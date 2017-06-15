When Kroger Got Clobbered

Despite the reduced guidance, the stock is now a better value than before.

Investment Thesis

It has been a tough day for Kroger (NYSE:KR) investors, but food deflation has ended and Kroger represents an even better value at these prices. I have increased my investment in the stock.

Introduction

Earlier this year, I purchased Kroger stock for the first time based on its attractive valuation. Two weeks ago, I added to that position and I decided to write an article about it, titled Restock Your Portfolio With Kroger.

Evidence was trickling in that the punishing food deflation of the past year or two had ended and I was feeling optimistic about both the long term value of the stock and the short term earnings performance.

Then came this morning's earnings release. While the company delivered an earnings beat, it cut its guidance and the stock got clobbered. Kroger represented about 5% of my portfolio yesterday afternoon; by mid-day it represented about 4% of my portfolio after dropping in price by 18%.

Don't Panic

The first thing I did was feel bad.

I made a big investment in the stock and I promoted it in an article. It is painful to lose money on an investment and it is embarrassing to do so publicly. As much as I hated looking at the unrealized loss in my brokerage account, there was no quick fix for it. Selling the stock in a knee jerk reaction would hide it from view, but the losses and recommendation would both still be mine.

So I took a deep breath and I did nothing.

Food Deflation Is Indeed Over

After feeling bad and stopping myself from making any rash decisions, I started doing research. I went to the bureau of labor statistics website and checked the May CPI news release, which had just been posted the day before. I read articles on Seeking Alpha, both news and analysis. I went to the corporate website and read the earnings press release for myself. Then later in the day, I read the conference call prepared remarks.

Evidence continues to mount that food deflation is over. According to the May CPI report:

The food index rose 0.2 percent in May, its fifth consecutive monthly increase. The index for food at home advanced 0.1 percent, with the major grocery store food group indexes mixed. The nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials index rose 1.1 percent in May. The index for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs rose 0.3 percent, after a 0.6-percent decline in April. The dairy and related products index also increased 0.3 percent in May, as did the index for cereals and bakery products. The remaining major grocery store food group indexes declined in May. The fruits and vegetables index declined 0.6 percent in May after a 2.2-percent increase in April. The index for other food at home fell slightly in May, decreasing 0.1 percent.

That is now five straight months of increases to food prices and four straight months of increases to food at home. While choppy from month to month among the various food groups, the trend is clearly inflationary. Food at home was still down 0.2 percent from one year ago, so it was going to reflect poorly on annual same store sales, but all signs were pointing to a switch from deflation to inflation.

The Kroger conference call seemed to support this argument:

We had previously indicated that the environment during the first half of this year would be similar to the back half of 2016, and that is what we're seeing. As Rodney said, there is a lot of change in the food retail industry. That, coupled with the transition from deflation to inflation creates a challenging operating environment. The deflationary environment was less severe in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter, coming in at 20 basis points deflationary without fuel. Grocery was essentially flat during the quarter but had fluctuations up and down during it. Meat continued its deflationary trends. Produce, while deflationary for the quarter, showed inflation in the last four weeks of the first quarter. And pharmacy was inflationary.

Valuation

Despite the good news about deflationary pressures, the company reduced their guidance for 2017 from $2.21 to $2.25 per share to $2.00 to $2.05 per share. That is a 9% cut in estimated earnings. In large part, this was attributed to investments in price and investment in hours and wages. In regards to the investments in price, the CFO remarked in the conference call that while "this affects gross margin in the short term, it is less expensive than regaining a customer's loyalty." Essentially, Kroger is making sure that big commodities like milk and eggs are as cheap as their competitors so as not to lose market share.

Kroger made clear in the question and answer portion of the conference call that they were not instigating the price competition with their competitors, but they planned to react to it. This offers some hope that there will not be a race to the bottom in grocery prices. Competition with Wal-mart (NYSE:WMT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and others appears certain to hurt margins and profits in the short term, however. It is to the credit of Kroger's management, though, that they were upfront about this and were proactive in reducing guidance. Despite these competitive pressures on earnings, the stock now appears more attractively priced than before.

If one had assumed that Kroger was going to come in at the low end of previous estimates, they had a forward price to earnings ratio of 13.7 with the former price 30.28 and earnings of 2.21. If one assumes that they make the low end of the new estimates, they are now trading at a forward price to earnings of 12.3 with the current price of 24.56 and earnings of 2.00. While earnings estimates have been reduced considerably, investors are now paying even less for those earnings than before.

If you compare the new conservative forward PE of 12.3 for Kroger to the forward PE of 18 for Wal-mart and the S&P 500, the stock looks like an even bigger bargain now.

Plan of Action

While food deflation has ended, competition is heating up. Kroger has proven over the decades that it is a fierce competitor and I'm not prepared to bet against it, but it could be painful in the short term. I still like the management and their strategy, and I like the stock's valuation compared to the market and its peers even more at the close today than I did the day before.

With my prior investment thesis intact, I wasn't going to sell the stock. So my choices were to do nothing, or to buy more shares. If I didn't have any capital on hand to add shares or I was uncomfortable with increasing Kroger's concentration in my portfolio, I would be perfectly content to hold on tight to my existing shares.

Since I did have capital to put to work, I chose to double the number of shares that I owned at these new depressed prices. Kroger now comprises roughly 8% of my portfolio.

If shares in the stock rebound sharply, I might consider selling some of those newly bought shares for a gain. If the stock price rebounds only slightly, stagnates or goes down even more, I plan on revisiting it again in 31 days after the wash sale rule is no longer in effect. At that point I will decide whether to sell some of the higher cost basis shares and reduce my capital gains tax burden for the year.

Conclusion

It was a tough day for investors in Kroger, but I'm still optimistic about the stock. The food deflation headwind has disappeared and while competition is tough, the stock still represents a great value compared to the market and its peers. I have doubled down on Kroger.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.