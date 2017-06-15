Kroger, Inc.: The Bottom Is Not In

Due to a market anomaly called post earnings announcement drift, the stock will likely continue to slide for a period of weeks to months.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) lost about five billion dollars of market value after announcing lowered guidance on its earnings call this morning. If you are a value investor, you may have been keeping an eye on Kroger, due to its reputation as a best-of-breed grocery store, looking for the right price to jump in. In this article I want to caution investors against thinking that the bottom is in.

There is a well-known stock market anomaly called post earnings announcement drift (PEAD). This is the tendency for stocks to drift higher following a positive earnings surprise, or lower following a negative earnings surprise, for several weeks or months. The usual explanation of this anomaly (though it is contested) is that investors have limited attention and so not all news gets priced into a stock right away. It takes some time for the market to absorb good or bad news, and so a stock keeps drifting in the direction that news pushes it for a while.

So, to keep it short and simple, Kroger just got some bad news. It will take a while for the market to fully absorb this news, and you should expect Kroger to keep drifting lower for several weeks or months.

Now, some other points:

· PEAD is a larger effect for growth stocks than value stocks, and Kroger at this point is a value stock.

· PEAD is a larger effect for small caps than large caps, and Kroger is a large cap. So the drift down for Kroger from here may not be all that bad.

· On the other hand, the effect is stronger when a stock has recently hit a 52 week low. In other words, when investors are already thinking "this stock is a loser". Kroger fits this profile.

· Officially, PEAD is a phenomenon that occurs after earnings surprises. Kroger did not have an earnings surprise: they met expectations. The surprise was in the lowered guidance. Still, if the PEAD effect works because investors take awhile to incorporate new information about a stock, the same basic effect should occur after lower guidance.

So what should you do? If you are deciding whether to buy or wait, why not wait? There's no downside. You have time to do due diligence, and if you decide to buy, maybe you'll get the stock a dollar or two lower. If you are deciding whether to hold or sell, the decision is harder, and it depends on your circumstances. Just be aware that things will probably get worse before they get better.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.