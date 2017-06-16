General Electric's (GE) Management Presents at Stifel Industrials Conference (Transcript)

General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

Stifel Industrials Conference Call

June 15, 2017

Executives

Jamie Miller - President and Chief Executive Officer, GE Transportation

Analysts

Rob McCarthy - Stifel

Rob McCarthy

Good morning, everyone. I am Rob McCarthy, your friendly neighborhood Stifel Industrial analyst. It’s our pleasure today to have Jamie Miller, the President and CEO of GE Transportation. Jamie has been with the company for about 9 years. Has had successfully more senior positions in the finance and information side of the house at GE, and she should be happy to talk about our background a little bit I suppose. She is going to go through a couple of brief slides and then we are going to be happy to take your questions. So thanks, again. Jamie?

Jamie Miller

Alright. Thank you. Happy to be here today. So, GE Transportation in the GE portfolio is really one of the most iconic businesses. It’s been around over 100 years. It’s really the locomotives and the mining business and a pretty deep digital business as well. We have got about 9,000 people very global, which I think you will see as we go through this discussion. And really what I thought I cover today is a bit about the market that we are in, the global environment, really about our technology and what we are doing in some of our global markets and what we see there in digital and others. And then just talk about our execution and we will share with you what we are doing on costs, what we are doing on cash, how that looks at the transportation level and really leave some time for Q&A. So we have got some good time for that at the end.

But starting with the market, I would say a couple of things. So, we basically are a rail business with some mining. The North American rail market over the last 6 months has really seen a nice healthy carload level of increase. Coming off of 2 years of declines, 2015, 2016, both being down 4%, 5%, 6%, the last 6 months in North America have seen healthy increases comp off a low comp – so, off a low 2016 comp, but I would tell you that my customers are mostly feeling optimistic right now. Some are really feeling the firming with their customer base, others are still a little bit more cautious, but I think the thing you have to remember in the North American market is that we had really good record deliveries of power into the sector over the last 3 years of ‘14, ‘15, ‘16. So, you have still a fairly high level of locomotives, a reserve power. And so as we work through that down cycle for us, we are going to see a little bit of troughing here over the next year or so.

Over the last couple of years, we have taken a tremendous amount of cost out of the business. We have really restructured our cost base, both fixed and variable, as well as base and I think you will see that on some of the slides later, but what it really is doing is continues to give us, I think a strong execution, strong tailwind, coming into the market I just talked about. International deals are still there. There are deep deals in various global markets. They are harder. They are a little bit slower, but they are there. And what’s been really helpful is the industrial finance arm of GE Capital really helping us in a lot of those tough markets.

Digital, we really see both deep investment internally as well as a nice healthy market externally. We will talk about that in a bit. Buying cycles are lengthening a bit for transportation, just given what our customers are going through with CapEx and OpEx, but still very, very healthy there. And modernization is a new services offering we have and I think it’s really the right play at the right time. So, I would say market challenging, but we are managing through it quite well and still good pockets of opportunity.

The business in 2016 had $4.7 billion of revenue. We do expect that to go down this year just given the market that we are in and what you see with locomotive shipments coming down end of the year. And when we really look at what we are focused on right now it’s that growing in those strategic markets, particularly globally really delivering productivity to our rail customers and going wider on our services offerings with them, deep investments in digital and very, very focused on just running the play well, so strong execution.

So, talking a little bit about some of the global markets. Many of you have probably heard in India, in December of ‘15, we signed a $2.5 billion deal to supply 1,000 locomotives over 10 years to India. We are building a $200 million factory in the state of Bihar. Our work there, our design of the locomotive are specs on that. The work we are doing to build the manufacturing facility, the services shed, all right on track. Our first delivery is in November of this year. We are really excited about it. And what is even more exciting is this supply chain to deliver for the Indian market is 70% localized. So deep, deep investment and how we run a deep play for the Indian market.

