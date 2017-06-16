Lululemon: Threats From Competition, And Amazon

Net income isn't what it used to be, and the P/E is high for a stock without a clear path for producing the sales increases it used to.

The large amount of players in the athletic apparel segment seem to be diminishing everyone's potential. Amazon's rumored moves into their own apparel brands are a huge threat.

Can Lululemon hold up to Amazon?

Lululemon's (NASDAQ:LULU) Q1 brought a pop to the stock as it beat on revenues and earnings. What no one seems to be talking about is the shrinking nature of those earnings. Net revenue grew 5% from Q1'16 which is great. Comparable sales have stalled; falling 1%, while comparable store sales fell 2%. Comp sales are a pretty good indicator of strength. It will be important to watch if this trend gets fixed this year. Furthermore, expenses are increasing as the company tries to rejuvenate its online business, as well as close some stores.

While revenue may have ticked up, income did not. Net income for the first quarter declined to $31,246,000 vs. $45,336,000 in 2016. This resulted in a 30% decline in diluted earnings per share to $0.23 vs. $0.33 year over year. The company has some heightened costs as it closes some of its Ivivva brand stores and converts others to Lululemon locations. The restructuring will supposedly cost around $60 million. I question whether this restructuring is enough for the company to regain the exponential growth of past years. The segment as a whole is far more saturated, and individual brand success is beginning to wane across the industry.

Things are beginning to slow down.

Fiscal year is feb-jan 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 Revenue $ 274,713,000.00 $ 353,488,000.00 $ 452,898,000.00 $ 711,704,000.00 $ 1,000,000,000.00 $ 1,370,000,000.00 $ 1,591,000,000.00 $ 1,797,000,000.00 $ 2,060,000,000.00 $ 2,340,000,000.00 % change 29% 28% 57% 41% 37% 16% 13% 15% 14%

As you can see sales growth is slowing down from its peak in fiscal year 2011. The slowdown in growth carries hand in hand with the rapid increase in substitute goods. From large conglomerates, to start ups, everyone wants a piece of the pie. Kate Hudson's Fabletics brand is growing rapidly. The startup (in conjunction with its partnered parent company TechStyle Fashion group) grew 43% through the 2015 and 2016 period, and is expected to hit $250 million in sales this year. That's chump change compared to what Lululemon is doing, but it still represents $250 million in lost sales to a competitor. Gap (NYSE:GPS) has its own lineup under Old Navy that undercuts a lot of Lululemon's products. The company also reported store sales growth in a time when most are in decline.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) is suffering from the competition as well. They announced today that they're cutting 2% of their workforce to streamline operations. Under Armour (NYSE:UA) sales growth is slowing as well. At some point all of these different companies are going to start taking each other out as the space becomes diversified to the point of lackluster profits or even widespread losses. The progressive increase in competitors makes it more troublesome that Lululemon is reliant on one style of clothing to make money. With as great a following as Lululemon has, they lack the diversity of a Nike. The company doesn't exactly appeal to most men (I wouldn't get caught dead in that store), even though they've been working on a men's line of clothes. Outside of the fitness apparel craze, Lululemon doesn't have much happening. That's not necessarily a bad thing per say, but if trends were to shift the company could suffer.

Perhaps the greatest threat to Lululemon is the same monster that's been destroying everyone else. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is working on making their own line of "athleisure" clothing. It was only a matter of time before Amazon started to work its own clothing brands into the mix. They have the consumer draw, distribution capabilities, and cash to put their own products into the mix (reminiscent of Wal-Mart?). If the eCommerce giant can leverage its manufacturing bulk, and take advantage of its lack of brick and mortar expenses, it could very well undercut a lot of the big names in terms of pricing.

The combination of slowing revenue growth is a fair indicator that the industry has too many competitors. The slowing sales of rivals like Nike and Under Armour help confirm the point. Retail as a whole has some problems in its future, and the potential introduction of Amazon brands could spell big problems. I think this stock warrants some watchful research through the next few quarters before taking too large a position.

It's not as though the company is going out of business. They have a great deal of cash on hand, and a solid following. But if comparable store sales don't kick up, it could be a clear indicator that Lululemon is going to struggle regain that revenue growth of the past. The P/E still isn't cheap at 25, so the stock isn't aligned with its new levels of sales, and there's no dividend to collect. I don't see any strong buying without a clear catalyst for appreciating price values.

