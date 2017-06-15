Noble Corp. Secures New Contracts

Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) has just released its monthly fleet status report. This time, the company was able to report new contracts. Without further ado, let's get to the news:

1. Drillship Noble Bob Douglas will work for Murphy (NYSE:MUR) in the Gulf of Mexico from early July 2017 to late July 2017 at an undisclosed rate.

2. After working for Murphy, Noble Bob Douglas will start a contract with Tullow from early October 2017 to early November 2017 at an undisclosed rate.

3. Jackup Noble Hans Deul contract was terminated for convenience by Shell (NYSE:RDS.A). The rig will work until late September 2017 instead of the original estimate of early August 2018. As per the fleet status report, Shell had the right for termination for convenience. The report also indicates that in some cases termination for convenience is subject to retroactive dayrate adjustment. It is currently unclear whether Noble Corp. will be compensated for this termination.

4. Jackup Noble Sam Hartley, which works for Total (NYSE:TOT) in Brunei, continues to outperform against the original schedule and could be available in late 2017/early 2018.

Compared to the previous fleet status report, this one has some news. Unfortunately for Noble Corp., the main news is the termination for convenience of the jackup Noble Hans Deul. If Noble Corp. receives no compensation for this termination, the backlog hit will exceed $25 million. While Noble Bob Douglas' dayrate was not disclosed, it's hard to imagine that the rig will be able to bring more than $15 million of backlog from two contracts. In fact, I'd bet that the figure is closer to $10 million. Anyway, the fleet status report has most likely revealed a backlog hit for Noble Corp. This is negative news for the company's stock, which has been under pressure since March:

The pace of downside moves has recently diminished as Noble Corp. shares reached low levels and the company's capitalization slipped below $1 billion. However, the combination of additional negative news and poor oil price performance may put additional pressure on the company's shares. Currently, the situation looks challenging for all offshore drillers, including Noble Corp. The OPEC/non-OPEC meeting is behind us and has not brought upside to oil prices. The driving season has also started, with no influence on the price either. I'm not an alarmist, but so far the industry situation has been developing according to the worst-case scenario.

I continue to highlight that drilling stocks including Noble Corp. are good trading vehicles, but remain risky as longer-term bets. During the last earnings season, almost all drillers talked about "improvements," "increased calls," "light at the end of the tunnel" and so on. However, the facts tell the opposite story. There has been no rebound yet. There has been talk about investments and long-term plans, but that should translate into real contracts for drilling companies -- otherwise, they won't bring support for battered stocks.

Currently, I see no upside catalysts for Noble Corp. unless oil prices are able to return above $50 and, hopefully, closer to $55. If oil remains around the current levels, I'd expect a slow slide toward $3.50 or lower. In the case of further oil price downside, panic selling might run across the sector and provide opportunities for long entries in select names. It's too early to tell whether these entries will be suited for speculative or even long-term positions, as the scenario has not been realized in practice yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I might trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.