In South Africa, we’ve got Transnet as our deep partner there. We are right in the middle of delivery of our 233 locomotive contracts in South Africa, 55% localized there. So, again very deep skill set that we have built in Johannesburg and around in the surrounding areas in South Africa and to serve Greater Africa.

In Nigeria, we were just named 3 weeks ago as the preferred bidder in a consortium to develop a deep concession with the Nigerian government around bringing back up their narrow gauge rail. Now, this is the market where none of the freight transport goes by rail today, so tremendous opportunity for the country to really unlock GDP growth and unlock their capacity. But as we bring that up, we will be working over the next couple of years, so first of all, this year to further the negotiation, the concession. We have got an operating partner, a EPC partner, a port terminal operator partner, we would be the OEM. So finish the concession negotiation and then we would start supplying as the OEM into that market. It’s a 250 locomotive opportunity.

And then in Kazakhstan, we are doing a lot of work right now in Russia and the CIS’s surrounding countries. Kazakhstan, a couple of months ago, we just extended our commercial framework there with a 9-year deal to supply into that market. It’s a very deep partnership. We also entered into a 50:50 JV for locomotive assembly. So deep, deep investments there, I’d see deep partners. We have got other deals that we announced 20 locomotives in Pakistan a few weeks ago. We have got a couple of deals, one of which I think will be announced this weekend in the Middle East, but good pockets of opportunity, but again, it’s a little bit more tempered in terms of how the market is looking.

Services, we have got a very deep services portfolio in transportation. Unlike the other GE businesses, this is really something that is very stable as you go through cycles, continues to provide deep partnership and deep parts and services revenue streams for the business. Couple of things. When you go through a cycle like we are in, customers are really looking for efficiency of their assets. They are really looking for how do we extend the life of the assets that we had. We have been investing for the past 18 months in our modernizations business, in this business. And what I would tell you there is a modernization it’s really a fleet extension product, right. So you take a 20 or 30-year-old locomotive, you completely take it apart, you rebuild the vital organs, you put in new traction motor and new control system and new alternator and basically, put it back together and extend the life of that asset by about 20 years. It brings fuel efficiency. It brings operational efficiency. And for our customers, when they look at the laddering of their CapEx, how they are spending between new and how they are spending with fleet extensions. It’s a really important part of the product portfolio for us. And you can see in the last couple of years, very, very nice growth in how we build that business.

The product on the right, I think is actually quite interesting, because it’s a combination of how do we bring productivity to our customers, how do we bring additional revenue sources to GE, but how do we do it with digital. And so what this is is something we call smart shopping. So our customers when they shop a locomotive and think about that as bringing it in for service, it used to be that locomotive would come in, they would then determine what repair needed to happen, they would make sure that materials were onsite, they would then do that – push that locomotive back out on the line in revenue service. Today, what we are doing with three different customers is, we pull that data off the locomotive well before it ever even hits the shop. They know before it even comes in the door exactly what needs to happen, whether it’s heavy work scope, light work scope. They can plan their work differently. They can make sure the materials are already on site. And what we have seen in our results is that, for our customers, we have been able to reduce well time by about 50%. So think about that. That means you can service 50% more assets with the same amount of investment or people. And so our customers are really excited about the efficiency this brings to them. What we are excited about is when we do it, we do it with productivity gain share revenue models. So, it’s really a win-win for as in terms of how the structure works.

Our digital business is quite healthy. We have got about $400 million digital business that is growing quite nicely. This is an example across the top of a lot of the different products you see in this business. Gold Link is really what we call the brain of the train, which is really an edge-based processing device that allows computing and storage right on the locomotive itself. Trip Optimizer is a product and software that you install on the locomotive that enhances fuel efficiency of the locomotive itself. It brings about 7% to 10% fuel efficiency when you implement it. So, it’s a product that is installed today on about 8,000 locomotives in North America and growing outside of North America quite nicely. And then if you look over to the right, work with intermodal terminals, where we have got software that runs railroads, intermodal terminal operations and ports and some other things, so nicely growing. The market is slowing a little bit, but I would tell you the international pieces and I was just in Brazil earlier this week, where we have got Trip Optimizer on one customer, we have got two deals we are closing on another, we got port discussions well underway. We got sort of a deep profile built in a lot of international markets around where additional growth comes from here.

