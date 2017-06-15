10%+ 'Safer' DiviDogs Performance Predictions For 2018 Revealed By Wall St. Wizards

Analysts' one-year targets revealed that 10 highest yield 10%+ "Safer" DiviDog stocks may produce 13.06% less gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in all 10.

Besides safety margin, Dow Dogs also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, and dividend growth, as of 6/12/17 to further document their financial status.

20 of 42 10%+ "Safer" DiviDogs showed positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields 6/12/17. Thus, those 20 were tagged as "safer" for dividends.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Bet Top Ten 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDog Stocks to Net 17.18% to 44.65% Gains To June, 2018

Eight of the ten top 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs by yield (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for June proved 80% accurate.

Ten probable profit generating trades were culled by YCharts analytics for 2018:

CNX Coal Resources (CNXC) netted $446.45 based on estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. No beta number was available for CNXC.

USD Partners (USDP) netted $81.72 based on a mean target estimate from thirty-two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. No beta number was available for USDP.

SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) netted $311.97 based on a median target price set by three analysts, plus estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% more than the market as a whole.

Medley Management (MDLY) netted $303.31, based on dividends plus a target price estimate from five analysts, minus broker fees. No beta number was available for MDLY.

Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) netted $238.44 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from ten analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 9% less than the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) netted $236.69, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 48% less than the market as a whole.

Capitala Finance (CPTA) netted $236.26 based on a median target price estimate from three analysts , plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) netted $195.08 based on estimates from ten analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 170% more than the market as a whole.

Arlington Asset Investment (AI) netted $173.72 based on a median target estimate from seven analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% more than the market as a whole.

Fifth Street Senior (FSFR) netted $171.76 based on mean target price estimates from two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 67% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 27.14% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDog stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 8% less than the market as a whole.

Actionable Conclusion (11): (Bear Alert) Analysts Expected One 'Safer' Dividend Dow Dog To Have A 14.57% Loss By May, 2018

The probable losing trade revealed by Y-Charts by 2018 was:

TICC Capital (TICC) projected a loss of $145.68 based on dividend and a median target price estimate from four analysts including $20 of broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 31% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Seven of Eleven Sectors Are Represented By Twenty 10%+‘Safer’ DiviDogs

Six sectors are represented by the twenty 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs. Those 20 stocks showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of June 12.

The "safer" Dow sector representation broke-out, thus: Financial Services (6); Real Estate (7); Basic Materials (2); Utilities (1); Industrials (3); Energy (1); Communication Services (0); Consumer Cyclical (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Healthcare (0); Technology (0).

The first five of the six sectors listed were represented in the top ten 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs team by yield.

20 of 42 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend Dog Firms

1

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDog stocks.

You see grouped below the tinted list documenting 20 that passed the dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out two with sagging prices.

Financial guarantees however are easily co-opted by boards of directors or company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. Some may not cut or reduced dividends but carefully regulate their annual increases in slow business periods.

This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases to shareholders.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is remarkable as a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.





Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Expect A (12) 6.87% 1 yr. Average Upside And A (13) 11.48% Net Gain From Top 20 June 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs

Top dogs on the 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of June 12, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 5.5% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten June 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 7.3% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the median target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid estimate.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Revealed No Bargains From Lowest Priced Top Ten Yielding 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs

Ten "Safer" 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDog firms with the biggest yields June 12 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend High Yield Dow Index Dogs, Will Deliver (14) 25.81% VS. (15) 29.95% Net Gains from All Ten by June, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 13.06% LESS gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The eighth lowest priced 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDog, CNX Coal Resources (CNXC) showed the best analyst augured net gain of 44.65% per their target estimates.

Lowest priced five 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs as of June 12 were: Medley Management (MDLY); CYS Investments (CYS); Rio Paranapanema Energia (OTCPK:DEIPY); Orchid Island Capital (ORC); USD Partners (USDP), with prices ranging from $6.65 to $11.15.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend Dow Index dogs as of June 12 were: Capitala Finance (CPTA); Arlington Asset Investment (AI); CNX Coal Resources (CNXC); SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP); Golar LNG Partners (GMLP), with prices ranging from $13.58 to $20.43. The bigger Dow dogs won again!

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs dividend stock research process. These were not recommendations.

