong, the downside is reasonably well protected too in cases like this in comparison to higher growth tech stocks for example. So, overall, I saw this as a low risk high reward potential investment, and six months in it seems like so for I've been right. I continue to view this one as having more runway ahead, so I am continuing to hold long as well.

***

Thanks to Magic Investments for the interview. If you'd like to check out or follow their work, you can find the profile here. PRO idea playing out Pointer Telocation (NASDAQ:PNTR) is up ~60% (and approaching the price target) since Otzar Capital Advisors shared their bullish thesis in January 2017 - that it was an attractive (and under the radar) way to play the “internet of mobile” theme given the discount to its closest peer (and M&A comps), solid legacy stolen vehicle recovery business, exposure to secular “mobility as a service” trend and significant operating leverage given the SaaS platform and growing subscriber base. The growth thesis is clearly on track as PNTR beat revenue/EPS estimates the past two quarters while in 1Q17, it announced record revenues (+28%) and record EBITDA (+48%) and a 25% increase in total subscribers. In a follow-up comment, Otzar Capital Advisors said they still see the mobility technology space as very attractive (especially following the Mobileye purchase by Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)) and that there is further upside in this space for many of the other players. Call from the archive - ALGT Although Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) is down ~10% since Laurentian Research made the bullish case for this ultra-low cost airline in March 2017, the company continues to execute on key growth initiatives (1Q earnings noted it operates 358 routes versus 298 a year ago, announced 23 new routes to begin in 2Q and the transition to an all-Airbus fleet is on schedule). With ~70% upside to the midpoint of the price target, this pullback may present an attractive entry point. Noteworthy PRO articles We wanted to highlight a few of our PRO editors' favorite PRO ideas this week: SA Editor Jeffrey Fischer, CFA: A retreat from its new store blueprint bodes poorly for Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH). Ioannis Tsoutsias describes an essentially fractured financial model, customer service concerns, and a scattered company strategy that will likely lead to a share price decline of 50% (or more). SA Editor John Leonard, CFA: Will Miller makes the case that the market is underestimating the significant growth and margin expansion potential for Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN). New Seeking Alpha contributors to watch Gregg Sterling shared a bullish thesis on RadiSys (NASDAQ:RSYS), which has already been very well received. Gregg argues that the shrinking legacy business has been masking strong growth in new product lines while orders from large carriers in the second half of 2017 will force the market to reevaluate the stock price; the company and stock are reaching an inflection point and there is upside to the $6.60 price target given the conservative 15x multiple used. Notable Sohn Investment Idea contest entries Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) by In The Long Run: published on June 11, 2017. DOOR operates in a duopoly in a business with high barriers to entry while pricing power and margin expansion potential is overlooked by investors; the listing of its key comp is a valuation catalyst. Athene (NYSE:ATH) by Panther Investments: published on June 12, 2017. Athene is an aggressive roll-up with a strategy that has never been tested in a credit shock while there will not be a lot of room for attractive growth opportunities given the elevated competition for both organic retail business and M&A opportunities. Idea screen of the week Each week we use the PRO Idea Filter to find potential ideas based on a recent news event. This week, PRO Editor John Leonard, CFA looks at merger arb opportunities. Although the merger arb space (along with convert bond arb) has become much more efficient over the years due to the large influx of institutional capital, there is still alpha to be found for opportunistic and risk-tolerant investors. I ran a screen of PRO long/short ideas with the Merger Arbitrage opportunity tag from the past six months. Two ideas turned up in this screen that might be of interest (prices as of June 15 close): Destination Maternity (NASDAQ:DEST) by Alpha Vulture: published on May 23, 2017, up ~20% since publication, author's price target offers ~30% additional upside. The large merger spread at the time of publication offered a compelling opportunity (likely caused by the inability to short the acquirer) however the size of the spread was unwarranted given the lack of regulatory or financing risk, strategic sense of the merger and the fact that both companies were already starting to cooperate more intensely. In an update comment Alpha Vulture noted that although the spread has halved, it is still disproportionately large considering the limited risks. Also, earlier this month both companies said the merger remains on track to close in 3Q. Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) by Constructive Capital: published on January 31, 2017, up ~15% since publication, author's price target offers ~20% additional upside. Constructive Capital takes a contrarian and bullish view on the chances of this widely-followed merger closing (which has no shortage of news flow) and notes that analysts have highlighted negatives and overlooked positives in the proxy statement. About the PRO Weekly Digest PRO members automatically receive the Weekly Digest and other PRO content in their inbox. If you are not a PRO member and would like to be notified of this, click follow at the top of this article to follow the SA PRO Editors account, or click to subscribe to the free newsletter below to receive these in your inbox. You can view all past PRO Weekly Digests here. And if you're interested in SA PRO, check out the details here to sign up or learn more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Check with individual articles or authors mentioned for their positions. Magic Investments is long SYPR, AAPL.