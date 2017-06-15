AGNC Investment's Price, Book Value, And Ratios Since Inception

A little exposure for high yields from common equity can come from mall REITs for the adventurous or dividend champions for the more conservative investor.

Since the end of 2013, this is the first time AGNC traded at a premium to book value.

The mortgage REIT traded at a premium to book value in the early years but moved to discounts in 2013.

Readers have been requesting some easy charts for evaluating the history of price and book value for AGNC Investment Corp.

Shareholders in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) seem ready to believe that shares may pop materially higher. They may even believe that shares can trade at a significant premium to book value. Perhaps those things can happen, but it is generally not sustainable. AGNC purchased their external manager a few quarters back and the move drove down operating expenses for the mortgage REIT. It was a sound business decision because it was immediately boosting future earnings. Their cash savings each quarter from that transaction materially exceeds the amount of net interest income they could generate by investing the purchase price into a portfolio of leveraged agency mortgage backed securities. The point I want to make today is that it is generally unlikely that the company would trade at a material premium to book value for a prolonged period.

Investor Request

On a recent news item regarding AGNC's dividend and book value per share, several readers requested a history of AGNC's book value and price-to-book ratios. To accommodate those requests, I put together this piece.

Why Premiums Don't Last

AGNC has an authorization outstanding to issue more shares. That shouldn't be a surprise, several of the mortgage REITs have them now. It would be absurd for a mortgage REIT not to have that tool at their disposal. Since AGNC invests in agency RMBS (residential mortgage backed securities), there is little to the company besides managing the portfolio. If AGNC sold shares and generated another billion in equity, they could immediately invest it in the same strategy. If those shares are sold at a premium to book value, the result will be each share carrying more equity. Assuming leverage remains roughly equal, the company would be investing the capital into new agency RMBS.

This strategy consistently drives net interest income higher. Therefore, it should be no surprise that a mortgage REIT would look to issue new shares when they trade at a premium to book value. To demonstrate that, I pulled a chart of the price-to-book value ratio (using trailing book) and the current shares outstanding.

According to my theory, if the mortgage REITs consistently want to issue above book value, then shares outstanding will increase when the price-to-book value ratio is greater than 1. Since we are using trailing book value per share, the numbers will be a little rough.

The following chart shows the price and the book value per share:

Notice how over the last few years the blue line, share price, has quite consistently been below the orange line of trailing book value per share. Unfortunately, I can't find a way to lock the axis for Yahoo Charts. So I need to point out that this charting method makes it look like premiums and discounts to book value were smaller than they really were.

To demonstrate the premium or discount to book value as a percentage, I'm charting the discount/premium history separately and overlaying it with the shares outstanding:

When shares were soaring up to around 120% or more of book value, it was generally while AGNC was a smaller corporation. They were very active issuing equity when they had a material premium. Shares outstanding declined since their high point earlier because the company was buying back shares at a huge discount to book value.

That was a huge win for investors because it was driving the book value per share higher. When book value per share moves higher it means each share in the company represents a claim on more equity. This is the equity the company if investing and leveraging into a portfolio of agency RMBS. All else equal, doubling equity per share would mean the mortgage REIT could earn twice as much net interest income per share. However, it also means the operating expenses would be expected to decline as a percentage of equity. That is another major benefit for shareholders because operating expenses are paid before dividends. If operating expenses devour net interest income, it is the shareholder who doesn't get paid.

Be Wary of Premiums

Investors should be very wary of paying a premium to book value for mortgage REITs. Capital appreciation is unlikely and dividend payments can and do decline far more often than they increase.

Comparatively

Pricing on AGNC relative to the sector is surprisingly comparable. It isn't just AGNC getting too expensive, it is this entire sector.

Alternatives

I do have a few alternatives worthy of suggesting. The preferred shares from Anworth (NYSE:ANH) are looking pretty tempting. Not the A-series, which is overvalued and a strong candidate for a call later this year (leading to a negative total return), but the C-series from ANH is very solid.

If investors are willing to consider the preferred shares, I would consider AGNCB a buy under $25.76 and AGNCP a buy under $25.67. These values are both only applicable until the ex-dividend date in late June. Clearly, if a call is announced for AGNCP, my price target for those shares would change.

The preferred shares from Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) have been in and out of the buy range and some have even hit the sell range. If an investor wants to get into the preferred shares from NLY, the A series and the E series have shown the best pricing lately. To be clear, this is pricing from the perspective of a buyer. From the perspective of a seller, these are the two series with weaker pricing.

This is incredibly rare to say, but NLY-C is actually more expensive than NLY-A. I can't recall the last time that happened. NLY-C is a great candidate for selling currently, last price $26.16, but only a few months ago it was a very reasonable buy. I would happily buy NLY-C at $25.13, but not a chance at $26.16.

Extra Rating

Incase I don't have time to get out a public piece on NLY in the near future, I'll state here that the common shares of NLY are in the clear sell territory from my point of view.

Combining Preferred Shares With Other Investments

While I don't like the volatility of going into a portfolio that is mostly common equity, I do like keeping track of the valuations on individual companies. There are a few very higher yielding investments that can still fit in nicely with a portfolio that is heavily invested in preferred shares.

Retail is an example of a good place to find high dividends and low PE ratios currently. I like the current valuations of Target (NYSE:TGT) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG). Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) are both on my watch list, and while I own Wal-Mart currently I think both companies have seen higher valuations. The pessimistic view of retail has had an effect on mall REITs and I'll be watching CBL & Associate (NYSE:CBL), Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG), DDR Corp. (NYSE:DDR), and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI).

Much like mortgage REITs were out-of-favor in early 2016, the retail exposure is out-of-favor today.

Conclusion

AGNC has only traded at a premium to book value for a month or two in total since the middle of 2013. That's been the case at least until the last few days, when it moved up over trailing book value again. I haven't modeled their BV out lately, but the declining rates could lead to gains on their portfolio that would more than offset the losses on hedges. However, the impact would still only be a few percentage points at best.

The fundamental operations of the mortgage REITs are challenged by a relatively flat yield curve and spreads on agency RMBS that are materially weaker than they seem. Investors buying into the common shares today are taking on a dangerous proposition. Further capital appreciation is unlikely to be substantial and mortgage REITs are far more likely to cut dividends than to raise them.

