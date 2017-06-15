WildHorse Resource Development - Is $5K Per Eagle Ford Acre With 60% Margins A Bargain?

The acreage cost per location will lower well IRR's a few percentage points, but not enough to make the total return unattractive.

Aggressive growth does have its own operational risks, but so far everything is proceeding as planned.

If the Eagle Ford Value is seen as cheap, then the Louisiana potential comes for free.

Much of the Eagle Ford acreage is shallow and liquids rich. This is a permanent competitive advantage. Plus, there are more goodies besides that. This acreage is going to take some time to develop. But an aggressive production expansion plan is under way for WildHorse Resource Development (WRD) to complement the acquisition program.

The company has agreed to make an acquisition that should close around the end of the month which is included in the presentation. Some recently added preferred stock and debt to help pay for the acquisitions give the company a very rough enterprise value of about $2 billion and total net acres of about 385,000 in the Eagle Ford. This very roughly calculates to $5K an acre.

Despite management's assertions to the contrary, preferred stock counts as debt for common shareholders, so the company has some financial leverage when viewed from the vantage point of the common shareholders. However, some ambitious plans to develop the reserves could make this financial leverage work to the advantage of the shareholders, as long as commodity prices cooperate a little bit.

Source: WildHorse Resource Development Company June, 2017, Corporate Presentation

That margin shown above is an eye popping 64.6%. Compare this to Baytex (BTE) a current speculation favorite of some.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)

Source: Baytex Energy First Quarter 2017 Financial Statements Combined With Management Discussion And Analysis

The United States section is heavily weighted towards the Eagle Ford. It reported an operating netback several dollars worse than shown above for WildHorse before the conversion to United States dollars. After the conversion, the differential could exceed $10/BOE depending on the conversion used (for example $26.83 X .80 convert to US$ = $21.46).

Overall cash flow from operations surged to C$81 million which is about US$64 million on about 69 BOED. But WildHorse only needed 17.6 BOED to report about $27 million in cash flow from operations. Wildhorse will be spending far less due to the excellent cash margin to match the cash flow of Baytex.

Plus Baytex has C$1.8 billion in debt. The heavy oil business in Canada cannot stand much of a price decline before cash flow is eliminated. WildHorse would still have cash flow from operations even if oil prices dipped into the WTI $30's. Plus the low debt of WildHorse give the company much more staying power in a lower price environment. While the heavy oil gains profitablility far faster than light oil in high price environments, Baytex clearly has much more risk currently than WildHorse.

Source: WildHorse Resource Development Company June, 2017, Corporate Presentation

Management uses some fairly aggressive pricing to justify some eye-popping returns. Against that aggressiveness is the continuing production improvements and some additional unexplored zones. Still, a reasonable hedging program ensures a return in the vicinity of the presentation. A sustained sizable commodity price decline could put a crimp in this rosy picture, but that does not appear very likely.

The company touts an asset story that converts to a profit story in the future. Any sustained rise in commodity pricing would allow a sizable cash flow increase. A decrease in commodity prices would pressure management to continue to decrease costs and increase operating results enough to maintain the margin long term. The Permian competition, for example has paid far more for the same scenario.

Source: WildHorse Resource Development Company June, 2017, Corporate Presentation

If the total enterprise value is attributed to the Eagle Ford acreage, then this very profitable 104,000 net acre gas play comes for free with considerable future upside potential. This area is part of the Haynesville/Cotton Valley revival taking place due to new completion designs. Some giant well results have seriously transformed the play by sharply decreasing costs. It really would not take much value attached to this acreage to make the Eagle Ford acreage more of a bargain. A very roughly $3K-to-$4K acreage value would knock about 20% off the Eagle Ford cost shown above.

Source: WildHorse Resource Development Company June, 2017, Corporate Presentation

Common shareholders will find some very sophisticated friends with interests aligned together. Management has a significant stake in the company also. Another interesting statistic is the number of locations that break even at WTI $35 and below. That number will only continue to grow as new well designs and other improvements continue.

Source: WildHorse Resource Development First Quarter, 2017, Earnings Announcement

On an earnings basis, a cash flow basis, and several other conventional measurements, this company stock is a little expensive. But the growth rate is high and the acquisitions are so far accretive. So a current investment in the common stock revolves around the success of a very aggressive production expansion program while maintaining some industry best costs as long as commodity prices don't sustain a significant decline. Much of those assumptions appear reasonable. Although the lack of track record, the increasing financial leverage, and the rapid expansion make this a speculative proposition. Still successful execution of the plan could triple the stock price over five years.

Some competitors such as Chesapeake Energy (CHK) need far more than this for the stock price to triple from current levels. A production increase from current levels may well require a miracle given the current situation of the company. Then there is the huge amount of debt. WildHorse by comparison, does not look nearly so expensive.

Similarly, the Permian competition, such as Resolute Energy (REN), Diamondback Energy (FANG), and others are priced for continuing Permian success. Plus significant parts of the Permian are very expensive to purchase. The Permian crowd has significant downside potential the minute another area becomes "the" hot area. It has happened before as the Bakken gave way to the Eagle Ford and now the Permian. The revival of some older plays is providing new competition. Plus relatively new areas such as the Scoop and the Stack may become the next hot plays.

Right now, the Eagle Ford location offers some downside protection as the area is not quite as favored as it once was. So continuing above average results could result in more appreciation. The cheaper acreage makes lower breakeven future costs a closer reality as well as healthier returns on shareholder equity.

Many companies do not include any form of acreage cost in the calculation of well profitability. Shareholders are left to rue excess interest and debt servicing or lower returns on equity as a result of those costs. So sometimes comparing true returns on costs can be a very tricky and confusing proposition. In this case, the proposed additional costs from the acreage purchases is not that significant to ROE or IRR. The cost will lower the IRR a few percentage points, but won't cut it in half, for example. Unexplored intervals could lower the final cost even more.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.