Oracle Earnings: The Technicians Are Awaiting The Trade Over The September, 2000 All Time High

Oracle will try and take on Amazon in IASS, which could be very interesting.

Forward EPS and revenue growth expectations for the software giant are subdued, that's a positive for sure.

The one surprise last quarter was the growth in IASS or "Infrastructure-as-a-service".

Fundamentally, Oracle's Drive to the Cloud is just compensating for their "on-premise" license decline.

Technically, Oracle is poised to trade at all-time-high and the weak dollar could help.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) the database software giant that has refocused their business model on the Cloud, is scheduled to release their fiscal Q4 '17 financial results after the closing bell on Wednesday, June 21, 2017.

The consensus Street estimates for Oracle's fiscal Q4 '17 (ended May 31 every year) is $0.78 in earnings per share (EPS) on $10.45 billion in revenue for expected year-over-year declines of -4% and -1% respectively.

The estimates have been stable the 90 days.

Here is the December '16 article on Oracle as well as the September '16 earnings preview, both of which address the critical question of "When does the Cloud revenue start to offset the still-meaningful decline in the "on-premise" organic license application deterioration."

And my answer today, is that this inflection point should be close.

Here is Oracle's year-over-year (y/y) growth averages of key P/L metrics:

Table 1:

yy growth avg 3 qtr's of '17 3-year 5-year * Revenue +2% 0% 0% * Op income -10% -7% +2% * EPS +3% -2% +3%

Source: Oracle earnings reports modeled on internal spreadsheet

Readers can see that Oracle has had little revenue growth the last 5 years but the February '17, fiscal Q3 quarter did see 3% y/y revenue growth, 11% y/y operating income growth and 8% y/y EPS growth for the best quarter since 2014.

Oracle closed the NetSuite software acquisition as of November 5th, 2016 so some of the February '17 fiscal Q3's growth could have been attributed to that integration.

Morningstar noted that last quarter, Oracle signed 1,125 Saas customers, the best quarterly growth since Q1 '15.

Table 2: Percentage of revenues

% of revenue Q3 '17 Q2 '17 Q1 '17 Q4 '16 Q3 '16 New S/ware license 15% 15% 12% 26% 19% Cloud Paas/Saas 12% 10% 9% 7% 6% Cloud Iass 2% 2% 2% 2% 2% S/Ware Lic upd / sprt 51% 53% 56% 45% 52% * S/Ware & Cloud revenue 80% 79% 79% 80% 79% H/Ware Systems 5% 6% 5% 7% 7% H/Ware Systems / Support 6% 6% 6% 5% 6% * Hardware revenue 11% 11% 12% 12% 13% * Service revenue 9% 9% 9% 8% 8% Total Revenue 100% 100% 100% 100% 100%

Table 3: Year-over-year growth

Y/Y growth Q3 '17 Q2 '17 Q1 '17 Q4 '16 Q3 '16 New S/Ware license -16% -20% -11% -12% -15% Cloud Pass/Saas 85% 81% 81% 66% 57% Cloud Iass 17% 6% 7% 6% -2% S/Ware Lic upd/sprt 2% 2% 2% 3% 0% * S/Ware & Cloud revenue 5% 13% 5% 0% -1% H/Ware Systems -16% -13% -19% -11% -15% H/Ware Systems / Support -2% -6% -4% -5% -10% * H/Ware revenue -9% -10% -12% -9% -13% * Service Revenue 2% -2% -6% -3% -8% Total revenue 3% 0% 2% -1% -3%

Source: Oracle earnings reports

What should readers take away from these tables ?

1.) Note how the Cloud revenue was less than half of Oracle's on-premise license revenue just 5 quarters ago, but is now nearly the same percentage of Oracle's on-premise legacy revenue - that is a good thing.

2.) Note the trend in "Cloud Iass" in Table 3 over the last 5 quarters - per one research source that is Oracle's product to take on Amazon (which will be interesting), but note the jump in the growth rate the last quarter too.

