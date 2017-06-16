Kroger: The Company Is A Buy If You're Thinking Beyond This Year

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) reported inline Q1 2017 adjusted earnings of $0.58 on revenues of $36.3b but the stock price fell by ~19% because management lowered the company's full-year 2017 guidance. The full-year 2017 adjusted earnings guidance was lowered from a range of $2.21-$2.25 to a range of $2.00-$2.05, which was mainly attributable to a larger-than-expected inventory charge (i.e. LIFO charge).

On an YTD basis, KR shares have significantly underperformed the broader market as the prospects for the grocers appear "weak" through the remainder of 2017, if not longer.

Kroger has been selling off with the rest of the industry but, in my opinion, this is creating an opportunity for investors with a long-term perspective to start a position in a great company that has a great long-term story (i.e. buying the best house in a bad neighborhood).

There is a Lot To Like About The Q1 2017 Results

Kroger reported Q1 2017 adjusted EPS of $0.58 (GAAP EPS of $0.32) on revenues of $36.3b, which was a top-line beat but only inline for earnings. For comparison purposes, the company reported adjusted EPS of $0.71 on revenues of $34.6b for the same period in the prior year.

The struggle is real for Kroger but I believe that there were some positive takeaways from the company's most recent quarterly results. First, the company's investments are already starting to pay off as shown by the fact that Kroger saw digital customers grow 30% YoY and saw a more than 30% growth in digital visits. Plus, the digital growth had a significant financial impact on Kroger's results in that Q1 digital revenue doubled when compared to Q1 of the prior year. Plus, Kroger has become a shareholder-friendly company by returning a significant amount of capital in the recent past. For example, Kroger spent ~$1.5b repurchasing shares and paid out ~$440m in dividends over the last four quarters.

The remainder of 2017 will most likely continue to be a challenging operating environment but this is no reason to sell your KR shares because, in my opinion, a few "weak" quarters is not the end of the world for this grocer.

The Lowered Guidance, The End Of The World?

It is rarely ever a good sign when a company lowers current year earnings guidance (or should I say never?), but the fact that Kroger lowered its guidance did not come as huge surprise to me. Remember, this company is operating in an extremely challenging environment and there are no clear signs of a recovery in the near future. However, as a long-term investor, I am willing to put up with a little pain if the company's story appears intact, which is the case for Kroger. In addition to updating investors on expectations for 2017 earnings, management also provided the following guidance: supermarket sales growth, ex fuel, staying flat to up 1% for 2017, and, more importantly, over the long-term, for Kroger to achieve adjusted EPS growth between 8%-11%.

I believe that management is properly positioning Kroger for the future by heavily investing in several key areas, most notably the digital space, so now is not the time to sell your KR shares. In my opinion, Mr. Rodney McMullen, CEO of Kroger, said it best during the conference call:

"As we all know, there is a lot of change in the food retail industry - both in terms of the operating environment and competitive landscape. The best thing that we can do is to stay on offense by continuing to focus on our customers - what they want and need today and what we anticipate they will want and need tomorrow - and executing our strategy. We continue to manage our business for the long-term and to deliver net earnings growth on a three-year to five-year time horizon. We are making meaningful investments in our digital and online growth. We believe that customers of the future will want to shop with us for anything, anytime, and anywhere."

There is no denying that 2017 will be a challenging environment for the grocers, including Kroger, but I view this pullback as a buying opportunity. I do believe that the industry is being disrupted [e.g. Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) push into the space] and that the supermarket space will likely look a lot different in a few years but Kroger is making the necessary investments today that will allow for it to be a major player for years to come, of course, in my opinion.

Valuation

This company is cheap but it is cheap for a reason. Kroger has felt the pressures from the price wars, and the other macro factors that are coming into play, but I believe that shares are now at a level where long-term investor should be interested in starting a position. Based on 2017E adjusted earnings, KR shares are trading at a P/E ratio of ~12.5. Moreover, the company is also attractively based on estimated full-year 2018 and 2019 earnings (per Yahoo! Finance).

Bottom Line

My money is where my mouth is, in that I doubled my Kroger position in the R.I.P portfolio on today's pullback. There is a lot to like about Kroger around $25/share but that does not mean that this investment comes without risks. The stock price falling by almost 20% should be viewed as a great opportunity to get Kroger at a reasonable valuation, so investors with a time horizon longer than two-to-three years should consider layering into a long KR position.

Investors do not need to rush out tomorrow to buy KR shares, but I do believe that the risk is currently to the upside.