So a couple of other exciting digital adjacencies, now these are things that when you think about the core products I just talked to you about, the business is built on how do you make a locomotive more efficient, how do you get trained to its destination faster, how do you bring network optimization. These are some extensions in different, different spaces. So Deutsche Bank Cargo is a deal where we are doing remote monitoring and diagnostics on non-GE locomotives for Deutsche Bank. We are super excited about it. We have already seen a 25% reduction in in-service failures for the railroad, which is a huge result for them, very much helped their operating efficiency, but we are also excited because obviously going into the non-OEM space, we think there is a quite healthy run rate there for growth as we go through the execution of this one.

Port of Los Angeles is also very cool. You think about a port, they are typically land constrained. And so when they think about their own growth, they have to work with the same core investment and productivity and efficiency are the only way they can actually grow their operations. This is the project, where we are working with the port and their partners to open up transparency to cargo data well in advance of when those ships at the port. Typically today, when a cargo ship hits a port, the chassis operators, the railroad providers, the terminal operators don’t know what cargo was in that ship and where it’s going until about two days before it hits port. So in this project, we are working with the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, the Port of Los Angeles and other big shippers to open up and expose that data two weeks to three weeks in advance. And what that allows them to do is bring tremendous additional efficiency to how many chassis you need, how do you schedule the railroad operations coming out of that, how do the truckers pull that cargo off. So we are seeing right now some very, very healthy productivity returns in the pilot that we are doing there and we are looking forward to expanding that later this year. And then ShipXpress is an acquisition we did last year to really extend our reach further into the supply chain space. So exciting you could see the extensions of the product beyond just railroads and I think nice growth.

Just quickly on our Tier 4 technology. Many of you know that Tier 4 locomotive was introduced in late 2015. We have got more than 850 Tier 4 technology locomotives delivered in the market today, which means 1,000 locomotive years of experience, which is really, really significant. When you launch a product like this, which was a very significant technical leap in the industry, having that much kind of early experience to really work [indiscernible] the product is a really, really important competitively. I would say the second thing is if you look at that 1.55, I am sure that metric and that term may not resonate immediately, but fly means failures per locomotive year, it’s a measure of a liability. And in the industry when you look at that launch level, we are really thrilled about how well this product is performing. And then on the additive side, you have heard a lot about GE’s investment in additive. And we are very deeply diving into how do we take advantage of that in interesting way. I would see a couple of things here. So number one, the heat exchanger example is one where you take a complex manufactured part and you can print it. So it really shifts the quality and the reliability and durability of a part. I would say the second is well, printing the part itself maybe more expensive when you look at the integrated system of things around it and how it changes, how you can design a locomotive, it actually takes cost out with that higher durability. So very interesting examples of where the applicability is.

And if you see that, I think you look GE is at the front of this kind of investment. And I would say one more thing, when you think about additive, I think GE’s interest really stemmed initially from spaces like aviation, where you have got very heavily engineered complex parts, where additives – with very unique material properties, where additives sort of very quickly with very clear what the economic model was an and why it made sense. When you think about a locomotive, a locomotive tends to be made with very cheap metals, right, that are casted, forged and so the instant translation may be a different path, because a lot of times it is cheaper frankly just to buy back cast part or buy that forged part. But what’s interesting here is when you start to look at how we are going deep, say the heat exchanger example, you unlock this additive example within locomotives or within transportation, you unlock it for a much bigger market for the GE additive business. So we are really excited about not just what it brings us to us, but the learnings it brings and extends around market opportunities to additive.

