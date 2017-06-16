Global Oil Inventories Slated To Fall

Oil prices tanked on June 14th after news broke that oil inventories in the US rose during the week but also driven, in part, by news that the global oil environment has not been as rosy as the IEA (International Energy Agency) had expected. As a close follower of the global oil picture, I figured it would be wise for me to look at the data provided and to put it all in context for my readers so that they can understand where, precisely, the organization seems to think the market for oil is headed.

The bad news

The takeaway absorbed by oil investors was that, so far this year, the picture hasn't been as positive as anticipated. Take, for instance, demand growth. If the IEA is correct in its measurements, global demand growth during the first quarter of 2017 came in at 0.9 million barrels per day. This is actually the lowest estimate of demand growth I have seen, that I can recall at least, since the downturn in the energy markets that started in 2014.

In addition to this, supply data has come in that has left market participants worried. According to the IEA, global supply in May of this year grew by 585 thousand barrels per day. 290 thousand barrels per day of this came from OPEC as output in Libya and Nigeria surged and as Iraq's compliance to the OPEC deal came in at just around 55%. Year-over-year, global output stands 1.25 million barrels per day higher, most of which has come from the US as shale has re-emerged as a major player in the oil space. This has all left global stocks to grow, year-to-date, to the tune of 0.36 million barrels per day and total OECD inventories managed to increase during April alone (May data isn't available yet) by 18.6 million barrels.

The good news is undeniable though

If you look at the bad news, which is what the headlines seem to be focused on, it would be understandable to be fearful if you're an oil bull or happy if you're an oil bear. That said, the good news that wasn't really dug into is simply undeniable. For starters, while demand was weak during the first quarter, the IEA reaffirmed this year's growth in demand to be 1.3 million barrels per day as demonetization issues in India subside. Next year, growth should ratchet up to a more respectable 1.4 million barrels per day.

As a result of the second quarter of this year expected to improve, the IEA still believes that we will see draws during that timeframe average around 0.5 million barrels per day. This is smaller, admittedly, than the 0.7 million barrels per day expected a month ago and the organization did say that the volatility in shale could always change matters, as could demand, but any sort of draw is nice to see. In addition to this, the IEA said that rising demand during the second half of this year should result in a significant deficit, but they did not say in their public release how much this should be (it assumes OPEC upholds current production figures, but this could be upset by Libya and Nigeria).

One damper put on their press release was that, if their own estimates are correct, global supplies of oil next year should surge by 1.5 million barrels per day. That's a tremendous climb no matter how you look at it and is larger than the increase in demand. This may have market participants concerned that we could see another year of inventory builds in 2018, but the wording provided by the IEA suggests otherwise.

You see, in their release, they said that if all goes according to the way they see it (that's a big if since matters can change on a dime in the energy space), then we should approach, toward the end of March of next year when OPEC and non-OPEC nations plan to stop their agreement to restrain output, the five-year average. If this is a correct sentiment and ends up accurate, then that would mean that, from April of this year through the end of March of next year, most, if not all, of the 292 million excess barrels in storage tanks should be gone, restoring the market to balance.

While there are uncertainties here, especially with the US, if we really do see inventories shrink back to the five-year average or close to it, then it wouldn't be unreasonable to expect oil prices at or above $60 per barrel. After all, under this scenario, the glut would be nonexistent at that time or close to it. It should be mentioned that the IEA isn't the only organization saying we could achieve that balance early next year. OPEC just stated in its report that it could see global inventories balance out around that time and Alexander Novak, the Energy Minister of Russia, suggested the same. Only the EIA (Energy Information Administration) has, of the three big organizations I cover, has not indicated anything of the sort. Instead, they anticipate further inventory growth next year.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it seems quite clear to me that the global energy picture is not as appealing right now as it was a month ago. That said, the evidence provided by the organization is, on the whole, quite bullish. If the IEA is correct and we do see global inventories either approach or hit the five-year average, prices should rise materially. Furthermore, if my own theory is correct, OPEC will allow prices to climb that high and stay that high by partnering up with key non-OPEC nations to keep production cuts extended through much, if not all, of 2018, and may even cut production further (they should but may not).

