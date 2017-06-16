It Is Almost Time To Buy This Top Grocer

My previous article on the subject recommended waiting until the stock fell to around $25 to buy.

The Call

Three-and-a-half weeks ago when Kroger (NYSE:KR) was trading around $29 I wrote an article analyzing the business and seeking to provide investors with an idea of a good entry point for the stock. My conclusion was that

investors might be better served waiting for another 10-20% drop before initiating a long-term position...given the stiff competition it is facing from the likes of Aldi and Walmart and the impending threat of Amazon, I recommend waiting to initiate a position until there is a considerable margin for error (~$25).

The Fall

Today, the stock experienced such a drop, falling to $24.56 on lowered guidance after meeting earnings and beating revenue expectations. Despite the lowered guidance, the CEO did point to a bright longer-term future:

We continue to manage our business for the long-term and to deliver net earnings growth on a three-year to five-year time horizon. We are making meaningful investments in our digital and online growth. We believe that customers of the future will want to shop with us for anything, anytime, and anywhere.

The company experienced growth in the quarter along these same lines, helping it to achieve its strong results despite increasing competition: 30%+ growth in new digital customers, 30%+ increase in digital visits, and more than 6 million personalized My Magazine offers delivered. Clearly Kroger isn't collapsing like its share price might suggest.

Valuation

Given my previous valuation of the company and recommendation to buy around $25, this begs the question: is now the right time to buy this top grocer? It depends...

While I believe the company offers good value at these prices, especially for dividend growth investors (note the low payout ratio):

Source

the company's 10% decline in guidance impacts projected growth rates:

DCF Valuation 10% Discount 12.5% Discount 15% Discount 4.5% Growth $34.68 $26.23 $21.29

DCF Valuation 10% Discount 12.5% Discount 15% Discount 5.5% Growth $36.06 $27.95 $22.6

Investor Takeaway: I believe KR offers solid long-term value at present prices, particularly for dividend growth investors. However, for long-term value investors looking for high capital appreciation rates and considerable margin of safety, I recommend waiting until the price drops to around $22. Though it may look tempting at present prices, patience is a virtue, especially in this business. For now I will be closely watching the stock and preparing to purchase if the price falls to $22.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KR over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.