You have probably heard a lot about GE’s Brilliant Factory initiative. I am very, very proud of our Grove City factory. Brilliant Factory is about a couple of things. It’s about lean, it’s about additive, it’s about advanced manufacturing and it’s about digital. And in Grove City, this is where we re-manufacturer a couple of thousand locomotives engines per year. This is one where we bring in an engine, we tear it down, you send it through remanufacturing lines, you put it back together, that’s what re-man is, send it back out into line for your customer. What we are doing today with digital is we have the capability to know exactly what condition that engine is in before it ever hits the door, what components don’t need any re-man at all, what components need heavy work scope or light work scope done to them, we conditionally remanufacture. It goes the factory and we are able to – and we have, over the last year, increased our cycle time by about 20%. What that really means for our customers is we have got that revenue producing asset back in service for them 20% faster, so huge results there. And we are rolling Brilliant Factory out across the rest of transportation. And I would say this transportation as a business, one of the interesting things to me is how we have very interesting pilot ground for GE because of our size, right. And you can do something like Grove City, where you can very rapidly within 1 year, take a concept at the GE level, rapidly prototype it, determine what works and what doesn’t and then scale that back within GE. I think this is a great example of that.

So look, there is a lot of focus on the company, in the company and on the company, I guess on cost and cash. Look, I think we are running the play quite well in the transportation. This page really talks about structural cost, talks about operating margins. Look in the last 2 years, we have really taken about 25% out of our structural cost base in this business. And we have done it through various means, you have seen portfolio rationalization. You have seen a lot of work done on our footprint and on our actual manufacturing base. We have also taken deep looks at our base cost around functional costs and other places. So I think we are – with strong results there, I think look, as we go into ‘18, you are going to see even more actions as we go.

Operating margins, this is a little bit of miss issue. When you look at how this is ticking and moving around, I think when you get into ‘17, the story you need to think about here is, locomotive shipments are going down from ‘16 into ‘17 and so that does create pressure on your Op margin mix. It gives you a little bit of an increase because locomotive margin in our mix is a little bit lower, but we are also having to absorb more factory overhead right as we do it, so that’s what’s causing a bit of a mix decline there offset by a lot of that structural and base cost reductions I have talked about. So you see that mix shift coming through in that way. I would say the thing that I would say on operating margins was probably two things. Deep focus on product costs. A lot of these international deals when we bid them, our bid and a competitive tender at quite low margins. We attack product cost and we do this in multiple ways, whether it’s sourcing, whether it should cost, whether it’s really how we run the play around that, but these international deals were typically able to take them 2x, 3x, 4x up the curve on our Op margin for those deals once we bid them, so that’s been a really strong play for us. And I would say the second has been the investment in the factory in the digital initiatives, those have really created sort of a nice structural runway for us.

From the cash perspective, look our cash flow conversion at this business in 2016 was about 89%. You are going to see that be roughly flat to maybe slightly up in ‘17. I would say we are above the company average on this. Look, pure cash flow itself will go down a little bit this year, it’s just a function of the cycle we are in and what you are going to see in net income as it comes through very strong working capital management. You can see some of the metrics on the right here, incredibly focused on inventory control and management incredibly focused on how we manage payables. And I think we are doing quite a nice job on that space. And look, I would say just to summarize. Tough macro environment, but look, we have got a lot of international wins that we are leaning into heavily India comes online in ‘18, Kazakhstan continues, we see nice growth in Africa. In North America, I think we are managing quite well, so very close to our customers and a very, very nice services portfolio to sustain us through that. You are going to continue to see us grow in digital. Again, I am personally really excited about that. And – but look, I think I am balanced as you go into ‘17 and we finish out this year, you will see revenue and Op profit go down by double digit percentages, function of the market. And I think in ‘18 that will moderate a bit as well.

So look, thanks very much. I know we have got some time here for Q&A. And I am happy to talk about whatever topics are of interest.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Rob McCarthy

Well, thanks very much, Jamie. I think that was a very all encompassing on the transportation business. So we do appreciate that and some of the key issues for investors. I think if can elaborate first perhaps and then obviously we welcome everyone’s questions is, so what are the cash opportunities going forward, because sort of the cash conversion looks reasonable, but you are debatably in a bit of a down cycle here in terms of if the obstacle comes back, working capital comes back into the business, some of the structure that, so how do you think of a long-term lever as you can pull to structurally improve the cash conversion, because it’s foremost and investors might have crossed?

