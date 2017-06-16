The Sales Success Of The Boeing 737 MAX

The Boeing (BA) 737 is one of Boeing’s most important aircraft to grow earnings, but its importance is often overlooked as the airframe is being compared to its Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) counterpart. In this article, I want to show that the Boeing 737 MAX can be considered a sales success.

Boeing 737 MAX versus Airbus A320neo

The Boeing 737 MAX was launched in August 2011 as a response to the Airbus A320neo. If we consider the order numbers then the Boeing 737 MAX is indeed being outsold by the Airbus A320neo family; To date, Boeing sold 3699 737 MAX aircraft, while Airbus sold a total of 5,053 aircraft from the Airbus A320neo family. So, Airbus indeed seems to be preferred or at least have an advantage of being somewhat earlier to the market.

There is one thing, however, that investors should be aware of and that is the value of the Boeing 737 MAX to Boeing and to Boeing as an investment. After all, Boeing investors invest in Boeing because of the value of the company and its products and not because of the value that Airbus holds. So that comparison with Airbus is nice or in this case not so nice, but we should be aware that despite Boeing being behind compared to Airbus, the order book is worth billions at list prices:

What investors often fail to recognize is the fact that despite being a relatively old concept, the Boeing 737 MAX still has accumulated $417.3B worth of airplane orders. That is impressive for a 50-year-old concept. This likely will be the last squeeze out of the concept, but it shows how robust the aircraft concept is.

Now, $417B is only the list price and not the actual revenue that Boeing can expect from the order book. This figure will likely be below $200B for all roughly 3,700 units and profits will likely be around $40B to $50B. In comparison, Boeing’s full year earnings for the Commercial Airplanes department came in at $3.1B. This means that the profits that can be generated from the Boeing 737 MAX order book is at least 13 times 2016-earnings.

Meeting customer needs

Boeing currently is also working to make the Boeing 737 MAX a better fit for customers. The Boeing 737 MAX 7, now is a shrink of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 and features a higher seat capacity. According to Boeing, changes to the MAX 7 have been made on customer demand. It is, however, likely that the jet maker is moving away from the lower seat bracket where it cannot effectively compete with new aircraft such as Bombardier’s (OTCQX:BDRAF) C-Series.

The jet maker also has launched the Boeing 737 MAX 200 with Ryanair (RYAAY), which increases the economics of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 by the means of extra seats on the airframe, but it requires an extra door to be fit in the fuselage. The MAX 200 primarily aims to increase profitability for low-cost carriers.

The Airbus A321neo is quite a successful aircraft and Boeing is currently looking into a Boeing 737 MAX 10, which should be able to compete with the Airbus A321neo. I am expecting this aircraft to be launched during the upcoming Paris Air Show.

The changes on the current generation of the Boeing show that despite the concept being decades old, Boeing still has the flexibility to play around with the positioning of the product.

From Launch to service entry

Source: The Boeing Company

Next to the value and the strength of the Boeing 737 MAX there is another thing that has remained underappreciated and that is the market that the Boeing 737 MAX is active in.

Figure 1: Order inflow Boeing 737 MAX versus 737NG (Source: www.AeroAnalysis.net)

If we compare the Boeing 737 MAX order inflow to the order inflow for the Boeing 737 Next Generation we can see a few things:

The Boeing 737NG took 4 years and 1 month to go from launch to service entry, while it took the Boeing 737 MAX almost 5 years and 9 months. This can partly be attributed to the fact that the Boeing 737 MAX is a response to the A320neo, but also the efficiency drivers that were not available any time sooner. The Boeing 737 MAX sales are a success, being almost 4-6 times higher than that of the Boeing 737 NG, showing the robust growth on the narrow body aircraft market.

At the moment the Boeing 737 Next Generation entered service in December 1997, the company had sold 658 NGs which would be almost 10% of the total sales it would generate up until today.

For the coming 20 years, Boeing has forecasted demand for 28,140 narrow body jets to be delivered by various aircraft manufacturers. With the 3,700 sales, Boeing has already secured 13.1% of the total demand. If Boeing, will have a market share of at least 45%, almost 30% of the demand is already filled by the MAX. This is under the assumption that the cycle for the MAX lasts 20 years. If Boeing is pushing for a new narrow body aircraft, the cycle will likely be somewhat shorter and the demand that the MAX can fill will be 22,000. If we then take a 45% market share, the Boeing 737 MAX will have already secured 37% of the total market share I expect Boeing to have and the order book that should generate roughly $190B is a portion of the $500B sales potential for the MAX.

So for the MAX sales, Boeing can count on the installed based in combination with growing demand for single aisle aircraft. The narrow body business is scalable and Boeing’s production facilities currently have some room left to increase rate and Boeing is also taking a fraction of the jobs to China to relief stress on the Renton assembly facility and to increase chances of orders from Chinese customers.

Conclusion

I, myself, like the scalability of narrow body production which contrary to wide body production suffers less from temporary cooling in demand. In 2016, I was one of the first to report that Boeing was leveraging the robustness of its narrow body business to offset declining Boeing 777 sales.

While the Boeing 737 MAX is often compared to the Airbus A320neo family and pointed out as the lesser of both families, it is important to take time and place the Boeing 737 MAX in the bigger picture. The Boeing 737 MAX is a relatively cheap development on a market that is likely to boom in the years to come. Combined with tweaking the placement of the existing aircraft and a MAX 10 launch, Boeing continues to position itself the best it can in the narrow body market with long term market demand being robust enough to increase production and subsequently earnings.

