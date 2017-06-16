How To Profit From Canada's Growing Military

Calian is the most likely to benefit significantly from this increase.

Event

Canada has recently announced a huge increase in military spending. Officials report, that over the next ten years they are hoping to increase defense spending by as much as 70%. This increase is part of the Canadian effort to distinguish themselves from the U.S., and has been supported by both NATO and U.S. military officials.

In 2016, Canada spent roughly $18.9 billion (Canadian dollars) on their military. A 70% increase equals roughly an additional $13.8 billion (Canadian dollars) for a total of $32.7 billion (Canadian dollars) planning to be spent on their military.

This increase in spending is significant, because it represents an increase in revenue for Canada's government defense contractors.

Analysis

In 2013-2014, Ploughshare, a Canadian website devoted to world peace, released a list of Canada's top 20 military contractors. According to this list, the top 5 public contractors were General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates (TSE: MDA), Calian (OTC:CLNFF) (TSE: CGY), L-3 Communications (NYSE: LLL), and Serco Group plc (OTCPK:SECCY) (LON: SRP).

Below is a breakdown of their revenues, and the (estimated) percentage of their revenues that are derived from the Canadian government.

As shown above, Calian derives the largest percentage of revenue from the Canadian government and General Dynamics and L-3 Communications derive the smallest percentage of revenue from the Canadian government. What this means, is that of these 5 companies, only Calian is going to be significantly impacted by Canada's funding increase. The two U.S. companies, L-3 and GD, although much larger than Calian derive less than 3% of their total revenues from the Canadian Government.

This means that the impact on their balance sheets will be minimal. Assuming that the estimated percentages listed in the chart above are accurate, a 70% increase in Canadian military funding represents an increase in revenue of $483.7 million over 10 years (estimated) for GD. This may seem like a huge number, but it represents only 1.5% of GD's total revenue in 2016. For L-3, a 70% increase in Canadian military funding is an increase in revenue of only $207.9 million over 10 years (estimated). Similarly to GD, this number represents only 2% of L-3's total revenue in 2016.

For Calian on the other hand, a 70% increase in Canadian military funding is an increase in revenue of $103.4 million over 10 years (estimated). This number represents nearly 43% of Calian's total revenue in 2016. Even spread over 10 years, this is a significant growth driver for Calian.

Conclusion

Canada's decision to significantly increase its military funding is an event that will create billions of dollars of revenue for defense contractors. Among the largest U.S. based Canadian contractors, it does not appear to provide any compelling buy opportunities. However, if you have experience trading international corporations it would be worth keeping an eye on Calian who is positioned to gain nicely from this event in the future.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.