Jamie Miller

Look, this business produces a very healthy cash flow for the portfolio. And if you think about transportation, even a down cycle having very healthy cash return, I think that’s the first point folks have to think about. I think the second thing is, as we have gone through the last couple of years, we have improved our working capital management. You saw some of the turns on inventory there by 1 point or 2 points. You see days payables going up by actually several days over the last couple of years. Look, I think as we go forward, we have got to do a couple of things. One was, we are going much deeper on lean in terms of reducing cycle time of how we think about both raw materials whip and when you pull that in, you unlock cash. And as we really focus on that, we are refocusing that on with our mining products, our locomotive products, our engine, I think you will continue to see additional cash unlock so to speak. But look, I think we are running on the cash pretty well right now, so I would probably say healthy overall cash profile, it will continue to improve, but may be tempering the expectations around the huge props there only because I think for our portfolio, it’s pretty healthy right now.

Rob McCarthy

Anyone from the audience, any questions, if not I will. Here we go.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] your thoughts on your evolution from the beginning of digital, if you go back to the beginning of the when you guys first started thinking about it, what’s your biggest surprise?

Jamie Miller

It’s interesting because I was company’s CIO before I came into this role. And I would say two things. One is maybe I will talk about the internal investment and then I will talk about the external side of it. The internal investment, look, it was really clear to me that we could take the same concepts we were taking to our customer is how do you swept the assets, how do you take data and really drive productivity in our factories differently. Very clear to me that there was a deep opportunity inside the company, things like bringing a factory to unlock productivity in very meaningful ways. And I think we have demonstrated that and you are going to continue to see that side of it really come through in the next several years. On the external side of it, look, core products around equipment, core product around network optimization, probably my biggest surprise when I sat at corporate was, I was thinking okay. What to say there are several other competitors, big, big companies who are technology companies who can’t come into the space and just compete at the same level, why would we be any different, I would tell you that what I found is I have come into this role and really sit with customers. There is probably two very, very important and deep differentiators. One is domain expertise really does matter. We deeply understand and I would say this across all of the GE portfolio companies deeply understand not only how the equipment works and is engineered and how to really improve it. I would say the second thing is we are in our customers operations every single day. We run their locomotives, we run their services operations and that’s true for transportation, it’s true for many other businesses. We deeply understand how those operations work and really no other technology company can have those two things. And I would say the other thing is we have very deep skin in the game with our customers. I have got very big customers, where I have got annual revenue, that’s quite significant, that if I stroke a digital project, they know that. And so we got very aligned incentives about making sure that we go deep together, we improve their operations together and we win-win. And that’s a really healthy partnership and healthy relationship. But I think that’s another really unique thing, right. We have got to get in the game with our customers and they want it and they know it and it’s good.

Rob McCarthy

Any other questions for now and I will let people gather in the thoughts. I will move on to the next question then, I don’t think we need to talk about Game of Thrones too much [indiscernible] on HBO, but maybe you talk about the CEO succession from your perspective and the experience you have with John Flannery, what from your perspective, what he brings to have the GE culture in general and how he will be support of your business?

Jamie Miller

Great, okay. So, what a great way to be here, right. In terms of that question, but look I think – look, I think Jeff has had an incredible impact on the company, significant portfolio transformation, great leader, but you look I am really excited about John coming in. I mean, John is super smart. He is very balanced. He is not afraid of the tough issues. And look, if he believes in something, he will do it. If he doesn’t, he won’t. And he is just a really thoughtful great guy and so I am actually really excited about kind of the fresh energy it brings to be honest with you. I think taking a fresh look, bringing a fresh forward movement energy in is a really healthy thing for us kind of especially right now and I am excited about that transition.

