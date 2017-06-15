Oil Bulls Might Be Right, But How Long Will They Have To Wait?

Weekly draws will need to be more than 500% the five-year averages from May until year-end in order to eliminate the glut. Bulls will need to be patient.

U.S. commercial crude inventories, however, remain more than 100 million barrels above the five-year average, and are no better than they were in January 2016.

U.S. commercial crude and total product inventories have been making progress toward five-year averages since early February. Many sources of weakness in H1 will reverse in H2.

Sentiment in the energy sector has undoubtedly hit record lows, with the S&P 500 Energy Index falling for five consecutive months -- something that has not occurred in the past 25 years. The sector is currently down 11% year to date, making it the worst-performing S&P 500 sector and one of only three sectors to be negative year to date.

Oil bulls have been predicting an imminent turnaround since late 2016, and the next few months should finally see several positive factors converging for them. This is, of course, providing Chinese demand holds up -- a valid concern given reports that Chinese independent refineries are expected to slow imports for the next several months.

Many of the bearish factors that lead to oil's underperformance in H1 are effectively set to reverse in H2. H2 typically sees demand that is between 1.5 and 2 million barrels per day stronger than H1 of the year, and H1 demand weakness was exacerbated by a U.S. refinery maintenance season that was the longest it had been in four years. This was in addition to an abnormally large maintenance season in China, which saw 2 million barrels per day of refining capacity offline at its peak -- considerably outside the five-year range.

Increases in demand in H2 should converge with export cuts from Saudi Arabia. This was not evident in H1 as Saudi Arabia chose to drawdown its own inventories to a five-year low rather than reduce exports, resulting in a mismatch between production cuts and exports. Iran chose a similar course of action, drawing down their floating storage from 40 million barrels at the start of the year to close to 0 in May.

Recent reporting by Reuters indicated that Saudi will be cutting export volumes to both the U.S. and Asia in the coming months, a decision which should put downward pressure on U.S. imports, and assist in reducing Asian stockpiles. Reduction of Asian stockpiles is key, since Chinese refineries are set to slow purchases due to bloated stockpiles (ports in Shangdong were recently reported to have stockpiles at 13-month highs). Drawdowns in these will be essential for an eventual uptick in Chinese imports, a key requirement to reduce the glut of barrels currently in the Atlantic basin, as recently reported by Bloomberg.

Does this mean H2 will finally see the rally bulls have been waiting for?

Inventory trends on both a total petroleum products and a commercial crude stock basis have been generally positive since February. Below is a chart comparing weekly changes in total petroleum stocks (excluding SPR), to the five-year average change for the same week. Since Feb. 17th, the trend has been bullish, which has been a byproduct of strong refinery runs and strong supporting domestic gasoline demand. It is important to note the large deviation in the past two weeks, however. While the week ending June 2nd was widely considered to be an anomaly, the week ending June 9th saw significantly weaker implied for the second week in a row. Investors should monitor this closely as it could signal a trend change in inventory data.

A similar trend is seen below, with U.S. commercial crude inventories. This is the most watched set of inventory data globally, and while stocks drew down on an absolute basis every week since early April (with the exception of the week ending June 2nd), stocks have been drawing greater than the five-year average since February. This is more important, since it represents a closing of the "glut" as measured by the difference between current and five-year average inventory levels.

While bulls may be pointing to this data and wondering why prices aren't rallying, the answer is clear when looking at the difference between current commercial crude inventories and the five-year average for the same week since 2015. At 109 million barrels, levels are basically where they were in January 2016. With OPEC seemingly unable to prop up prices with rhetoric, the market will be looking to highly visible U.S. inventories as evidence of a global rebalancing and large, steady drawdowns will be the catalyst for upside.

To close the oversupply by year-end and meet the five-year average, inventories will need to draw by about 117 million barrels on an absolute basis (from the end of May to the end of December). This is compared to the typical drawdown over the past five years of about 18 million barrels from the end of May to the end of December (or 28 million barrels when excluding 2014 and 2015 where draws were considerably less than seasonal averages). It is difficult to envision $55 + WTI prices until this gap is effectively closed.

Trade recommendation

The trend in inventories is positive, but investors are unlikely to reward investors with much higher prices until the glut is reduced from the current level of 109 million barrels above the five-year average to at least sub 80 million barrels. This would mark a breakout of the range the market has been stuck in since mid-2015.

As long as inventories are trending down, however, downside will be limited, and taking a position in crude or crude equities in the $40-$45 range should represent a fairly low risk trade. Investors will need to be patient, however -- barring a massive shift in sentiment (perhaps a deepening of OPEC cuts) -- in terms of seeing sustainable WTI prices above $55 per barrel.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.