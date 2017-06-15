Skynet Becomes Self-Aware

The wider that gap gets, the more dangerous this becomes.

In a testament to that notion, the gap between machines' exposure to US stocks and the exposure of human traders to US equities is at an all-time high.

Think of this as a follow-up to my previous post on how VIX ETPs are embedding tons of risk in markets.

Yeah so, the other day I wrote something called "Vicious VIX: Jason Miller Made $53,000, But Larry Tabb Got Bilked."

The overarching point was to shed more light on the self-feeding dynamic that's embedding all kinds of risk in markets.

That dynamic is complex, but when stripped of the nuance simply amounts to suppressed volatility allowing systematic/programmatic strats to lever up, a process that further suppresses volatility, encouraging still more exposure, and around we go.

VIX ETPs contribute to this, and the concern is that because volatility is so low, a nominally small spike will represent a huge percentage move which could in turn force inverse (NASDAQ:XIV) and levered VIX products to buy VIX futs, thereby exacerbating things at the worst possible time.

As volatility spikes, systematic strats are forced to delever into a falling a market. Cue the type of flash crashing madness we saw on August 24, 2015.

So "no," I do not think retail investors should be allowed to perpetuate this dynamic by becoming vicarious VIX futures traders. Just like China shouldn't have allowed people with only an elementary school education to become leveraged day traders two years ago (the following chart is from early 2015 when the Chinese stock market was in the midst of a margin-driven, world-beating rally):

I wanted to follow up on this point by highlighting some commentary out today from Dani Burger who covers quants for Bloomberg.

In a piece called "The US Stock Market Belongs To Bots," Burger, citing Credit Suisse, notes that the gap between US stock (NYSEARCA:SPY) exposure for machines and US equity exposure for human traders is now the widest on record:

And can you guess what's contributing? Here's Burger with a hint:

As volatility in the stock market stays low, returns among quantitative strategies have been compressed, likely compelling managers to increase their leverage to juice up returns, Connors said.

This is invariably exacerbated by everyone piling into the same momentum names that have driven nearly half of benchmark gains this year (think FAAMG). Recall this from Goldman's now infamous FAAMG note:

If FAAMG was its own sector, it would screen as having the lowest realized volatility in the market. How can low vol create a problem? Investors are increasingly focused on "volatility-adjusted" returns as they are deciding which stocks to invest in. We believe low realized volatility can potentially lead people to underestimate the risks inherent in these businesses including cyclical exposure, potential regulations regarding online activity or antitrust concerns or disruption risk as they encroach into each other's businesses. Mechanically, we expect that as the realized volatility of a stock drops, more passive "low vol" strategies buy the stock, pushing up the return and dampening downside volatility. The fear is that if fundamental events cause volatility to rise, these same passive vehicles will sell and exacerbate downside volatility.

That's exactly what happened last Friday and then again on Monday. Don't forget this from SocGen's Andrew Lapthorne:

The big news of the week, of course, came on Friday, with a sell-off in US Technology and related stocks. To give just one example, the Philadelphia semiconductor index fell 4.2% on Friday, having at one time been down by more than 6.5%. Numerous technology and internet stocks saw similar performance setbacks. The sell-offs themselves are not particularly unusual, but the uniformity of the prices moves all on the same day indicates a market driven by price chasing momentum, with investors heading for the door all at the same time. Indeed, those S&P 500 stocks which sold-off on Friday were almost all from the strongest performing decile over the previous 12 months (the r-squared on the S&P 500 line in the chart below is 85%). Within Nasdaq the relationship is even stronger at 95%. Such a uniform sell-off strikes us as systematic.

Even "Gandalf" himself (JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic) weighed in a couple of days ago with this (and do note the reference to how passive investment strategies like ETFs contribute):

The low levels of volatility puzzle many investors, and an increased number of 'volatility tourists' trade and research volatility. It was certainly very good to be short volatility recently, and narratives justifying this as a 'new normal' abound. One such explanation is that the macro environment is very benign. Let's consider that statement. In the last 20 years the VIX closed lower than 10 on a total of 11 days, and 7 of those days were in the past month. Think about that - over the past 2 decades, was the last month the most benign macro environment? (e.g. last week: Comey testimony, UK elections, ECB, geopolitical uncertainty, Qatar, FANG flash crash, etc.). We estimated that supply from yield seeking risk premia strategies grew by ~$1Bn vega (~30% of the S&P 500 options market). In addition to these, large inflows into passive funds put further pressure on volatility. Keep in mind that passive investors almost never sell. We think current low levels of volatility is not a new normal and will not last very long given the amount of leverage, rising rates, and the approaching reduction of central bank balance sheets. Given the low starting point of the VIX, these strategies are at risk of catastrophic losses. For some strategies, this would happen if the VIX increases from ~10 to only ~20 (not far from the historical average level for VIX). While historically such an increase never happened, we think that this time may be different and sudden increases of that magnitude are possible. One scenario would be of e.g. VIX increasing from ~10 to ~15, followed by a collapse in liquidity given the market's knowledge that certain structures need to cover short positions.

Does that last paragraph sound familiar to you? If you're a Heisenberg reader, it should.

Because while I've seen a few different outlets citing those latter bolded passages this week, it was Deutsche Bank's Rocky Fishman who flagged that risk months ago and I immediately brought it to your attention. Here's what Rocky said:

VIX ETPs are a larger-than-usual feedback loop in markets. Inverse and levered VIX ETPs' need to buy VIX futures when vol is rising and sell it when vol is falling creates a feedback loop in vol that can lead to high vol-of-vol. Currently, the combination of low VIX futures levels (making an N-point vol spike look like a huge percentage), large short ETPs, and large levered ETPs leaves over $70mm vega to buy on a hypothetical 5-vol spike in the VIX futures curve However, it is uncertain how liquid the VIX futures market would be after that kind of vol spike. The large amount of vega to buy may be hard for the market to absorb in some stress events, which may cause further exacerbation of a vol spike.

See what I mean? Kolanovic's quote just echoes that (almost verbatim).

So I suppose the takeaway here is that this is indeed a systemic risk, and as I said in the post linked here at the outset, the VIX ETPs being pushed on retail investors are part of the problem.

But if you get anything from this particular post, let it be the chart from Dani Burger which shows near record high quant exposure to US stocks relative to the exposure of carbon-based, long-short funds.

Perhaps the best way to sum it all up is to simply quote Terminator 2: "Skynet has become self-aware."