Unidentified Analyst

[Question Inaudible]

Jamie Miller

A little bit. Wabtec tends to be more of a supplier to us than they are a competitor where we partner with them. I mean we are side-by-side with them. They are implementing PTC. We had digital products on the locomotive, where we have to integrate, you see – we see them in that space.

Rob McCarthy

You discussed this a little bit before, but maybe if you can just talk about on the non-GE loco side right, what could be the total addressable market and how do you think about the competitive response there, what kind of players could also be involved in that? I know it’s a difficult question.

Jamie Miller

Well, look I will talk about it first from the perspective of the market we have with GE locomotives and then you can extend it to the non-GE. So, today, we do remote monitoring in diagnostics on 17,000 locomotives around the world in 53 countries. So we have a very significant portfolio where we are already doing a lot of the APM, if you want to call, asset performance management work. Then you talk about brain of the train, the hardware product, talk about Trip Optimizer, the application software that goes on a locomotive and you talked about network optimization, which is really the ERP of railroad operations. We do all those things, right? So, you start to talk about competitors, they can come in different forms, right. And our opportunity really is to extend first of all, remote monitoring diagnostics across the other platforms. So, that’s what we are doing in the Deutsche Bank. And so you think about whether it’s an EMD or a Siemens or other places, there is a deep installed base across which we can grow that portfolio. And in Deutsche Bank is how we are piloting it, proving it out. And then we have got nice runway not only at Deutsche Bank, but at other companies as we do it. Secondly, when you talk about GoLINC or Trip Optimizer or others, the thing you have to realize there is GoLINC is already on GE locomotives. So we are already penetrating that across the installed base both in North America as well as in some other markets. And so those onboard applications, if you will, there is also I think a nice addressable market there as well. And then network optimization, you run into a different set of competitors. So think about ERP software for a railroad, right, it’s not necessarily going to be born out of an OEM. So in an installed base we will drive the first part, does that makes sense, unit count?

Rob McCarthy

Yes.

Jamie Miller

And then the second piece is really – there is – it’s going to be limited by the numbers of railroads around the world. And as many of you probably know, I mean, there aren’t that many railroads in the world, right. We have got 7 or 8 customers here in North America, a lot of short lines, but then outside the U.S., it tends to be fairly concentrated with the governments. But I have to tell you, there is not one CEO or government around the world where being a digital railroad and having digital as a core part of their strategy isn’t in their top three on their list of strategic things over the next 5 years. It’s incredibly important – I think what you are seeing is as industrials change – look, these are deep operational investments that take time to implement.

Rob McCarthy

Anyone else from the audience for now? I guess, the last question I would have is, in terms of the GE store and some of the opportunities on additive and digital, it’s hard, but how would you rank in the next 5 years, what you think is going to be the biggest tool out of the GE toolbox collectively for transport that’s going to be the key thing to execute upon to drive growth going forward?

Jamie Miller

Look, I think both of those things are deep. Talk about additive first, I think additive can be very significant for us in our services portfolio. Look, you only design a new locomotive for shipments, maybe every 5 to 7 years. When you look at services and when you look about redesign of vital organs and redesign of components that you are replacing over and over again, over a 30, 40, 50-year locomotive life, that’s where I think it can be very powerful for us. And our teams are going deep with the CATA facility in Pittsburgh and with others to really implement that and start piloting that into our services programs as we speak. So, I think that’s incredibly powerful. And I’d say on the digital side, look, we are replatforming product on to Predix. We see tremendous capability in data fusion, in inspection analytics, in Meridium and ServiceMax across our customer base and portfolio. And I think as digital continues to execute over the next 5 years, look, you can’t be in industrial without being a digital industrial, you just can’t. These things are so interwoven over the next couple of decades. And I know we are running out of time, but you think about autonomous that’s a whole another topic you could spend time on in the space, but you have to be investing there. And I think the capability that GE Digital brings is huge.

Rob McCarthy

Well, thank you very much for your time. We do appreciate it and thanks everyone for joining us.

Jamie Miller

Great. Thank you.