3.) Even small improvements to Hardware and Hardware Support revenue over the next 12 - 18 months could help Oracle's revenue growth.

Valuation:

Q4 '17 (est) Q3 '17 Q2 '17 Q1 '17 2019 est EPS $3.08 $3.10 $3.10 $3.23 2018 est EPS $2.83 $2.85 $2.80 $2.89 2017 est EPS $2.64 $2.64 $2.57 $2.64 2019 est EPS gro rt 9% 9% 11% 12% 2018 est EPS gro rt 7% 8% 9% 9% 2017 est EPS gro rt 1% 1% 2% 1% 2019 P.E 15(x) 14(x) 13(x) 12(x) 2018 P.E 16(x) 15(x) 14(x) 13(x) 2017 P.E 17(x) 16(x) 15(x) 15(x) 2019 est rev ($'s bl's) $40.1 $40.4 $40.1 $40.0 2018 est rev $38.6 $38.8 $38.6 $39 2017 est rev $37.4 $37.5 $37.6 $38 2019 est rev gro rt 4% 4% 4% 3% 2018 est rev gro rt 3% 3% 3% 3% 2017 est rev gro rt 1% 2% 2% 3%

Source: EPS and revenue estimates for Q4 '17 as of 6/15/17, compliments of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

From looking at the expected EPS and revenue growth rates, Oracle shareholders can see that expectations are rather low for the software giant, and the multiple is nowhere close to where Oracle traded in the late 1990's.

Oracle's dividend yield is roughly 1.7%.

Technical take:

The above "monthly" chart of Oracle shows that the current price of Oracle is trading close to the $46.47 high from September of 2000.

Like a lot of the large-cap tech giants from the 1990's Oracle has NOT made a new all-time-high in 17 years.

A pullback to $40 for Oracle, which is the point of the 200-week and 50-week moving average should be "bigly' support.

Summary/analysis/conclusion:

About three years ago, Larry Ellison and Oracle started speaking publicly about their push into the Cloud and if you look at the numbers in Table 2, the move into Saas/Pass is starting to pay off.

However for me personally, it is all about the numbers, and the forward estimates and the numbers are still looking for single-digit growth for Oracle revenue and EPS over the next two - three years.

The one number I liked last quarter was that acceleration in y/y growth of Infrastructure-as-a-service (IASS) whose y/y growth accelerated from 6% two quarters ago to 17% last quarter, which is the product segment where Oracle will compete with Amazon. (If you asked me to explain what IASS is or how Infrastructure-as-a-service" actually works, i would be at a complete loss. As I've explained numerous times on Seeking Alpha, I'm challenged pumping gas, and turning on a PC. Just shows me the estimates, and the numbers and the trends, and away I'll go.)

The weaker dollar over the first 6 months of '17 might help Oracle this quarter too. Constant currency has actually been slightly positive the last few years as the strong dollar has been a drag for Oracle.

If the "on-premise" business (first line in Table's 2 & 3) just stabilizes while the Cloud segment continues to accelerate, it would definitely help Oracle, not to mention the Hardware business too. Both these legacy businesses have been drags on Oracle's results the last 3 - 5 years, just stemming the bleeding in these business lines will help.

Oracle is currently a 1.5% position in client accounts. Because Larry Ellison is still around, and didn't have that "Microsoft-type-moment" in April, 2013 when Value Act took the 1% stake, and Ballmer stepped down thereafter, the position has remained less sizable as growth expectations have remained subdued.

Readers undoubtedly want me to tell them that next Wednesday night Oracle will shoot the lights out and the stock will open and trade above the all-time-high the following day, but given the estimate trends I don't have that confidence.

The only suggestion I have for readers is to wait for the quarter to be reported, look at the numbers and wait for a higher-volume close above $48.

The total Cloud business grew over 100% last quarter and is still less than 15% of Oracle's total revenue, with a significant acceleration in IASS helping.

At some point we'll see the tipping point for Cloud revenue.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ORCL, MSFT, AMZN.

